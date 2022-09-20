How do you remove impurities from tap water?

If you’re stuck in the wilderness and need water, then you’re going to be thinking about what quality water you find. You probably know that running water is safer but there could still be an array of undesirable pathogens in the water.

In short, you’re going to want to filter the water with whatever you have at hand, such as charcoal and sand.

However, most people don’t spare the time to consider the quality of the water coming from their faucets. While the water treatment board ensures the water leaving the treatment centres reaches a certain standard, there is no guarantee that this standard is the same when it arrives at your home. There are too many variables along the way.

The best approach is to know how to purify your water at home. It may even be useful in the wilderness.

Invest In Water Filters

There are several water filters on the market and the best one to use depends on what you are trying to remove from the water. However, if you’re looking at these water dispensers then a good all-around approach is to choose reverse osmosis. It’s very effective at removing suspended and dissolved solids from your water. That includes chlorine, chemicals, and even metals.

In fact, reverse osmosis is one of the best options to remove contaminants and ensure your tap water is safe.

Boiling Water

If, for any reason, you’re water filter is not working and you suspect bacteria and other pathogens are in the water, you’re going to want to boil it before using it.

When you boil the water it kills bacteria and pathogens, making the water safe to drink. It should be noted this approach doesn’t remove the pathogens but it does kill them.

That makes the risk of illness and other complications significantly lower.

Distillation

This takes boiling a stage further and will give you pure water. However, it is a little more difficult to do and takes longer to produce water.

When you boil water you get steam. This steam is evaporated water and water generally evaporates at a lower temperature than all the compounds in the water. That means the steam is pure. You’ll need a dome over your boiling water. The steam hits this and cools, creating condensation. The condensation will roll down the sides of the dome and into the collection container you have positioned at the bottom. The water in the collection chamber is pure.

Chlorination

Chlorine is used by water treatment plants to kill bacteria and other things in the water. It’s effective although there are some concerns regarding the effect of chlorine on the human body. That’s why filters have been developed to remove it.

However, if you’re in a difficult situation and have no other option, adding a small amount of chlorine to your water will kill bacteria and pathogens, making it safe to drink.

Just remember not to use too much chlorine. It’s best to use an off-the-shelf chlorine water filtration product.