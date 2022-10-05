How does Airbnb contribute to projecting the image of tourist destinations?

International Journal of Tourism Research (2022). DOI: 10.1002/jtr.2551″ width=”800″ height=”401″/> Airbnb’s neighborhood guides. Most reported words. Word Cloud where the size responds to the largest number of citations. Credit: International Journal of Tourism Research (2022). DOI: 10.1002/jtr.2551



“Roam around Trastevere like a Roman”; “This little cafe in the Latin Quarter in Paris is amazing”; “Tips to make you feel like a real Berliner.” More and more platforms in the sharing economy, such as Airbnb, are using slogans like these to create and project the image of tourist destinations in the digital world.

Paradoxically, though their story tries to create a sense of authenticity, meaning you’re not a tourist, but just a local, according to a study led by researchers from the New Perspectives in Tourism and Leisure (NOUTUR) group of the Faculty of Economics and Business of the UOC. argues that, in effect, they take advantage of the identities of destinations and the communities that live there, turning them into commodities without regard for the needs of the residents of the neighborhoods they advertise.

As a result, they ultimately contribute to even higher levels of overcrowding in tourist destinations that are already saturated.

“We’ve seen how Airbnb today is one of the main players in attracting tourists to a city, primarily through its users and especially its hosts, who become opinion leaders and sell you the image of the neighborhood. ” will remain where the business of the platform lies,” said Lluis Garay, researcher at NOUTUR, member of the Faculty of Economics and Business at UOC, and co-author of this study, which appears in the International Journal of Tourism Research.

Airbnb Big Data Analytics

The NOUTUR group has spent years studying the impact these online tourism platforms, and Airbnb in particular, have on the cities they advertise. In this new study, they specifically investigate how the platform creates tourist images of destinations. To do this, they applied a methodology developed in previous studies and analyzed a massive amount of data from more than 24,000 descriptions Airbnb users made of 500 urban neighborhoods in cities in the Northern Hemisphere, between 2008 and the beginning of the year. the COVID-19 pandemic.

Specifically, they examined the cognitive and affective properties of the destination descriptions and classified them by category. They found that the images of cities projected in Airbnb guides — a series of pages listing the best-known neighborhoods of major tourist destinations that are often based on comments from guests and hosts — are the main devices used to suggest authenticity, aimed at convincing tourists to visit and experience a city as if they were residents themselves.

“Airbnb has been particularly clever in using host-created guides to construct its own narrative of global urban neighborhoods and to create affective attributes for places,” emphasizes Soledad Morales, the academic director of the Master’s Degree in Sustainable Tourism and ICT and a member of NOUTUR.

“Using the recommendations label, the company simulates a trust environment where the owners talk to potential tourists, without any apparent involvement from the company. But these platforms turn the hosts into ‘ambassadors’ and opinion-formers for their brand and philosophy, and the creators of an emotional connection to the destinations, which is the most important factor for tourists who visit the destination again in the future,” the researcher added.

Interestingly, Airbnb doesn’t work with neighborhood guides for all destinations, but only those in the world’s most visited cities, which are already saturated by tourism. “It’s a colonialist perspective, which mainly projects the neighborhoods of cities that are among the 20 most visited in the world and are geographically in the North, not including Africa, for example,” Morales said.

Stereotypical images of destinations

Another of the main results of this research is that many of these projected images of destinations reproduce stereotypical forms of tourism, leading to the homogenization of cities, which tend to have the same shops and establishments in the center.

Another result that surprised the researchers is that Airbnb has not included direct references to safety in its guides or in its descriptions. Rather, and especially during the pandemic, the platform’s strategy was to highlight the reputation of the neighborhoods and remind users of the wide range of consumption options available to them.

Rather than being a critique, the authors of this study said that the results of the study should prompt users, i.e. hosts, as well as platforms themselves to think about the role they can play as factors in the awareness of tourists. “The platforms can help increase travelers’ awareness of the impact they have on their destination,” Garay emphasized.

Provided by Universitat Oberta de Catalunya