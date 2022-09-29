How does a four-day working week sound? Aussie boss gives all staff an extra day off with NO pay cut

He said the staff ‘loved it’ and that he would ‘no way’ go back to five days

A four-day working week trial has seen higher employee satisfaction and no drop in productivity in workplaces across the globe, with one Australian employer claiming his company would ‘no way’ go back to five-day weeks.

The pilot program was started by 4 Day Week Global, a not-for-profit community set up by businessman and founder of New Zealand trustee company Perpetual Guardian, Andrew Barnes.

Sir. Barnes began trialling a four-day work week at Perpetual Guardian in 2018 and established the global movement after discovering higher staff satisfaction levels and productivity benefits.

Denis Moriarty, the founder of Australian social enterprise Our Community, has been trialling a four-day working week since August,

He said staff were happier thanks to the extra day off and still 100 per cent productive.

‘They love it. They have got their lives back, he told Daily Mail Australia.

‘It has been good for the workplace, good for the employees and the company.’

The CEO said his staff spent their extra day off with family or took up a new hobby.

“There’s no way we’re going to go back to five days,” he said.

‘We will certainly continue with four days after the six-month trial has concluded.’

Our community has operated with the new schedule by reducing and shortening meetings.

The organization considered a four-day work week after seeing the workplace benefits reported in the global trial.

“We wanted to be ahead of the pack,” Mr Moriarty said. “We looked at the global research and we thought it was worth the risk.”

Our society still pays employees the same wages despite reducing their hours by 20 percent.

Some companies operate on four-day weeks with longer working hours, but Mr Moriarty believes forcing in more hours is not ideal.

“I don’t think you should call it a four-day work week if you cram more hours into those four days.”

He added that it was time for workplace reforms after years of little change.

‘Unions fought for an eight-hour working day 172 years ago. Nothing has happened at the workplace for 172 years. Workplaces kill people.’

In the global trial run by 4 Day Week Global, companies were sent questionnaires about their experiences with their reduced working weeks.

Of the 41 companies that responded, 88 percent said the four-day week worked “well”; 46 percent said productivity was the same; 34 percent said it was “a little better”; and 15 per cent said it was ‘significantly improved’.

But the most surprising result was that 88 percent of businesses said they were ‘extremely likely’ or ‘likely’ to continue with a four-day work week after the trial ended.

Other benefits of a four-day working week included a reduction in carbon emissions and improved staff mental health.

An Australian trial is currently being run and monitored by researchers at the University of Sydney, Boston College, the University of Cambridge, the University of Oxford and the University of Queensland.