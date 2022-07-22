How different cancer cells respond to drug-delivering nanoparticles

science (2022). DOI: 10.1126/science.abm5551″ width=”800″ height=”530″/> Using a composite library of nanoparticles, the researchers screened nanoparticle-cell interaction profiles of hundreds of cancer cells simultaneously. By including omics annotation, they identified biological features, or biomarkers, that mediate the delivery of nanoparticles to cells. They generated human trafficking networks and discovered a biological regulator of the delivery of lipid-based nanoparticles. PLGA, polylactide-co-glycolide; PS, polystyrene. Credit: Natalie Boehnke et al, Science (2022). DOI: 10.1126/science.abm5551



Using nanoparticles to deliver cancer drugs provides a way to target tumors with large doses of drugs, while avoiding the harmful side effects often associated with chemotherapy. So far, however, only a handful of nanoparticle-based cancer drugs have been approved by the FDA.

A new study from MIT and Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard researchers may help overcome some of the barriers to nanoparticle-based drug development. The team’s analysis of the interactions between 35 different types of nanoparticles and nearly 500 types of cancer cells revealed thousands of biological properties that influence whether those cells take up different types of nanoparticles.

The findings could help researchers better tailor their drug-delivery particles to specific types of cancer, or design new particles that take advantage of the biological characteristics of certain types of cancer cells.

“We’re excited about our findings because it’s really just the beginning – we can use this approach to map which types of nanoparticles are best to target certain cell types, from cancer to immune cells and other types of healthy and diseased organ cells.” We’re learning how surface chemistry and other material properties play a role in targeting,” said Paula Hammond, a professor at the MIT Institute, chief of the Department of Chemical Engineering and a member of MIT’s Koch Institute for Integrative Cancer Research.

Hammond is the senior author of the new study, which appears in: Science. The paper’s lead authors are Natalie Boehnke, an MIT postdoc who will soon join the University of Minnesota faculty, and Joelle Straehla, the Charles W. and Jennifer C. Johnson Clinical Investigator at the Koch Institute, an instructor at the Harvard Medical School, and a pediatric oncologist at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

Cell-particle interactions

Hammond’s lab has previously developed many types of nanoparticles that can be used to deliver drugs to cells. Studies in her lab and others have shown that different types of cancer cells often respond differently to the same nanoparticles. Boehnke, who studied ovarian cancer when she joined Hammond’s lab, and Straehla, who studied brain cancer, also noted this phenomenon in their studies.

The researchers hypothesized that biological differences between cells might cause the variation in their responses. To find out what those differences might be, they decided to conduct a large-scale study in which they could look at a large number of different cells interacting with many types of nanoparticles.

Straehla had recently learned of the Broad Institute’s PRISM platform, which was designed to allow researchers to quickly screen thousands of drugs for hundreds of different cancers at once. With instrumental collaboration from Angela Koehler, an associate professor of biological engineering at MIT, the team decided to try adapting that platform to screen cell-nanoparticle interactions rather than cell-drug interactions.

“With this approach, we can start to think about whether there is something about a cell’s genotypic signature that predicts how many nanoparticles it will absorb,” says Boehnke.

For their screening, the researchers used 488 cancer cell lines from 22 different tissues of origin. Each cell type is “barcoded” with a unique DNA sequence that allows researchers to identify the cells later. Extensive data sets on their gene expression profiles and other biological characteristics are also available for each cell type.

On the nanoparticle side, the researchers created 35 particles, each of which had a core made up of liposomes (particles made of many fat molecules called lipids), a polymer known as PLGA, or another polymer called polystyrene. The researchers also coated the particles with various types of protective or targeting molecules, including polymers such as polyethylene glycol, antibodies and polysaccharides. This allowed them to study the influence of both the core composition and the surface chemistry of the particles.

Working with scientists at the Broad Institute, including Jennifer Roth, director of the PRISM lab, the researchers exposed pools of hundreds of different cells to one of 35 different nanoparticles. Each nanoparticle had a fluorescent tag, so the researchers could use a cell sorting technique to separate the cells based on how much fluorescence they gave off after a four or 24 hour exposure.

Based on these measurements, each cell line was assigned a score representing the affinity for each nanoparticle. The researchers then used machine learning algorithms to analyze those scores, along with any other biological data available for each cell line.

This analysis yielded thousands of features, or biomarkers, associated with affinity for different types of nanoparticles. Many of these markers were genes that code for the cellular machinery needed to bind particles, bring them into a cell, or process them. Some of these genes were already known to be involved in nanoparticle trade, but many others were new.

“We found some markers that we expected, and we also found a lot more that is really untapped. We hope that other people can use this dataset to expand their view of the interaction between nanoparticles and cells,” says Straehla.

Particle uptake

The researchers chose one of the biomarkers they identified, a protein called SLC46A3, for further study. The PRISM screen had shown that high levels of this protein correlated with very low uptake of lipid-based nanoparticles. When the researchers tested these particles in mouse models of melanoma, they found the same correlation. The findings suggest that this biomarker could be used to help physicians identify patients whose tumors are more responsive to nanoparticle-based therapies.

Now the researchers are trying to uncover the mechanism of how SLC46A3 regulates nanoparticle uptake. If they could discover new ways to lower cellular levels of this protein, that could help make tumors more susceptible to drugs carried by lipid nanoparticles. The researchers are also working to further investigate some of the other biomarkers they found.

This screening approach can also be used to examine many other types of nanoparticles that the researchers did not look at in this study.

“The sky is the limit in terms of what other undiscovered biomarkers are that we just haven’t captured because we haven’t screened them,” Boehnke says. “Hopefully it will inspire others to look at their nanoparticle systems in a similar way.”

Engineers develop nanoparticles that cross the blood-brain barrier

More information:

Natalie Boehnke et al, Massively parallel pooled screening reveals genomic determinants of nanoparticle delivery, Science (2022). Natalie Boehnke et al, Massively parallel pooled screening reveals genomic determinants of nanoparticle delivery,(2022). DOI: 10.1126/science.abm5551

Provided by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology







This story has been republished courtesy of MIT News (web.mit.edu/newsoffice/), a popular site with news about MIT research, innovation, and education.