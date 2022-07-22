How do galaxies evolve? A college student may have provided the missing link

Credit: NASA, ESA, the Hubble Heritage-Hubble Collaboration and A. Evans



A student at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, has done important work on the growth of stars and black holes, providing important insight into how they are interconnected. With this new information, the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) can more efficiently unravel exactly how galaxies work.

Astronomers know that the evolution of galaxies is driven by two processes: the growth of supermassive black holes at the center of each galaxy and the formation of new stars. How these processes are related has remained a mystery and is one of the questions that the recently launched James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) will investigate. The work of Meredith Stone, who graduated from UMass Amherst’s astronomy program in May 2022, will help scientists better understand how they relate to each other.

“We know that galaxies grow, collide and change throughout their lives,” said Stone, who completed this study led by Alexandra Pope, an astronomy professor at the University of Massachusetts Amherst and senior author of a new paper published recently in The astrophysics magazine. “And we know that black hole growth and star formation play a crucial role. We think the two are linked and that they regulate each other, but until now it’s been very difficult to see exactly how.”

Part of the reason it’s been difficult to study the interactions between black holes and stars is that we can’t really see these interactions because they take place behind huge clouds of galactic dust. “For galaxies that are actively forming stars, more than 90% of visible light can be absorbed by dust,” Pope says, “and this dust absorbs visible light.”

There’s a solution, though: When the dust absorbs visible light, it heats up, and while the naked human eye can’t see heat, infrared telescopes can. “We used the Spitzer Space Telescope,” said Stone, who will begin her graduate degree in astronomy at the University of Arizona this fall, “collected during the Great Observatories All-sky LIRG Survey (GOALS) campaign to look at the mid-infrared wavelength range of some of the brightest galaxies relatively close to Earth.” In particular, Stone and her co-authors were looking for specific tell-tales that are the fingerprints of black holes and stars in the middle of formation.

The difficulty is that these fingerprints are extremely faint and almost indistinguishable from the general noise of the infrared spectrum. “What Meredith did,” Pope says, “is to calibrate the measurements of these tracers so that they are clearer.”

Once the team got their hands on these clearer observations, they could see that black hole growth and star formation are happening simultaneously in the same galaxies and that they seem to influence each other. Stone was even able to calculate the ratio describing how the two phenomena are connected.

Not only is this an exciting scientific achievement in itself, Stone’s work could be taken over by the JWST, with its unprecedented access to mid-infrared spectrum light, and used to zoom in much more precisely on the remaining questions. Because while Stone and her co-authors, including UMass Amherst astronomy student Jed McKinney, have quantified how black holes and stars in the same galaxy are connected, why they are connected remains a mystery.

