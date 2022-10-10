How does pain relief medicine know where to go in your body? Australian scientist Dr Karl explains

Instead, they stop the production of a chemical that causes pain in nerve endings

Popular Australian scientist Dr. Karl Kruszelnicki has revealed how medicines such as ibuprofen and paracetamol ‘target’ pain in your body.

And while many believe that pain is “seeked out and numbed” my medicine, said Dr. Karl that pain relievers instead work to stop the production of prostaglandins, which cause physical pain at the site of an injury, to promote healing.

Dr. Karl, who has degrees in medicine and biomedical engineering, discussed the topic in a TikTok video to dispel the widespread belief that pain relievers target specific areas of the body.

Researcher Dr. Karl Kruszelnicki (pictured), 73, has explained how painkillers work to target a specific area of ​​the body

“When my daughter was little, she asked me, ‘how does medicine know where it hurts so it can go there and fix it?'” the radio host said.

‘Generally the answer is that painkillers don’t know.’

He said after an injury, the body produces ‘little chemicals’ known as prostaglandins, which can cause pain and inflammation, open blood vessels and help the area heal.

“Nurofen, the pain reliever, it blocks certain enzymes and pathways that prevent prostaglandins from being made—less prostaglandins, less pain,” he explained.

Dr. Karl expanded, saying that if someone had foot pain and took Nurofen, the pill wouldn’t ‘magically’ know that it only travels to the foot.

“Instead, the medicine travels all over your body to block prostaglandin pathways everywhere, and in the process it stops the pain in your foot,” he said.

‘Because medicine has traveled throughout your body, that’s one of the reasons why medicine can have side effects.’

Dr. Karl said that drugs like Nurofen actually “don’t know” the exact place in your body you feel sore, but prevent the body from producing a chemical called prostaglandin that causes pain

Dr. Karl warned that taking painkillers will also stop prostaglandin production in the stomach and overuse can lead to ulcers.

The renowned scientist’s video has been viewed more than 23,600 times, with many in the comments grateful for the ‘big explanation’, while others asked further questions.

“So it wouldn’t matter if you had two or three different sore spots, would it be just as effective?” asked a follower.

“I suppose so—if every painful part of your body had the same level of pain,” replied Dr. Charles.

Another asked if pain relief gels and rubs such as Voltaren applied to a specific area affect the targeted site, to which Karl responded: ‘Topical treatments can sometimes work locally – depending.’

‘Wait, why does blocking prostaglandin in your stomach cause ulcers..?’ asked a third.

“Prostaglandins have many different effects, each of which reduces the mucus layer that prevents your stomach acids from dissolving your stomach wall,” replied Dr. Charles.