How drought destabilized the last major precolonial Mayan city

The city of Mayapán was the largest Maya city from about 1200 to 1450 AD. It was an important political, economic, and religious center and the capital of a large state that controlled much of northwestern Yucatan in present-day Mexico.

When the Spaniards arrived in the early 16th century, Mayapán was fondly remembered and the Maya proudly claimed descent from its former citizens. But inherent instability meant it was doomed to fail.

Or so the story went. For a time, this story influenced the view of this important city and this period of the Mayan civilization in general.

In a new study, my associates and I show that warfare, collapse and abandonment at Mayapán were not inevitable. Instead, they were exacerbated by drought.

Traces of a massacre

Experts from a wide range of fields worked together to put this story together. The team included archaeologists, biological anthropologists, geologists and paleoclimatologists.

Archaeologists led by Carlos Peraza Lope of the Instituto Nacional de Antropología e Historia of Mexico and Marilyn Masson of the University of Albany – State University of New York have intensively investigated the ruins of Mayapán since 1996 and 1999 respectively. intermittent work on site.

Researchers have long suspected that Mayapán collapsed violently, based on early colonial documents. These records describe an uprising led by the Xiu noble family that resulted in the massacre of the ruling Cocom family.

When archaeologists from the Carnegie Institute of Washington began surveying the site in the 1950s, they weren’t surprised to find buried bodies that hadn’t received the usual respectful burial treatment.

Desecration and Destruction

I am a bioarchaeologist, which means my job was to look for evidence of trauma in the skeletons that may have contributed to the deaths of these individuals. This evidence would support the idea of ​​a violent collapse of the city.

Most burials lacked evidence of violence. However, some showed injuries such as an embedded arrowhead, stab wounds or blunt trauma to the skull.

The signs of violence were concentrated in key contexts at the site and were found along with evidence of desecration and deliberate destruction. It appears that some of the site’s own elite residents were the target of violence.

Increasing violence

Figuring out when this conflict happened and how it related to changes in climate required a large number of highly accurate radiocarbon dates and paleoclimate data from the Mayapán area.

These analyzes were performed in the labs of Douglas Kennett of the University of California, Santa Barbara, David Hodell of the University of Cambridge, and colleagues.

As a result, we now have more radiocarbon dating information for Mayapán than for any other Mayan site.

The temple of Kukulkan, dedicated to the deity of the feathered serpent, was at the heart of Mayapán’s most sacred area. Credit: Susan Milbrath, Author Provided



Paleoclimate data, meanwhile, was obtained from a stalagmite recovered in a cave directly below the site’s main temple pyramid, which was dedicated to the feathered serpent god Kukulkan.

These analyzes showed that violent periods were more frequent later in the site’s history, consistent with signs of drought that began in the late 1300s and continued into the 1400s.

One mass grave in particular, recovered in the most sacred area of ​​Mayapán at the foot of the Temple of Kukulkan, appears to date to around the time of the city’s alleged collapse in the mid-14th century. Remarkably, this was confirmed through radiocarbon analyses, which corroborated historical accounts of the violent overthrow of the site at this time.

Drought and decay

But the story doesn’t stop there.

Radiocarbon dating also yielded the surprising result that the population of Mayapán began to decline after about AD 1350. Indeed, the city was already largely deserted by the time of its famous collapse in the mid-14th century.

It may be that as the drought continued in the late 1300s, the people of Mayapán started voting with their feet.

After the fall of Mayapán, the city’s former inhabitants returned to their ancestral homelands in various parts of the Yucatan Peninsula. By the time of Spanish contact in the early 16th century, the peninsula was divided into a number of independent provinces, some of which were prosperous.

Climate migration

Although it comes from a very different time and place, our research contributes to current efforts to combat global climate change.

When the environmental conditions were favorable, the populations expanded. But as conditions deteriorated, it put pressure on social and political institutions.

The people of Mayapán migrated away from the city to cope with climate change. While migration may be less of a solution in the face of current climate change, climate refugees are expected to grow rapidly in numbers as a result of the global population, without significant action by governments and citizens.

Big questions, big collaboration

Addressing these kinds of big questions requires a level of multidisciplinary collaboration that is difficult to achieve, but essential.

Importantly, local Yucatecan Maya communities have been an integral part of this process. Residents of the equally ancient city of Telchaquillo, located just outside of Mayapán, contributed to this work in numerous ways, including excavation, artifact cleaning, processing, and analysis.

New research shows links between climate change and civil unrest among the ancient Maya

