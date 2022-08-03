How Democrats See Abortion Politics After Kansas: ‘Your Bedroom Is on the Ballot’

“The GOP’s base is definitely ahead of where voters are in wanting to limit abortion,” he said. “That’s the most important lesson from Kansas.”

Polls have long shown the support of most Americans at least some abortion rights. But abortion opponents were far more likely to let the issue dictate their vote, leading to a passion rift between the two sides of the issue. Democrats hoped the Supreme Court decision this summer abolishing the constitutional right to abortion would change that as Republican-led states rushed to introduce new restrictions and an outright ban on the procedure went into effect. .

The Kansas vote was the most concrete evidence to date that a broad swath of voters — including some Republicans who still support their party in November — were willing to push back. Kansans voted the amendment in Johnson County — home to the densely populated, moderate suburbs outside of Kansas City — and rejected the measure by about 70 percent of the vote, a sign of the strength of this issue on rural suburban battlefields. But the amendment was also rejected in more conservative counties, as support for abortion rights almost everywhere surpassed Mr Biden’s 2020 performance.

After months of grappling with their own disengaged, if not demoralized base, Democratic strategists and officials hoped the results heralded some sort of awakening. They argued that abortion rights are a powerful part of the effort to label Republicans as extremists and make the 2022 election a choice between two parties, rather than a referendum only on Democrats.

“The Republicans running for office are quite open about their support for abortion outlaws,” Senator Warren said. “It is critical that Democrats make it equally clear that this is an important difference, and Democrats will stand up to let the pregnant person make the decision, not the government.”