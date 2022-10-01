How do you test a new feature that’s impossible to test?

Welcome to our weekend Apple Breakfast column, which includes all the Apple news you missed this week in a handy summary. We call it apple breakfast because we think it goes well with a cup of coffee or tea in the morning, but it’s great if you want to read it at lunch or dinner time too.

This week I’ve mostly reviewed the Apple Watch Series 8, a boring update to Apple’s excellent line of wearables. On the one hand, it changes very little from the previous generation, which is boring; but it’s also the best mid-priced smartwatch on the market. If it ain’t broke, I guess why fix it?

Products like the Series 8 can be a challenge for reviewers who are naturally inclined to seek out and evaluate change. It’s important to remember that most people looking to buy a product haven’t tried the previous model, and that iterative upgrades can still be a must-buy. (That’s assuming you don’t have a Series 7, of course. If you do, you should probably put down your wallet for another year.) The media machine wants sensation, but boring is often good.

Oddly enough, the one exciting change for this year’s watches is yet another challenge for the reviewers, but in a completely different way. Crash Detection is a fascinating addition to the iPhone and Apple Watch, but it’s also very difficult to test because it kicks in at moments of high danger.

That’s not to say that a few reviewers, bless them, haven’t risen to the occasion. YouTuber TechRax got in first, drove one (remote control) car into another and recorded the results as expected. But the Wall Street Journal’s later tests (with a demolition derby champion, for extra style points) were less successful: Devices in the crashing cars did their job, but those in the cars is bumped into constantly failing to recognize the situation. Apple has claimed that the feature was confused by the lack of movement that led to the crash, and that it will perform better in real-world situations. Maybe, but how do you test a feature that needs a real-world life-threatening situation to work properly?

The extremely small sample size of Crash Detection testers among the dozens of reviews that have already published raises another abstruse question: How much weight should a reviewer give to a feature that could literally save your life — but usually won’t do anything any time? During the Far Out event, Apple’s presenters repeatedly said they hoped the user wouldn’t need to use the feature, and it’s a kind of consumer technology, Pascal’s Effort: Should a feature that provides peace of mind but may never be used, be a reason to spend $399 on an upgrade.

That’s probably the equation Apple was hoping we’d all have running in our heads when it put together the “Dear Tim” segment from last month’s Far Out press event. This was a surreal video featuring testimonials from customers who had survived harrowing ordeals thanks to their Apple devices, along with Apple TV+-style dramatizations of bears and crashed planes. It would be uncharitable to interpret this as “Buy Apple products or get eaten,” but there was definitely a whiff of memento mori. Life is precious.

The sad reality that we tech reviewers may have to face is that some features can’t really be reviewed. With something as existential as crash detection, the best we can do is research and explain the mechanism and then let customers make up their own minds. It may save your life, we must say, but the chances of this happening are so small and the consequences so great that it is impossible to rationally factor it into a review score. (Remember to idea of what saves your life, the peace of mind owning it will give you is a real and valuable benefit that is far easier to quantify and should not be dismissed.)

Of course, it is possible that this is all post-rationalization. I didn’t do any proper crash testing with my Series 8; I just drove up and down the street doing sudden emergency stops to see if that triggered the warning. (It didn’t.) And then I went back home and wrote about the quality of the screen, which is very nice and doesn’t require me to weigh the value of a human life for a review of a smartwatch.

Trending: Top stories of the week

Dan Moren rounds up three inevitable features iOS 16 and watchOS 9 which you may have… missed.

Ken Mingis explains how Apple Watch Ultra persuaded him to finally switch from Garmin.

Despite Apple’s best efforts, Meta and Google is still out of control.

In an interview with the BBC, Tim Cook has rejected it lack of women in the technology industry.

Amazon has announced a new event called the Prime Early Access Sale later this month, which means you could save big on Apple equipment.

Reviews corner

We’ve published another review from Apple’s Fall Product List:

Plus a trio of head-to-head comparisons:

The rumor mill

That M2 iPad Pro probably coming very soon.

And Mac mini M2 could be launched in October. About time!

This fall can be quiet. But there are five brand new Apple products that could debut in 2023.

Apple’s October event may not happen at all, according to Mark Gurman.

But Roman Loyola thinks Apple’s October event is is coming – and it is new MacBook Pros.

While we’re on that subject, here’s everything you can expect on it October eventprovided it happens.

Adaptive transparencyof the best AirPods Pro 2 features come to the original model.

Podcast of the week

There are less than 100 days left in 2022 – what can Apple release in this short period? We talk about what we expect to see the rest of the year in this episode of the Macworld Podcast!

A security researcher has warned of nine iOS apps that “commit several varieties of ad fraud.” Delete them now.

Apple has expanded Stage manager support for older iPads while delaying a key feature.

