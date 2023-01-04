How Far Right Are the 20 Republicans Who Voted Against McCarthy

Among the Republicans who barred Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California from becoming speaker on Tuesday are some of the most far-right lawmakers in the House; most who turned down the 2020 election are members of the Freedom Caucus, or both. Here’s a closer look at the 20 legislators.

12 denied the results of the 2020 election.



More than half of lawmakers who voted against Mr. McCarthy explicitly denied the results of the 2020 election, compared to about 15 percent of the 222 total members in the Republican caucus, according to a New York Times analysis. These Republicans said the election was stolen or rigged — or that Donald J. Trump was the rightful winner — even though Joe Biden garnered seven million more votes and 74 more voters than Mr. Trump.

“President Trump won that election,” said Florida’s Anna Paulina Luna, one of five newcomers to oppose Mr. McCarthy’s speaker offer. Representatives Matt Gaetz of Florida and Andy Biggs of Arizona, who have emerged as leaders against Mr McCarthy’s bid, have also called the 2020 election stolen.

Nearly all lawmakers who voted against Mr. McCarthy issued statements casting doubt on the 2020 election, often repeatedly, similar to the overall Republican caucus. At least 180 of the 222 House Republicans have questioned 2020, according to The Times analysis.

19 are associated with the Freedom Caucus.



Most lawmakers who voted against Mr. McCarthy — at least 95 percent — are members of the House Freedom Caucus or were recently supported by its campaign arm. In contrast, it is estimated that about one-fifth of all House Republicans are part of the ultraconservative caucus, considered one of the most right-wing groups in the House.

In the third round of voting on Tuesday, all 20 lawmakers who defied Mr. McCarthy voted instead for Ohio’s Jim Jordan. Mr Jordan, who voted for Mr McCarthy himself, is a founding member of the Freedom Caucus and has repeatedly cast doubt on the 2020 election.

Almost all incumbents were ‘objectors’.



Fourteen of the 15 incumbents who voted against Mr. McCarthy were among the 139 House Republicans who voted on January 6, 2021, to overturn the 2020 Electoral College results. By comparison, less than two-thirds of sitting Republicans in the House were objectors.

17 were endorsed by Trump in 2022.



About 85 percent of lawmakers who voted against Mr. McCarthy endorsed Mr. Trump before the 2022 midterm elections, a higher share than the 67 percent in the Republican caucus as a whole.

Yet these lawmakers were steadfast in opposing Mr. McCarthy on Tuesday, despite reports that Mr. Trump had lobbied on behalf of the California Republican, whom he has dubbed “My Kevin.” On Tuesday, NBC news reported that when asked directly if he would stay with Mr. McCarthy, the former president had said, “We’ll see what happens.”

Where do they come from



Nearly half of lawmakers opposed to Mr. McCarthy represent districts in three states: Texas, Arizona and Florida.















How they voted



The House of Representatives held three votes on Tuesday for the speakership. Nineteen Republicans did not support Mr. McCarthy on the first two votes and cast their ballots for others, including Mr. Biggs and Mr. Jordan. Florida Representative Byron Donalds joined the group on the third ballot and endorsed Mr. Jordan after voting for Mr. McCarthy on the first two ballots.

Here’s who the 20 Republicans supported on every ballot:

Name Neighbourhood Ballot paper 1 Ballot paper 2 Ballot paper 3 Biggs Ariz. 5th Arizona 5th Biggs Jordan Jordan Bishop N.C. 8th NC 8th Biggs Jordan Jordan Boebert Col. 3rd Color 3e Jordan Jordan Jordan Break Oklahoma 2nd Okay 2nd Banks Jordan Jordan Cloud the 27th Tex Texas 27th Jordan Jordan Jordan Clyde Gal. 9th Gal. 9th Biggs Jordan Jordan Crane Arizona 2nd Arizona 2nd Biggs Jordan Jordan Donald’s Fla. 19th Flat 19th McCarthy McCarthy Jordan Gaetz Fla. 1st Custard. 1st Biggs Jordan Jordan Good va. 5th Va. 5th Biggs Jordan Jordan Gosar Arizona. 9th Arizona 9th Biggs Jordan Jordan Harris MD 1st MD 1st Zeldin Jordan Jordan Luna Fla. 13th Fla. 13th Jordan Jordan Jordan Miller fig. 15e fig. 15e Jordan Jordan Jordan Norman SC 5e SC 5e Biggs Jordan Jordan Ogels Tenn. 5th Ten. 5th Jordan Jordan Jordan Perry 10 Pa Dad. 10th Biggs Jordan Jordan Rosendale , Mont. 2nd Mont. 2nd Biggs Jordan Jordan Roy Texas 21st Texas 21st Donald’s Jordan Jordan By myself Texas 3rd Texas 3rd Jordan Jordan Jordan

Lee Zeldin, a former New York Representative, received one vote (from Maryland’s Andy Harris) on the first ballot. The Constitution states that the members of the House elect the speaker, but the speaker does not have to be a current or even former representative.