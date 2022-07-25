How did Earth avoid a Mars-like fate? Ancient rocks hold clues

An image of the Earth, at first without an inner core; second, with an inner core that started growing about 550 million years ago; third, with an outer and inner inner core, about 450 million years ago. Researchers at the University of Rochester used paleomagnetism to determine these two key dates in the history of the inner core, which they believe restored the planet’s magnetic field just before the explosion of life on Earth. Credit: University of Rochester/Michael Osadciw



About 1800 miles below our feet, swirling liquid iron in the Earth’s outer core generates our planet’s protective magnetic field. This magnetic field is invisible, but is vital to life on Earth’s surface because it shields the planet from solar wind – radiation streams from the sun.

However, about 565 million years ago, the magnetic field’s strength decreased to 10 percent of its current strength. Then the field mysteriously bounced back and regained its strength just before the Cambrian explosion of multicellular life on Earth.

What caused the magnetic field to bounce back?

According to new research from scientists at the University of Rochester, this rejuvenation occurred within tens of millions of years — fast on geologic timescales — and coincided with the formation of Earth’s solid inner core, suggesting the core is likely a direct cause.

“The inner core is hugely important,” said John Tarduno, the William R. Kenan, Jr., professor of Geophysics in the Department of Earth and Environmental Sciences and dean of research for Arts, Sciences & Engineering in Rochester. “Just before the inner core started growing, the magnetic field was on the verge of collapse, but once the inner core started growing, the field was regenerated.”

In the newspaper, published in nature communication, the researchers determined several key dates in the history of the inner core, including a more accurate estimate for age. The research provides clues about Earth’s history and future evolution and how it became a habitable planet, as well as the evolution of other planets in the solar system.

Unlocking Information in Ancient Rocks

The earth is made up of layers: the crust, where life is located; the mantle, the thickest layer of the earth; the molten outer core; and the solid inner core, which in turn is composed of an outer inner core and an inner inner core.

The Earth’s magnetic field is generated in the outer core, where swirling liquid iron creates electric currents, driving a phenomenon called the geodynamo, which produces the magnetic field.

Because of the magnetic field’s relationship to the Earth’s core, scientists have been trying for decades to determine how the Earth’s magnetic field and core have changed over the course of our planet’s history. They cannot directly measure the magnetic field due to the location and extreme temperatures of materials in the core. Fortunately, minerals that rise to the Earth’s surface contain tiny magnetic particles that lock the direction and intensity of the magnetic field as the minerals cool from their molten state.

To better limit the age and growth of the inner core, Tarduno and his team used a CO 2 laser and the lab’s superconducting quantum interference device (SQUID) magnetometer to analyze feldspar crystals from the rock anorthosite. These crystals have tiny magnetic needles inside them that are “perfect magnetic recorders,” Tarduno says.

By studying the magnetism trapped in ancient crystals — a field known as paleomagnetism — the researchers identified two new key dates in the history of the inner core:

550 million years ago : the time when the magnetic field began to regenerate rapidly after a near collapse 15 million years earlier. The researchers attribute the rapid renewal of the magnetic field to the formation of a solid inner core that charged the molten outer core and restored the strength of the magnetic field.

: the time when the magnetic field began to regenerate rapidly after a near collapse 15 million years earlier. The researchers attribute the rapid renewal of the magnetic field to the formation of a solid inner core that charged the molten outer core and restored the strength of the magnetic field. 450 million years ago: the moment when the structure of the growing inner core changed and marked the boundary between the inner and outer inner core. These changes in the inner core coincide with changes around the same time in the structure of the overlying mantle, due to plate tectonics on the surface.

“Because we narrowed down the age of the inner core more precisely, we can investigate whether the current inner core actually consists of two parts,” Tarduno says. “Plate tectonic movements on the Earth’s surface indirectly affected the inner core, and the history of these movements is imprinted deep within the Earth into the structure of the inner core.”

Avoiding a Mars-like fate

A better understanding of the dynamics and growth of the inner core and magnetic field has important implications not only in uncovering Earth’s past and predicting its future, but also in unraveling the ways other planets use magnetic shields. can form and maintain the conditions necessary to harbor life .

For example, researchers believe that Mars once had a magnetic field, but the field disappeared, leaving the planet vulnerable to solar wind and the surface without oceans. While it’s unclear whether the absence of a magnetic field would have caused Earth to suffer the same fate, “Earth would certainly have lost a lot more water if Earth’s magnetic field hadn’t regenerated,” Tarduno says. “The planet would be much drier and very different from today’s planet.”

In terms of planetary evolution, the research highlights the importance of a magnetic shield and a mechanism to maintain it, he says.

“This research really highlights the need to have something like a growing inner core that maintains a magnetic field throughout the life — many billions of years — of a planet.”

More information:

Tinghong Zhou et al, Early Cambrian Renewal of the Geodynamo and the Origin of the Inner Core Structure, nature communication (2022). Tinghong Zhou et al, Early Cambrian Renewal of the Geodynamo and the Origin of the Inner Core Structure,(2022). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-022-31677-7

Provided by the University of Rochester





