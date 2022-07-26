How did Chrissy Powell’s car go unnoticed for a WEEK before she was found dead inside?

Christina ‘Chrissy’ Powell, 39, was found in her car on Monday, three weeks after she went missing

The mystery surrounding the disappearance and death of Texas mother Christina “Chrissy” Powell has been deepened with the discovery of her body, which was found decomposing in the passenger seat of her car in a parking lot at a strip mall where it had gone undetected for a week. .

Powell, a 39-year-old paralegal and mother of two, disappeared from her home on July 5.

Camera footage of terrifying Ring shows her running out of her house with her bag slung under one shoulder.

She did not take her phone with her and also left home without medication.

For three weeks, her family and friends searched desperately for answers. Yesterday, the San Antonio Police Department announced that she had been found dead.

Her body was discovered in the passenger seat of her car, parked outside the Salt Grass Steakhouse, in the Huebner Oaks shopping plaza.

A guard said he decided to approach the car because it had been parked there for a week. As he got closer, he felt a “dirty smell” coming from within.

‘It could be carbon monoxide, heat exposure or medication… we don’t know’ Source of the San Antonio Police Department

Now Chrissy’s grieving family and friends still don’t know where she was the first two weeks she was missing, why the car was spotted and unreported a week ago, and, crucially, how she died.

‘It’s hard for me to understand. The fact that this car has been there for maybe three weeks and has not been reported?

‘Used to be [the car] there all this time? If it wasn’t, where was it?

Chrissy’s Nissan is shown where it was parked for a week before being found inside on Monday

Chrissy’s vehicle was found in the parking lot of the Huebner Oaks shopping center in San Antonio, Texas. Somehow, the car went undetected for a week, despite being sandwiched between a steakhouse, a Chipotle, and a REI store. Finally someone approached it yesterday and found her inside

Chrissy disappeared from her home on July 5 and hurriedly left home with her white wallet. She was filmed on Ring CCTV footage leaving the premises. Her car was first four miles away on July 18, but she wasn’t noticed in the vehicle until July 25. She was supposed to come to work but failed

Powell, who drove a black 2020 Nissan Rouge that is also missing, left her iPhone and Apple Watch at home as she rushed to work

Chris Cady is the father of Chrissy’s three-year-old son. He lives with the child. Police have not named any suspects and say there is no sign of malicious intent. They identified her other ex as a suspect early in the investigation

Powell’s heartbroken mother, Claudia Mobley, wrote on Facebook on July 25 that her daughter had been found dead. Mobley had used social media to plead for information on her whereabouts after she disappeared

“Not knowing is one thing, but trying to put all the pieces together is even more frustrating,” Chrissy’s best friend, Lauren Leal, told local outlet KEN5 yesterday.

Powell has a 12-year-old son from a previous relationship and a three-year-old with Cady. She and her 12 year old lived with her mother

The fact that Chrissy was found in the passenger seat and not the driver’s seat also remains a mystery.

The San Antonio police seem to have no more answers than the family.

Police sources told DailyMail.com on Tuesday that they don’t know how Chrissy died, but they believe her death was her own, based on the fact that her body showed no signs of trauma.

“It could be anything – carbon monoxide, heat exhaustion, medication… we won’t know until we get the coroner’s report back,” said one person familiar with the investigation.

The Bexar County medical examiner has completed his autopsy, but a manner and cause of death have not yet been given.

As a result, the autopsy report has not yet been made public.

A spokesperson for that office told DailyMail.com on Tuesday it could take six months for them to release the report, which could dramatically delay the police investigation.

To date, there has been no suggestion from the police of malicious intent.

Early in her disappearance, the police excluded Chrissy’s ex.

Chrissy’s sister, who announced her death on Facebook yesterday, said she had mental health issues.

“Hold on to your loved ones and hug them extra tight. Look at those friends who are having a hard time,’ said her sister, Jennifer.

Chrissy’s mother, Claudia, had taken to social media for information that could lead to her whereabouts. On Monday, she posted that she was “heartbroken” by the discovery of her daughter’s body.