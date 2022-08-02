How death of al-Zawahiri means that ALL 9/11 plotters have been killed or imprisoned 

The execution of Ayman al-Zawahiri marks 21 years of US intelligence forces and military tirelessly hunting down those responsible for America’s worst terror attack.

On September 11 2001, 2,973 people died and thousands were injured as two hijacked planes flew into the twin towers of the World Trade Center in New York City.

Two other planes were crashed into the west wall of the Pentagon in northern Virginia, and a farm field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

Osama bin Laden plotted with al-Zawahiri, his number two, to carry out the violent attacks in the US along with six other men in Afghanistan.

The two terrorists reportedly met sometime in late 1980s, when al-Zawahiri kept the Saudi millionaire safe in the caves of Afghanistan from Soviet bombardments that were common in the region.

al-Zawahiri’s death was the United States’ most significant strike against al Qaeda since the killing of bin Laden in 2011.

Six other men were arrested in the years following the atrocity, and five currently remain in Guantanamo Bay awaiting trial.

All of the co-conspirators were put at the top of the FBI’s most wanted list, forcing them to go into hiding to evade U.S forces.

We take a look at the terrorist masterminds and their hijackers who have been captured or killed in the 21 years since 9/11:

OSAMA BIN LADEN

Killed 2 May 2011, Afghanistan

U.S. Navy Seals successfully took out al-Qaeda leader Osama Bin Laden, 54, almost a decade after the 9/11 terror attacks.

Bin Laden, born in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, was the architect of the September 11 attacks, with reports claiming that he had planned further terror plots in the wake of the atrocity.

Military and intelligence forces were able to track down at least one of the terror group’s elusive top members, before he was killed just after 1am at a compound in Abbottabad, Pakistan.

Operation Neptune Spear took place after CIA analysts tracked down the al-Qaeda leader, with then President Barack Obama closely watching on from the White House.

The CIA led the operation in a joint effort with Joint Special Operations Command (JSOC) which coordinated the actions of the special units involved in the raid.

He publicly praised other group’s attacks on Americans, including the 1993 bombing of the World Trade Center in New York.

In October 2004 he released a tape in which he claimed responsibility for the September 11 attacks, and continued to periodically release audio messages.

He threatened retaliation for the deaths of Palestinians in the Gaza strip in 2008, and challenged new U.S. president, Barack Obama, to continue the fight against al-Qaeda in 2009.

Bin Laden was also believed to have a hand in the 1998 bombings of the US embassies in Kenya and Tanzania, where over 200 died.

He was also reportedly behind the bombing of the USS Cole in 2000, a US warship harbored in Yemen, which saw 17 sailors killed.

It is thought that during his time at King Abdul Aziza University in Jeddah he received instruction from Abdullah Azzam, a military leader, which influenced his radical views.

Osama Bin Laden, left, was killed in a military attack by U.S. Navy Seals more than a decade before Ayman Al-Zawahiri, right, was killed in a drone attack

AYMAN AL-ZAWAHIRI

Killed 31 July 2022, Afghanistan

Ayman al-Zawahiri was killed on Sunday while sitting on the balcony of his al-Qaeda safehouse in Kabul, Afghanistan.

The 71-year-old was struck by the R9X’s 100lbs reinforced-metal warhead and six katana-like blades that would have silently popped out of the fuselage moments before impact

Al-Zawahiri, from Egypt, first came on authorities’ radars in the 90s, shortly after the formation of the terror group in 1988 by Bin Laden – at which time al-Zawahiri was already a member.

He was named Bin Laden’s deputy, further raising his profile, as he began to appear alongside the Saudi national at al-Qaeda held news conferences, airing anti-American sentiment and calling for other likeminded Muslims to join their cause.

That same year, al-Zawahiri, then 47, was indicted for his alleged role in the August 7, 1998, bombings of the U.S. Embassies in Tanzania and Kenya.

The August 7 attack saw nearly simultaneous bombs blow up in front of the embassies in Dar es Salaam and Nairobi, killing 224 – including 12 Americans – and wounding more than 4,500.

After years of quietly assembling suicide attackers, funds and plans, al-Zawahiri, Bin Laden and several others would carry out the infamous September 11 attacks, putting him and other conspirators at the top of the FBI’s Most Wanted List.

