How Democrats See Abortion Politics After Kansas: ‘Your Bedroom Is on the Ballot’
“The court practically challenged women in this country to go to the polls to restore the right to vote,” President Biden said. said by video On Wednesday, he signed an executive order to help Americans cross state lines for abortions. “They have no idea of the power of American women.”
In interviews, Massachusetts Democrat Senator Elizabeth Warren urged Democrats to be “outspoken” in their support for abortion access, and Representative Sean Patrick Maloney, the chairman of the House Democratic campaign branch, said the vote in Kansas provided a “preview” of upcoming attractions” for Republicans. Representative Elissa Slotkin, a Michigan Democrat in a highly competitive district, issued a statement saying that abortion access “goes to the heart of preserving personal freedom and ensuring that women, not the government, control their own destiny.” can determine.”
Republicans said the medium-term campaigns would be defined by Mr Biden’s disastrous approval ratings and economic concerns.
Both Republicans and Democrats warn against confusing the results of an up or down vote with how Americans will vote in November, when they will weigh a long list of issues, personalities and their views on Democratic control of Washington.
“Add in candidates and a much more vigorous conversation on a host of other issues, this one issue isn’t going to deliver the full national story Democrats are hoping for,” said David Kochel, a veteran of Republican politics in nearby Iowa. Nevertheless, acknowledged Mr. Kochel overstates the risks of overshooting Republicans as social conservatives push for abortion bans, with some exceptions from which polls are proving to be generally unpopular.
“The GOP’s base is definitely ahead of where voters are in wanting to limit abortion,” he said. “That’s the most important lesson from Kansas.”
Polls have long shown the support of most Americans at least some abortion rights. But abortion opponents were far more likely to let the issue dictate their vote, leading to a passion rift between the two sides of the issue. Democrats hoped the Supreme Court decision this summer abolishing the constitutional right to abortion would change that as Republican-led states rushed to introduce new restrictions and an outright ban on the procedure went into effect. .
The Kansas vote was the most concrete evidence to date that a broad swath of voters — including some Republicans who still support their party in November — were willing to push back. Kansans voted the amendment in Johnson County — home to the densely populated, moderate suburbs outside of Kansas City — and rejected the measure by about 70 percent of the vote, a sign of the strength of this issue on rural suburban battlefields. But the amendment was also rejected in more conservative counties, as support for abortion rights almost everywhere surpassed Mr Biden’s 2020 performance.
After months of grappling with their own disengaged, if not demoralized base, Democratic strategists and officials hoped the results heralded some sort of awakening. They argued that abortion rights are a powerful part of the effort to label Republicans as extremists and make the 2022 election a choice between two parties, rather than a referendum only on Democrats.
“The Republicans running for office are quite open about their support for abortion outlaws,” Senator Warren said. “It is critical that Democrats make it equally clear that this is an important difference, and Democrats will stand up to let the pregnant person make the decision, not the government.”
A Kansas-style referendum will be a rarity this election year, with only four other states expected to give abortion rights directly to voters in November with measures to change their constitutions: California, Michigan, Vermont and Kentucky. However, the issue has already emerged as a defining debate in a number of key races, including in Michigan and Pennsylvania, where Democratic candidates for governor have set themselves up as bulwarks against far-reaching abortion restrictions or bans. On Tuesday, Michigan Republicans nominated Tudor Dixon, a former conservative commentator, for governor, who opposes abortion in rape and incest cases.
And in Pennsylvania, Doug Mastriano, the far-right Republican nominee for governor, said:I don’t give room for exceptionswhen asked whether he believes in exceptions for rape, incest or the mother’s life. Governor elections in states such as Wisconsin and Georgia can also directly affect abortion rights.
Other tests of the impact of abortion on races are coming sooner. North of New York City, Pat Ryan, a Democrat who is participating in a special house election this month, has made abortion rights a focal point of his campaign and the race as a new measure of the power of the issue this year.
“We need to step up and make sure our core freedoms are protected and defended,” said Mr. Ryan, the director of Ulster County in New York, who had been closely monitoring Kansas’s results.
Opponents of the Kansas referendum leaned against that “freedom” message, with advertising who branded the effort as nothing short of a government mandate — anathema to voters long distrustful of too much intervention from Topeka and Washington — and sometimes without using the word “abortion.”
Some of the messages were aimed at moderate, often suburban voters who have switched parties in recent elections. Strategists in both parties agreed that fall abortion rights could be important to those voters, especially women. Democrats also pointed to evidence that the issue could also boost turnout among their grassroots voters.
After the Supreme Court decision, Democrats registered to vote faster than Republicans in Kansas, according to a memo from Tom Bonier, the chief executive of TargetSmart, a Democratic data company. Bonier said his analysis found that about 70 percent of the Kansans who registered after the court’s ruling were women.
“It is malpractice not to focus on this issue for the rest of this election season—and beyond,” said Tracy Sefl, a Democratic strategist. “What the Democrats should be saying is that for Americans, your bedroom is on the list in November.”
There has been a fierce debate within the Democratic Party since Roe was overthrown about how much to talk about abortion rights in a time of rising prices and a rocky economy — and that is likely to increase. There’s always the risk, some longtime strategists warn, of being distracted from the issues polls still preoccupy most Americans.
Hawaii Democrat Brian Schatz said he understood the hesitation of party members.
“The energy is on the side of abortion rights,” he said. “That hasn’t been the case for decades, so it’s hard for some people who’ve been through a lot of tough battles and a lot of tough states to recognize that the ground has shifted beneath them. But it has.”
He urged Democrats to ignore polls showing abortion wasn’t a top issue, adding that “voters take their cues from leaders” and Democrats need to talk more about access to abortion. “If your pollster or your strategist says, ‘Take an abortion question and get away from it,’ you should probably resist,” he said.
A Kaiser Family Foundation poll published this week found that the issue of abortion access is more glaring for women ages 18 to 49, with a 14 percentage point jump since February for those who say it is will be very important for their vote in by-elections, up to 73 percent.
That’s roughly equal to the proportion of voters overall who said inflation would be very important this fall — and a sign of how vibrant abortion has become for many women.
Still, Republicans said they wouldn’t let their attention stray from the issues they’ve been harping on for months.
“This fall, voters will consider abortion alongside inflation, education, crime, national security and the sense that no one in Democrat-controlled Washington listens to or cares about them,” said Kellyanne Conway, Republican pollster and former senior Trump White. house advisor.
Michael McAdams, the communications director for the National Republican Congressional Committee, said that if Democrats focused the fall campaign on abortion, they would ignore the economy and record high prices: “the No. 1 problem in every competitive district.”
One of the most endangered Democrats in the House, New Jersey Representative Tom Malinowski, agreed that “the economy is the defining problem for people.”
“But there’s a relationship here, because voters want leaders to focus on fighting inflation, not banning abortion,” he said. Malinowski, who said he planned to promote abortion rights, said the results in Kansas had confirmed to him the importance of abortion and the public’s desire to keep the government out of such personal decisions.
“There is tremendous energy among voters and potential voters this fall to make that point,” he said.
Peter Bakker contributed reporting from Washington.