How do household energy bills compare across Europe?

The average electricity price for UK households is at least 30 per cent higher than many of its European neighbours, with the country’s increased reliance on natural gas for power generation hitting consumers hard.

Europe is experiencing an energy crisis across the continent, caused by reduced oil and gas flows from Russia, but the direct impact on households varies widely depending on the country’s energy mix, according to electricity and gas prices from Energy Prices, a Dutch consultancy.

The level of government support, pricing mechanisms and taxes are also important factors, with countries like France limiting the amount that electricity prices can increase. The EU has proposed a cap on Russian gas prices and a tax on energy companies to protect households and businesses, and many European countries have announced individual measures, such as tax cuts.

“The Russian invasion of Ukraine has shifted the energy axis. There is no other way out than government intervention,” said Sumit Bose, founder of the low-carbon advocacy group Future Net Zero.

But the cost of electricity is expected to rise across Europe this winter as high gas prices continue to trickle into the electricity market, while supplies from other sources are declining due to issues such as widespread maintenance issues at France’s nuclear power plants and dry weather conditions. affect hydropower.

The UK generates about 40 percent of its electricity from burning natural gas, after moving faster than many other countries to reduce its dependence on coal.

While that helped cut the country’s emissions — coal generates about twice as much CO₂ as gas when burned — the UK has become more exposed to rising gas prices after Russia cut supplies in retaliation for Western sanctions imposed after the large-scale invasion. from Ukraine.

Household electricity prices in the UK are about 30 percent higher than the next most expensive country, Italy. That’s partly due to various levies the UK government is adding to bills to support renewable energy and poorer households. The UK has said it is less exposed to Russian gas cuts because it has no direct pipeline connections to the country, but cannot fully escape surges in wholesale prices.

The data shown for each country is a weighted average reflecting the domestic energy supply. Some households in the UK and Europe have recently signed new energy contracts, while others continue to pay prices under previous supplier agreements. As a result, new contracts are likely to be more expensive than the average prices shown here.

In the UK, the so-called price cap that governs the vast majority of household energy bills is set to rise by around 80 percent in October, but the new Prime Minister, Liz Truss, will introduce a price freeze that would lower the typical household bill of around £2,500 a year.

Higher wholesale prices are expected to lead to higher household bills in some European countries this winter.

Households in the Netherlands pay the highest costs for gas, followed by Germany. Both countries were heavily dependent on Russian supplies. The Netherlands has also largely shut down the Groningen gas field, which was once the largest in Europe, because its depletion caused earthquakes in the city.

The UK has the third most expensive household gas prices, despite wholesale prices trading below the European benchmark for much of this summer, mainly due to the UK’s higher liquefied natural gas import capacity and domestic production from the North Sea.

British companies have pipelined imported LNG to mainland Europe to help countries fill their storage facilities.

Hungary has by far the lowest gas costs for households. Despite criticism from other EU members over his relationship with Moscow, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has signed a number of agreements with Russia to ensure cheaper gas supplies.