The strike on July 31 was the culmination of six months of intensive intelligence work by the CIA which had tracked Zawahiri to the safe house, detailed his daily routine, and picked the ideal moment to hit him.

Biden is said to have closely scrutinized the plans – which called for a precision strike on the balcony – and was keen that every possible precaution was taken to ensure nobody other than Zawahiri would be killed.

Ayman al-Zawahiri, mastermind of the 9/11 terror attacks and leader of Al Qaeda following Osama Bin Laden’s death, was killed early Sunday in a drone attack on his safe house in the Afghan capital Kabul

KHALID SHEIKH MOHAMMED

Captured 1 March 2003, Pakistan

Khalid Sheik Mohammed, known as KSM, has often been credited as the ‘principal architect’ behind the 9/11 attacks.

The 9/11 Commission found that he was the man who came up with the idea and took it to al-Qaeda, who made the horror a reality.

Mohammed, 57, was born in Kuwait, and studied in America before fighting in Afghanistan in the 1980s, and was then linked to the 1993 bombing of the World Trade Center.

He had reportedly made a money transfer to one of those who was involved, coming to the attention of US authorities.

In 1995 he was then linked to a plot to blow up multiple international airlines over the Pacific, with the FBI hunting him after the 1993 attack.

The FBI agent who was hunting him, Frank Pellegrino, has admitted that in the mid 90-s the terrorist mastermind was not seen as a high priority target and was not on America’s Top Ten Most Wanted.

He is understood to have gone to the leader of al-Qaeda, Osama Bin Laden, with the idea of training pilots to fly planes into buildings.

The CIA arrested him in 2003, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, where he was taken to a ‘black site’ where ‘enhanced interrogation techniques’ were used.

Mohammed was moved to Guantanamo Bay in 2006, where he remains awaiting a trial over the 9/11 atrocity.

He is one of five defendants who remain at the prison, with the controversial hearing yet to get underway over claims evidence was contaminated by what happened at the ‘black sites’.

Khalid Sheik Mohammed, known as KSM, has often been credited as the ‘principal architect’ behind the 9/11 attacks depsite not being the leader of the terrorist outfit

AMMAR AL-BALUCHI

Captured 29 April 2003, Pakistan

Ammar al-Baluchi, 44, was captured in Karachi, Pakistan, on 29 April 2003 alongside Walid bin-Attash as part of an operation by the Pakistani Intelligence Bureau and a team of Pakistani rangers.

He was born and raised in Kuwait, and was radicalized by his family of extremists, as the nephew of Khalid Shaykh Muhammad and the cousin of World Trade Center bomber Ramzi Yousef.

During his teen years he spent most of his time in Iran, before moving to the UAE as a computer programmer in Dubai in 1998, with Yousef as his chief mentor.

According to US intelligence he served as a key lieutenant for his uncle during the terror attack on September 11 and went on to assist in various plots against the US and UK.

He helped to facilitate 9/11 by transferring money to US-based operatives and acting as a travel facilitator to the hijackers travelling to the states.

After his arrest he was initially held in foreign government custody, where he was interrogated about a planned attack on the US Consulate in Karachi.

In May 2003 he was then handed over to CIA custody at the Cobalt detention site in Afghanistan, before being transferred to Guantanamo Bay in 2006 alongside his uncle.

He remains at the prison, and is also set to have a controversial trial in the US over the 9/11 terror attack.

Ammar al-Baluchi was born and raised in Kuwait, and was radicalized by his family of extremists, as the nephew of Khalid Shaykh Muhammad and the cousin of World Trade Center bomber Ramzi Yousef

MUSTAFA AL-HAWSAWI

Captured 1 March 2003, Pakistan

Mustafa al-Hawsawi was captured alongside Khalid Sheik Mohammed during a CIA and Pakistani intelligence raid in Pakistan in 2003.

Al-Hawsawi, 53, was born in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and is one of the five men who are currently residing in US military detention in Guantanamo Bay.

He was reportedly a ‘senior’ al-Qaeda member, and a key financial player in the terrorist organization over a number of years.

Al-Hawsawi is facing capital charges before a US Military Commission in Guantánamo Bay for his alleged involvement as a financier of the September 11, 2001 attacks.

