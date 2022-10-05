How do female CEOs affect corporate environmental policies?

Credit: Pixabay/CC0 public domain



In a Corporate Social Responsibility and Environmental Management In an analysis of 351 Chinese publicly traded companies in highly polluting industries from 2006-2019, researchers found that, in general, companies with female CEOs had policies supporting environmental sustainability, for example reducing waste, minimizing consumption and protecting and preserving wildlife and natural habitats.

The researchers also examined the moderating effect of the proportion of female directors on the board. They found that the presence of such “in-group members” strengthens the relationship between female CEOs and companies’ environmental policies.

“There’s an old saying in China that ‘women hold up half the sky.’ This article really supports this view by highlighting the power of women corporate environmental policy leaders,” said corresponding author Ying Zhang, Ph. D., of Northwestern Polytechnical University in China. “This document can help policy makers and board members draft the relevant legislation for promoting women to leadership positions in business to deliver social and environmental benefits for stakeholders and society.”

More information:

How do female CEOs influence companies’ environmental policies? Corporate Social Responsibility and Environmental Management (2022). How do female CEOs influence companies’ environmental policies?(2022). DOI: 10.1002/csr2366