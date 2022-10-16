How did truck clock up 2,000 miles while it was at garage?

<!–

A business manager was left furious when his pick-up truck returned from being repaired with another 2,000 miles on the clock and hundreds of pounds of damage.

Phil Chatburn’s Nissan Navara had traveled the equivalent of a trip to Istanbul or two-thirds of the way to New York during an unexpected five-month stint in the garage.

When the father-of-two finally collected the vehicle last month, he found numerous dents and scratches and noticed screeching coming from the front wheels.

He called the RAC who found the brake pads and discs so worn that they towed it straight back to the garage.

To make matters worse, Mr Chatburn, 52, was sent an invoice for almost £1,200 to cover the extra repairs – none of which he said were his responsibility.

He said: ‘I could have driven to Edinburgh and back four times to get that mileage up.

‘They said they test drove the car, but how can you achieve that kind of distance? That does not make sense”.

Mr. Chatburn took his three-year-old Navara to the Bristol Street Motors dealership in Halifax in April after persistent problems with a part called the diesel particulate filter, which had caused it to break several times.

But the problem apparently confused the mechanics. Chatburn claimed that when he called for updates, he was told either his truck was unfinished or they were waiting for a part from Japan.

And when he drove past the dealership in his courtesy car on several occasions, he saw it sitting in the forecourt.

But during that time, the odometer had jumped from 25,145 miles to 27,216 miles. Sir. Chatburn said: “I checked with independent experts who said a reasonable amount of mileage for test drives would have been between 30 and 50 miles.”

A spokesman for the dealer said: ‘We acknowledge that we did not keep Mr Chatburn up to date with the number of kilometers driven by technicians to establish a confirmed diagnosis and to enable a part to be ordered and fitted which resolved the fault.

‘Therefore, as a gesture of goodwill, we will make a payment to cover the mileage costs and we will arrange for the bodywork damage to his car to be repaired.’

For now, Mr Chatburn is back in a service car and demanding the garage cover the cost of the brake repairs.

He added that they have agreed to meet him to discuss the resolution of his complaint.