How discovering your decluttering personality type could help you create the perfect tidy home

Tidying up isn’t easy, and everyone has a different way of dealing with it, from the more minimalist Marie Kondos of the world to hoarders who never throw anything away.

But you may be able to make it easier by simply identifying your elusive personality type, according to multi-award-winning British publisher Tall Boy.

It has devised five main personality types when it comes to cleaning out the house and devised hacks to make cleaning easier for each of them.

Among the five types are the sentimentalists; the materialist; the high achiever; the evader; and the habit holder.

James M, co-founder of Tall Boy, told FEMAIL tips to ensure that each of the five types has an easier time when it comes to letting go of items.

Evaders often keep putting off the cleanup, Tall Boy said, and will let unwanted items overflow their homes — but never take responsibility

For example, people who collect items with sentimental value can create a ‘treasure box’ with their favorite items to let go of the others without feeling guilty.

Meanwhile, materialistic people who see their possessions as security should ask themselves whether they would pay the same to replace the identical item now to make room.

He said: ‘Our home is one of the most sentimental things to us and clutter can build up anywhere. Whether it’s old photos or things, we just aren’t willing to let go.

“We hope these tips help those looking to refresh and de-clutter their space,” he added.

The sentimentalist

Tall Boy describes people who find it difficult to let go of objects as ‘sentimentalists’.

It adds: ‘This is the person who simply cannot let go of anything associated with someone they love.

‘They define themselves by their family, relationships or friends. They want all the pictures their children bought home from school, ticket stubs from meaningful events and endless trinkets, gifts and souvenirs.’

How to clean up with a sentimentalist

It will be hard for a sentimentalist to part with their possessions, and the only thing that will really make them flinch is realizing how much clutter it takes on their loved ones.

‘Set achievable goals and a timetable [for decluttering] instead of making demands, it’s impossible for them to fulfill,” Tall Boy said.

‘They believe that dealing with clutter is “throwing away” the people they love, so getting annoyed at their inability to get rid of something won’t solve the problem.’

The materialist People who are ‘materialists’ see security in their possessions and therefore do not enjoy parting with them. “They work hard for their money and hate to let go of any previous purchase because ‘it cost a lot’ and was probably a significant investment for them when they bought it,” Tall Boy explained. This is how you mess with the materialist A pragmatic approach to clutter can be the best way to help a materialist get over the mess. “Start by acknowledging the value at the time of purchase and ask if they would pay the same to replace the identical item now,” Tall Boy said. ‘For someone paying rent or a mortgage, calculating the cost per month may be all it takes to change perspective. cubic meters when storing obsolete belongings.’ However, this approach can fail for a homeowner who is not paying rent or who is not repaying a mortgage. “In this situation, ask them to describe their dream home and what they would take with them if they moved,” advised Tall Boy. “No one envisions a beautiful new home full of clutter, so it’s a great way to let go of anything that doesn’t fit their lifestyle now or in the future,” they added.

If you’re a sentimentalist who has a hard time letting go, you might want to enlist the support of someone detached from the family to help you through the whole messy project.

One way to ease the pain of letting go is to create a ‘treasure box’ for the most treasured items that the sentimentalist can return to.

“Choose the best, happiest, most inspiring memories to keep, and then let go of the rest,” said Tall Boy.

It’s a process, and one that can’t be rushed, but when done properly, life becomes smoother and happier for everyone in the home.’

The high performer

High achievers travel light and think nothing of dropping items that are no longer useful to them, according to Tall Boy.

“Their home and lifestyle must match their status and image of success,” the publisher revealed.

So why do high achievers let clutter get the best of them?

“They will cling to the evidence of past triumphs with framed pictures, awards, expensive business suits and branded merchandise,” Tall Boy said.

“But these, along with boxes of legal paperwork, if they are fighting some kind of battle for justice, can be a daily reminder of failure.”

How to clean with High Achiever

High achievers will need to come out of their slump to declutter their homes.

“Once they’re ready, the best method is to set goals with a reward or attainable goal,” Tall Boy said.

“As they work towards it, tension is lifted and they begin to see themselves differently, allowing new opportunities, people and success to enter their lives,” they added.

The dodger

Evaders will keep putting off the moment to declutter and will let unwanted items gradually take over their home.

“Whether it’s the kids, the partner, or the circumstances that cause the mess, it’s definitely not their fault,” a tall boy explained.

How to clean up with an Evader

“The evader really hates mess, but is so resigned to seeing it that they completely absolve themselves of responsibility and have become part of the problem,” the publisher said.

The best way to help them is to empower the dodger to handle the things they have control over while treating the belongings of others with respect.

‘By changing their thinking, the dodger can reclaim whole spaces and feel better about themselves and everyone else.

“Interestingly, the new space and fresh feeling in the home has a snowball effect, and other members of the household miraculously start cleaning up too.”

The habit keeper

Sometimes being ‘best prepared’ just means more mess.

“These are often war babies or boomers. Growing up with rationing and restrictions, they were taught by their parents to keep everything “just in case,” Tall Boy explained.

“This leads to sheds, garages and attics being filled with dusty, rusty, musty items that have sadly long since become obsolete,” it added.

Habit holders will often end up surrounded by clutter as they like to hold on to things ‘just in case’, according to Tall Boy, who added that habit holders are often war babies or boomers

How to clean up with a habit holder

“Recruiting a practical and patient family member or friend to help ease the pressure is the best way forward,” the publisher said.

You can also rely on a few questions to help the addict realize that the clutter they’re clinging to has no practical value.

‘The questions to ask: When was the last time you used it? When do you think you will need it? Should we let it go?

“It can be an emotional process, but ultimately a huge relief,” Tall Boy said.