He is facing the death penalty after being formally charged in 2008, but his case, along with the others, have not advanced to trial.

The terrorist was transferred alongside Khaled Sheikh Mohammed to CIA custody and was held on their site for over three years.

While in a CIA ‘black site’ he was one of several who were reportedly subjected to water-dousing, walling, attention grasps, facial holds, cramped confinements, psychological pressures and sleep deprivation.

Al-Hawsawi, 53, was born in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and is one of the five men who are currently residing in US military detention in Guantanamo Bay awaiting trial over the 9/11 attacks

WALID BIN ATTASH

Captured 29 April 2003, Pakistan

Walid bin-Attash, 44, was captured in Karachi, Pakistan, on 29 April 2003 alongside Ammar al-Baluchi as part of an operation by the Pakistani Intelligence Bureau and a team of Pakistani rangers.

He was born and raised in Azan, Yemen, and is the brother of Hassan bin-Attash, who also remains in Guantanamo Bay accused of being a senior a-Qaeda operative.

The terrorist left Saudi Arabia, where the family had moved to, aged 14 to join the jihad in Afghanistan and lost his lower right leg in a battle that killed his older brother.

Bin-Attash was reportedly a ‘senior lieutenant’ for the terror group and was a personal bodyguard for the leader bin-Laden.

He is accused of training two of the hijackers in hand-to-hand combat in 1999, as well as researching flight timetables and testing the ability of hiding a razor knife in various flights.

The terrorist was charged with conspiracy in relation to the 9/11 attacks in 2008 and was rushed to a CIA detention site shortly after he was captured.

Documents claim that while under the guard of the CIA he was subjected to facial grabs, facial insult slaps, abdominal slaps, walling and water dousing.

Walid bin-Attash was born and raised in Azan, Yemen, and is the brother of Hassan bin-Attash, who also remains in Guantanamo Bay accused of being a senior a-Qaeda operative

RAMZI BIN AL-SHIBH

Captured 11 September 2002, Pakistan

Born in Hadramawt, Yemen, Ramzi bin al-Shibh was captured by Pakistani authorities in Karachi on 11 September 2002, a year after 9/11.

The 50-year-old is accused of organizing the Hamburg, Germany, cell of the hijackers by researching flight schools and wiring money to them.

Bin al-Shib is also accused of acting as a go between for KSM, and relaying the word to al-Qaeda that the date of September 11 had been chosen for the attack.

He was the first of the five defendants currently in Guantanamo Bay to be captured in a security services raid, and reportedly continued to plan attacks alongside bin Laden until his capture.

The terrorist was also kept under CIA ‘black sites’ at the beginning of his incarceration but was moved along with the other high value detainees in 2006.

After his capture he was detained in Morocco for some time, with the CIA being passed two videotapes and audiotapes by Moroccan intelligence.

The footage apparently showing a straight question-and-answer interrogation session rather than the use of torture.

Bin al-Shib reportedly relayed the word to al-Qaeda that the date of September 11 had been chosen for the attack. He was the first of the five defendants currently in Guantanamo Bay to be captured in a security services raid

MOHAMMED AL-QAHTANI

Captured January 2002, Afghanistan

Mohammed al-Qahtani, 46, was accused of being one of the other masterminds behind the 9/11 attacks.

He was captured on the Afghanistan-Pakistan border in January 2002 and was taken to Guantanamo Bay in Cuba a month later.

After 20 years at the center he was released in March this year back to Saudi Arabia after a review board determined he was no longer a ‘significant threat’.

US authorities have alleged that Qahtani was meant to be on board United Airlines Flight 93, which crashed in Pennsylvania, but he had been prevented from entering the country the month before.

Qahtani was reportedly tortured so badly by US interrogators after his detention in 2001 that he could not be put on trial with the other five who were charged in 2008.

CIA Investigators at a ‘black site’ reportedly there received approval to use more aggressive interrogation techniques’ on Qahtani after he resisted conventional methods.

Between November 2002 and January 2003, he was subjected to prolonged isolation, sleep deprivation, sexual humiliation and exposure to cold.

