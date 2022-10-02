HOW TO DRESS LIKE AN ADULT: Loafers are the sensible shoe turned (sort of) sexy

Something to celebrate about fashion these days: useful things tend to stick around.

It’s partly because we like to stick with what works and save our money, and it’s partly because we don’t always recognize something’s potential right away. Not even if that thing is a slip-on loafer, otherwise known as the new sensible shoe.

Loafers in all shapes and sizes, especially the chunkier kind, have been on the fashion list for a few years – and this fall, they’re everywhere. In my local M&S last week, in the section labeled Leather Smart Shoes, there was nothing but loafers on display. You can pick up a Tu loafer in your local Sainsbury’s, and in & Other Stories there are 18 styles of loafers – 19 if you count the backless, fur-lined ones.

Kendall Jenner looks smart with her loafers as she arrives at the Condé Nast offices at 1 World Trade Center in New York City on September 10

There’s no doubt that if you want a really safe bet in the dreary, wet months ahead, it’s a loafer. Still, I bet you don’t necessarily own a pair. Yet.

This is probably because loafers with thick soles remind us of school shoes we might have worn a hundred years ago. You look at them and think of Britney Spears in the Baby One More Time video (loafers, over the knee socks, micro school skirt), which is not the look we’re going for at all.

The other stumbling block is the question of when would we actually wear a loafer? Your daughter pulls on hers with three-quarter gray, wool socks and a short skirt (hoping to look like something from the Miu Miu catwalk). She likes their preppyness and the way they dress up sporty sweatpants.

But what about us?

The answer is loafers plus tailored trousers. Any kind of pant shape from slim and cropped to wide and straight will instantly look smarter and work-friendly. (In theory, you can wear loafers with dresses and skirts, but to me it always ends up looking too old-school librarian, especially where tights are involved, and a pair of boots will always look better.)

Penny loafers are also a new way to clean up denim, and if you were thinking of wearing leather trousers – there are almost as many of them as there are loafers – a cropped black pair looks best with a plain loafer or buckle.

Something about this masculine neat shoe makes leather look smart and everyday instead of rock ‘n’ roll. At the Gucci show, tweedy trousers were paired with black loafers and white socks, so no need to worry about the barefoot rule. Don’t wear them with pop socks though; there is something aging about flat shoes and tights.

As for the style of loafers, the solution to the thick problem is to err on the side of solid instead of stacked. What makes loafers look modern is a bit more substance – but that doesn’t mean you have to go for track soles, and I wouldn’t.

Katie Holmes looked chic as she paired her loafers with wide leg pants and a plaid blazer while out and about in Soho, New York on September 18

Kin makes a loafer with a solid sole that gives you a bit of lift and chunkiness (£65, johnlewis.com) or & Other Stories makes a penny loafer with a chunky heel and a rubber sole (£100, stories.com). This is the sweet spot of loafers – not for Miss Moneypenny, but not for the stompy.

Of course, the classic penny loafer has a place in your wardrobe, and M&S Collection has an excellent version (£49.50, marksandspencer.com) as does Clarks (£67, clarks.co.uk), but outside the office I think that more ordinary loafers look. better in one color or with a chunky heel or both. I like Vagabond’s in pale beige patent with a silver chain (£125, vagabond.com).

Off-white loafers look surprisingly good, especially with dark denim or cream or tweeds or plaids.

Loafers with metal details across the vamp – Gucci-style horse bits or solid bar buckles – are strong and add a bit of flair to plain tailoring. Brown loafers are more casual and if you like a tassel loafer then brown (£75, dune london.com) is the way to go.

You can get most of these styles in leopard, faux crocodile or snake, but then the sane point of them starts to get lost. If in doubt, stick with black.

And if you just can’t get your head around loafers – maybe because you want more height on your shoes – you can always get some platform loafers like the ones Julia Roberts is wearing in the promotional photo for her new romcom (£149, lkbennett .com) .

Silk scarf, sunglasses, loafers with heels, this is the new glamor set. But still pretty reasonable.