How False Allegations Of Rape And Trafficking Of Women On ‘Asian Grooming Gang’ Sparked National Outrage

Eleanor Williams sparked outrage in the Cumbrian town of Barrow when she claimed on social media in 2020 that she had been groomed, trafficked and beaten.

The 22-year-old posted photos of her bruised and beaten body and said she had been the victim of an Asian grooming gang in the port city for “years”. protests led by former EDL leader Tommy Robinson.

It heightened racial tensions – a curry house’s windows were smashed and a Muslim takeaway restaurant was chased down the street by men pouring alcohol over its head.

It also painted a target on the backs of the men she accused — one man saw his wife leave him over the claims, while another family was forced to leave town altogether.

But it has now emerged that Williams’ claims were all false – which prosecutors say had ruined people’s lives.

Evidence she posted on social media, including messages from the men alleged to have abused her, was found by police to be misleading or outright false.

Instead of being a gang victim, a jury ruled that Williams was a liar who caused her own injuries as part of a fantasy, something for which she could now be sent to prison.

Yesterday she was convicted of a total of eight counts of perverting the course of justice after an 11-week trial at Preston Crown Court.

These included allegations that she had been drugged and raped by several people since she was 12, and that she had been trafficked to places like Ibiza and Amsterdam and abused by men there.

Prosecutor Jonathan Sandiford KC compared the allegation to a scene from the Liam Neeson film Taken, in which the main character tracks down a human trafficking ring that had kidnapped his daughter.

Williams had claimed that business owner Mohammed Ramzan had nursed her since she was twelve, put her to work in Amsterdam brothels and sold her at auction there.

But the court heard that while she was in the Dutch capital, his debit card was used at a B&Q in Barrow.

When confronted with evidence that she had been with her sister and her sister’s boyfriend the entire time she was in Amsterdam and the abuse could not have happened, Williams insisted her version of events was correct.

On another occasion she accused a man of killing her unless she had sex with eight men in the local newspaper Blackpool The mail reported.

But this was another fabrication, with CCTV showing her booking a hotel and then staying indoors, apart from a short walk to the shops.

She accused another man, Jordan Trengove, of raping her – an accusation that led to him serving 10 weeks on remand in prison.

He was eventually cleared when police realized he had been in the back of one of their vans at the exact moment he allegedly raped her – he had been arguing at a taxi rank when he was spotted by officers.

Former English Defense League leader Tommy Robinson, pictured here last year at a protest in Telford, went to a demonstration in Barrow after Williams’ claims

Despite this alibi and the complete lack of evidence, he was found guilty in social media court. Someone painted the word “rapist” on his house and the windows were smashed.

Evidence Williams gave to police about the alleged rape, including Snapchat logs showing he admitted to it, was later revealed to be fake and was created using Wi-Fi at Williams’ mother’s house.

The lies continued – a Snapchat account, which Williams claimed belonged to an Asian trader named Shaggy Wood, turned out to actually belong to a man named Liam Wood.

Mr Wood, a white man from Essex who works in a Tesco, thought Williams was a friend who lived in Portsmouth and was planning to visit him.

Williams was 19 when she made the claims, and her post was shared more than 100,000 times and led to the creation of a group called “Justice for Ellie,” which has more than 100,000 members on Facebook.

A JustGiving page set up for her received more than £22,000 in donations, which it claimed would be used for ‘solicitor’s fees’.

People in the city held demonstrations in support – bumper stickers with the words ‘Justice for Ellie’ were sold and became commonplace.

Tommy Robinson, the former leader of the English Defense League, turned up in town to ‘investigate’ what was going on.

He would later say that after talking to some of the people she accused, he found “contradictory accounts” about what happened.

Meanwhile, those she had named or suggested were responsible were facing their own form of abuse in the city they called home.

Mr. Ramzan told told the BBC his windows were smashed, as was his business and ice cream truck after being framed by Williams.

He said he was often berated in the streets and that the city was “one step away from anarchy.”

While being cross-examined at trial, Mr. Ramzan asked Louise Blackwell KC, defensively, “Don’t you think you’ve made my life through hell enough, have your client?”

Mr. Trengove, who was forced to leave town, told the court, “It can ruin your life and it ruined mine.”

He told the Guardian: ‘I was excluded everywhere. I was called a rapist, a nonce.’

“I thought it was going to end, but the first day we moved in, I became a rapist. It was then clear that wherever I went there would always be someone.’

When she was charged with multiple charges of perverting the course of justice by police, many of her supporters were confused.

In her social media posts, she had described suffering broken bones, bruises and bite marks as a result of the abuse.

Police said they believed the injuries were self-inflicted — a hammer she says was used to cause them contained only her DNA and no trace of an attacker. She had been seen buying it from B&Q days before the alleged attack.

During her testimony, Williams denied telling a “pack of lies” to police and the jury.

When asked about her Facebook post, she said: ‘I wanted people to know what was going on in Barrow is still going on.’

Williams, of Teasdale Road, Barrow, stared straight ahead as the verdicts were delivered at Preston Crown Court yesterday.

Honorary Recorder of Preston Judge Robert Altham adjourned the sentencing until March 13 and 14.

He said before the trial that he was given information about the impact of Williams’ actions on the community: “That community impact would include some elements of tension within Barrow’s community.

“It included, as far as I can remember, at least one family leaving the Barrow area and causing damage to several businesses.”