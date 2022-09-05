How Do You Play Real Money Slots?

Online slots are a popular online gambling activity, inspired by the traditional fruit machines that have been lighting up casinos, pubs, and arcades for decades. Expertly designed by skilled developers, and including visual and audio effects – not to mention an array of special features – online slots give players the opportunity to try to bag some winnings while enjoying plenty of thrills along the way.





If you have never tried to play slots for real money before, but you would like to give it a try, here are some helpful tips and suggestions to get you started.

Start simple

One of the best pieces of advice, when it comes to playing real money slots, is to start off with the simpler games first. This will help you to grow in confidence and develop your slot-playing strategies – although, of course, in the end, it’s all down to Lady Luck as to whether or not you score a win!

Games such as Starburst or Rainbow Riches are a good starting point for beginners, as they offer a standard 5-reel set-up that is easy to familiarise yourself with. Starburst, in particular, is an iconic slot, featuring vibrant cosmic graphics and seamless gameplay, making it a firm favourite of most online gamblers. Subsequently, it’s a great game to cut your teeth on as a new player. It’s also low variance, so you’re more likely to get regular wins. Speaking of which…

Choose your RTP and variance carefully

While decent payouts are never guaranteed when playing real money slots, you can definitely boost your chances of some winnings by choosing games with higher RTPs. Any game with an RTP of 96% or higher is particularly recommended, as you will have a greater chance of a payout. You should also aim for low variance slots, for more frequent wins – unless you enjoy taking some risks and seeking some thrills, in which case a high variance slot may be your preference.

While 96% is a very solid RTP for any video slot, you can find some slots with truly impressive RTPs of 99% or even higher. Ugga Bugga is one of these – in fact, it probably has the highest RTP of any slot out there – and, as a result, is definitely to be recommended for any new player who wants to boost their confidence with some winnings.

Set a gambling budget

When it comes to playing real money slots, it’s a good idea to have a clearly defined budget before you start spinning. This helps ensure that you don’t go overboard and lose a lot more money than you win. It’s also a good idea to stick to smaller wagers, particularly if you’re new. You can still nab some decent payouts with small bets, and eking out your budget will make sure the gaming fun continues for longer.

If Lady Luck is on your side…

By following these helpful tips, you should have an enjoyable – and, hopefully, rewarding – experience playing real money slots.

No wins are guaranteed, as you already know, but if Lady Luck smiles on you, you could find yourself pocketing some satisfying payouts. The most important thing, though, is to have fun, relax, and enjoy the experience!