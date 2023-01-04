How did the Keeper come into possession of Harry’s book Spare? Questions like autobiography leaks in the US

Questions have been raised over the leak of Prince Harry’s long-awaited autobiography to the US edition of The Guardian, which has reported on his sensational claims of division among the royals.

The Guardian states that it managed to get hold of a copy of the book – already a bestseller – despite stringent security measures from publisher Penguin Random House ahead of its release next Tuesday.

The memoir’s claims were detailed by The Guardian’s New York breaking news reporter Martin Pengelly on its website.

Entitled ‘Spare’, the book explores the Prince’s troubled relationship with the rest of his family as the heir apparent’s younger brother.

The Duke and its publisher Penguin Random House have made every effort to ensure that ‘Spare’ is published simultaneously around the world next Tuesday

The Guardian states that it managed to get hold of a copy of the book – which is already a bestseller – despite strict security measures from publisher Penguin Random House ahead of its release next Tuesday (Photo: The Guardian’s New York site)

A memory from Prince Harry includes a clash with his brother William over Meghan Markle in the grounds of Kensington Palace in 2019. The Prince of Wales is said to have called her “difficult”, “rude” and “abrasive”, to which Harry responds as a “parrot ‘[ing of] the press story.

The Duke of Sussex goes on to claim that his brother ‘grabbed me by the collar, ripped my chain and… slammed me to the ground’.

Elsewhere, Harry recalls another angry confrontation with his brother at Windsor Castle following the death of the Duke of Edinburgh in April 2021. He describes how his father protested to them, saying, “Here you go boys. Don’t make misery of my last years.’

Elsewhere, the Prince mentions names by which they referred to each other, adding that he later discussed their implications with his therapist.

A source told The Times they were unsure if the brothers’ relationship will mend, adding, “I think the book.” [will be] worse for them than the royal family expected.

Security hasn’t been this tight since the last “Harry” book. As publication looms for the Duke of Sussex’s memoir, the ultra-secure arrangements mirror those of the final installment of the Harry Potter series 16 years ago, insiders said yesterday.

Everything is exposed. Charles comes out better than I expected, but it’s especially hard on William, and even Kate gets a bit of a broadside.

“There are these minute details and a description of the fight between the brothers. Personally, I don’t see how Harry and William can reconcile after this.’

The ultra-secure arrangements for the book resemble those of the last installment of the Harry Potter series from 16 years ago, insiders said this week.

At the time, publishers spent millions of pounds to prevent the storyline from being leaked before it was put on sale in bookshops.

This week there is a huge logistical operation going on around Prince Harry’s biography Spare.

The Duke and his publisher Penguin Random House are doing everything they can to ensure that it is published simultaneously around the world next Tuesday.

Publishers spent millions of pounds to prevent the storyline of the final installment of JK Rowling’s Harry Potter series from being leaked before it went on sale in bookshops. The author is pictured above at the launch of The Deathly Hallows in 2007

The hardback will be in UK bookshops when they open Tuesday morning, and the e-book edition will be available for download on the Kindle shortly after midnight on the same day.

Spare will be published in 16 languages, including Chinese, Finnish, Hungarian, Spanish and Portuguese, but – in theory – no one in any country will be able to get their hands on an early copy.

While the official release date is January 10, readers in Australia – which is 11 hours ahead of the UK – are in no doubt that copies won’t be available for them until January 11.

In the United States, five to eight hours behind Britain, it’s the evening of Monday, January 9, when e-book copies of the tome become available on Kindle, at the same time as the clock strikes midnight on Tuesday morning in the United States. UK.

Harry’s tell-all book is expected to double down on his attacks on the royal family. While King Charles may be spared the duke’s worst wrath, the book is believed to contain damaging details about his bitter feud with his brother, with both William and his wife Kate coming under fire in its 416 pages.

Spare tells Harry’s story with “raw, unwavering honesty,” according to Penguin Random House.

The Sussexes are said to have signed a $20 million (£16.6 million) four-book deal with the publishing giant.

Harry’s tell-all book is due out next Tuesday, but its contents have already been seen and reported by the Guardian US

Publishing sources said arrangements for the release of Harry’s “explosive” memoir were extremely closely guarded and managed down to the minutest detail, with only a handful of senior executives privy to the exact details.

Publishing sources said arrangements for the release of Harry’s “explosive” memoir were extremely closely guarded and managed down to the minutest detail, with only a handful of senior executives privy to the exact details.

Deliveries to bookstores are scheduled at the last minute to prevent unauthorized copies from being leaked. Secure sites around the world are secured to host copies of the book before distribution.

The sophisticated security operation has been compared to the release of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows in 2007, when JK Rowling was determined that her young fans wouldn’t ruin the experience by learning the young wizard’s fate before she wrote the seventh and final novel. read in the series.

An army of guards, satellite tracking systems and legal contracts were all deployed to protect the first 10 million copies of the new Harry Potter book.

When the finished manuscript was brought from London to New York by hand, a lawyer from the American publisher sat on it during the flight.

When copies were sent to retailers, trucks were fitted with satellite tracking systems that would reveal if any of the vehicles deviated from their planned routes.