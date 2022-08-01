How desperate employers are offering workers free therapy and four day weeks to attract Gen-Z staff 

Employers across the country are so desperate to bring in and retain members of Gen-Z that they are offering all kinds of benefits to young workforces following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Generation Z usually refers to those born between 1997 and 2012. The generation makes up more than a quarter of the population on Earth and is the most diverse generation in American history.

A New York Times The feature published on Sunday details the new work environment a company like Lego has created to keep Gen-Z staff, including the company’s first female master builder, Danielle Ross, content.

Ross, 26, told the Times that Lego has embraced diversity by allowing employees to come and work in their Legoland parks with dyed hair, piercings and tattoos.

The policy is reflected in the types of buildings Ross does with the miniature figures.

She said, “I’ve made people of all different races and nationalities and religions and everything I can think of because I want everyone to feel represented.”

Ross told the Times that she identifies as LGBTQ.

According to the Times, Lego has had this policy since late 2021.

The company is not alone. Healthy food delivery service Kencko offers six free sessions with a therapist, not just for the employee, but for every member of the household.

Denver-based Sage Hospitality has begun a four-day weekly program for employees in select locations.

GoodRX, a company that scours pharmacies across the country for cheaper prescriptions for patients, allows employees to work wherever they want in the US.

The Times reports that the four-day week applies to cooks, housekeepers and reception staff. The feature says that Sage found these roles the most difficult to fill in a post-pandemic world.

Wise President Daniel del Olmo told the Times about the effect of the four-day work, saying, “Instead of having this negative feeling of it, I have to go to work because I have to earn a living. Suddenly it is, I want to work because I can combine it with my life that I love.’

In addition, Sage also allows staff to take their dogs to work. Del Olmo said, “A team member takes care of the dog when an employee needs to clean a room or show a guest something.”

In 2021 the BBC reported that the trial of a four-day work week in Iceland was an “overwhelming success.”

The network reported that many workers in the country’s public sector had switched to shorter hours.

The BBC report goes on to say that Spain attempted a similar project, while private sector food giant Unilever had begun testing a program over a four-day week with no pay cuts in New Zealand.

Sage Hospitality who runs the Oxford Hotel in Denver, pictured here, has run a pilot project that will allow employees to work four days a week

They’ve gone so far as to hire a company that can build makeshift staff offices all over the country.

New York City-based communications agency Le CollectiveM began offering staff access to a home in the Hamptons in the summer of 2022.

One employee, Sydney Brodie, told the Times: “I was so local to the company before, but now I’m like, ‘Why look elsewhere?'”

In addition to the Hamptons house, Brodie says she’s also gotten a membership to one of the most exclusive clubs in Manhattan, the Soho Club.

Brodie said, “My company sees what I need as a person. They give me the tools to excel personally and professionally.’

Despite the benefits, a 2022 survey of Career builder found that the top priority for Gen Z workers was higher pay.

By comparison, a similar survey of millennials from Price Waterhouse Cooper in 2011 found that career development was that generation’s top priority.

In a section about recruiting Gen-Z members on their website, recruitment agency Sample said 53 percent of the group would rather go to the office than work from home.

A 2022 survey of Deloitte found that 40 percent of Gen-Zers were likely to leave their jobs within the next two years, with pay being the main reason. A third of them would be willing to leave without queuing for another job.

Deloitte Global Deputy CEO and Chief People and Purpose Officer Micael Parmelee said: CNBC that members of Gen-Z are “more empowered to ask for things.” They have always shown that they want to leave … and they expect more.’

This Dollar Store in Bremen, Indiana, went viral in 2022 after posting a sign saying no Gen-Z members need to sign up

Although not everyone is so eager to hire members of Gen-Z.

In April 2022, a Dollar Tree store in Bremen, Indiana, went viral after they posted a message on their windshield saying they wouldn’t hire anyone born between 1997 and 2012.

The sign read: ‘My 2 new cashiers have retired because I told them their boyfriends couldn’t stand here their entire shift. Don’t hire Gen Zs. They don’t know what work actually means. NOW RENTING. ONLY baby boomers. Thank you.’

A 2021 poll of Fast Company-Harris found that 36 percent of “younger millennials” and Gen-Z faced ageism in the workplace.

While age discrimination can be a problem, you should complete the survey separately from ten points, found that sexism, racism, pay inequality, and bullying by Gen-Z members in the workplace were all seen as bigger problems than age discrimination.

In the United States, age discrimination laws only apply to people over the age of 40.