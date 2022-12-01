How Elon Musk’s Starlink of over 3,000 satellites works

This week ministers announced that Elon Musk’s SpaceX will help connect the most isolated parts of the British countryside using broadband broadcast from space.

SpaceX has launched 3,271 Starlink satellites into space as of November 2022, aiming to provide high-speed internet service to remote areas of Earth.

A total of 3,236 are operational, but Musk eventually hopes to have as many as 42,000 satellites in his so-called “mega constellation.”

So what exactly is the system, how could it change the world and what are the concerns about it? MailOnline takes a look.

What is Satellite Internet?

Internet access was declared a fundamental human right by the United Nations in 2016.

However, many people around the world struggle to get online due to lack of infrastructure or excessive costs.

While satellite internet has been around for a while, it has suffered from high latency and unreliable connections.

StarLink is different. SpaceX said its goal is to provide low-cost, low-latency, high-speed internet around the world, especially in remote areas.

Musk has previously said the company could provide a low-cost way for three billion people who currently don’t have access to the internet to get online.

It will also help fund a future city on Mars.

Helping humanity reach the Red Planet and become multi-planetary is one of Musk’s long-held goals and was what inspired him to start SpaceX.

Where is Starlink available?

Starlink is now available in 32 countries, with coverage in the US, Europe and Australia.

It covers much of the UK, Germany, France, Spain and Italy.

To see if Starlink internet is available where you are, the company has a interactive map with details of locations where Starlink internet is available, which areas are on the waiting list, and which areas are ‘coming soon’.

Starlink is ideally suited to areas where connectivity has been unreliable or completely unavailable.

“People around the world use Starlink to access education, health services and even communications support during natural disasters.”

Starlink Internet can be reached in remote locations in minutes, making it a useful resource in emergency situations.

It has been deployed to Ukraine with great success after the invasion of Russia, and in February 2022, at least 50 Starlink terminals were sent to the Pacific island of Tonga after a massive volcanic eruption and tsunami cut off remote villages.

Tests show they can deliver speeds of up to 200 megabits per second – well above what copper cables commonly used to deliver the Internet to hostile areas can achieve.

What does it mean for Britain?

British ministers have announced that Musk will help connect the most isolated parts of the British countryside.

A dozen locations in extreme locations – where it is too difficult to upgrade with expensive physical cables – will benefit from broadband speeds that are up to ten times faster.

Satellites from billionaire service Starlink will bring fast Wi-Fi to a 12th-century abbey in the North York Moors, a scout camp in Snowdonia and mountain rescue teams in the Lake District.

After the trial, the government will consider using the technology to connect rural homes and businesses in the UK.

The trial will look at how bringing high-speed broadband will improve services in the 1% of locations in the UK where it is too difficult to upgrade with expensive physical cables.

How many launches have there been this year?

SpaceX completed 31 successful launches in 2021 and had already surpassed that record in July of this year.

The company is currently averaging more than one launch per week and is on track to complete more than 50 launches this year.

The current version of each Starlink satellite weighs about 260 kg, according to Spaceflight Now.

Orbiting about 342 miles (550 km) above the Earth, they put on a spectacular show for observers as they move across the sky.

Are there rival systems?

Musk’s rival Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, also plans to launch a constellation of satellites into low Earth orbit to provide broadband access to remote areas, as part of his Project Kuiper.

It describes the project as “a long-term initiative to launch a constellation of satellites into low Earth orbit that will provide high-speed, low-latency broadband connectivity to underserved and underserved communities around the world.”

The company filed an application with the FCC to launch more than 3,000 low-Earth orbit satellites into space to help with the project.

The satellites will orbit 589 km to 629 km (366 to 391 miles) above Earth.

What are the reservations about Starlink?

Astronomers have expressed concern about the light pollution and other interference caused by these satellite constellations.

Space safety experts now see Starlink as the biggest source of collision risk in Earth’s orbit, while some scientists worry that the amount of metal that burns up in the atmosphere when old satellites are taken out of orbit could cause unpredictable changes in the planet’s climate. cause.

Last year, Musk hit back at claims that his Starlink satellites are taking up space, following a backlash from China and the European Space Agency.

In an interview, SpaceX CEO Musk said that “tens of billions” of spacecraft can orbit close to Earth and dismisses claims that his company is “squeezing out space rivals.”

The billionaire tech entrepreneur was shot down by China over two “close encounters” between his satellites and Beijing’s new space station, Tiangong.

“Space is just extremely huge and satellites are very small,” Musk told the Financial Times.

“This is not a situation where we effectively block others in any way. We haven’t blocked anyone from doing anything, and we don’t expect to.’

Musk argued that each satellite orbits the Earth in its own “shell”—essentially orbiting the Earth at a certain fixed altitude that has a larger diameter than the Earth itself.

He compared this to the density of 2 billion cars and trucks occupying only a fraction of the Earth’s surface.

“That would mean space for tens of billions of satellites,” Musk said. ‘A few thousand satellites is nothing. It’s like, hey, here are a few thousand cars on Earth – it’s nothing.’