Qahtani was reportedly tortured so badly by US interrogators after his detention in 2001 that he could not be put on trial with the other five who were charged in 2008. He was repatriated back to Saudi Arabia in March

Four pilots and 15 ‘muscle hijackers’ crashed the commercial planes into the Twin Towers on 9/11 – with one more stopped before boarding the jet

Nineteen hijackers, split between four planes, were behind the 9/11 terror attacks, inspired by their leader bin Laden and had several links to the leaders of the new Taliban government.

Four of the group were trained pilots and each accompanied by three to five ‘muscle hijackers’ who overwhelmed the passengers and crew while they took control of their respective aircrafts.

The group, who came from Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Lebanon and Egypt, were chosen by al Qaeda leaders in Afghanistan in 2000 before undergoing training at various camps across the country.

Al-Qaeda is enjoying a ‘safe haven’ in Afghanistan under the Taliban, a UN report has warned. Pictured: A Taliban special forces soldier stands guard in Kabul in April

1. KHALID AL-MIDHAR

Al-Mihdhar was already known to the CIA at the time of the attacks, and was most likely recruited by al-Qaeda after leaving home to fight during the Bosnian War.

He was initially trained as a pilot, but fell short of the requirements and was demoted to being a ‘lesser’ hijacker, and had to be convinced to return to Afghanistan for training.

Al-Mihdhar was on board American Airlines flight 77, a Boeing 757, when it crashed into the west wall of the Pentagon after departing from Washing to Dulles for LA.

Nineteen hijackers, split between four planes, attacked the US on September 11. Al-Mihdhar was already known to the CIA at the time of the attacks

2. MAJED MOQED

Moqed, born in Medina, Saudi Arabia, had been studying law at university when he was recruited by al Qaeda.

He was on board American Airlines flight 77, a Boeing 757, when it crashed into the west wall of the Pentagon after departing from Washing to Dulles for LA.

Moqed was friends with Satam al Suqami, who was a hijacker on the first 9/11 flight.

Majed Moqed had been studying law when he was recruited by al-Qaeda and was one of many hijackers from Saudi Arabia

3. NAWAF AL-HAMZI

Nawaf al-Hazmi was one of the first attackers to arrive in the US in preparation for the attacks.

He was also already still on the CIA’s watchlist,a nd was earmarked as a potential pilot but underperformed in his flying lessons in San Diego.

Al-Hazmi was on board American Airlines flight 77, a Boeing 757, when it crashed into the west wall of the Pentagon after departing from Washing to Dulles for LA.

Nawaf al-Hazmi was one of the first attackers to arrive in the US in preparation for the attacks, adn reportedly begged bin Laden to allow his brother to take part

4. SALEM AL-HAMZI

Salem al-Hazmi was the younger brother of Nawaf and was on the same American Airlines flight as him.

The hijacker’s brother reportedly pleaded with Osama bin Laden to let him take part in the attacks.

He arrived in the US on a tourist visa in June 2001 and settled in New Jersey before 11 September.

Salem al-Hamzi, who was the brother of Nawaf al-Hamzi, arrived in the US on a tourist visa in June 2001 and settled in New Jersey before 11 September

5. HANI HANJOUR

Hani Hanjour was the only pilot flying the commercial plane at the time of the atrocity who already had his commercial license before being selected by al Qaeda.

He lived in California in 1996 before training to become a pilot in Arizona, finally getting his license in 1999.

The hijacker was on board American Airlines flight 77, a Boeing 757, when it crashed into the west wall of the Pentagon after departing from Washing to Dulles for LA.

All three pilots including Hani Hanjour were part of the Hamburg, Germany, terror cell who helped to plot the 9/11 attacks

6. SATAM AL-SUQAMI

Al-Suqami was born and brought up in the Saudi capital of Riyadh, and had been studying law when he was recruited to undergo terrorist training in Afghanistan.

Reports at the time of the terrorist attack claim that his passport was found close to the World Trade Center, with a member of the public picking it up and handing it to police shortly before the towers fell.

He was onboard American Airlines flight 11, a Boeing 767, which departed Boston for LA before crashing into the North Tower.

Reports at the time of the terrorist attack claim that Satam al-Suqami’s passport was found close to the World Trade Center

7. WALEED M. AL-SHEHRI

Waleed al-Shehri was born in Asir, a deprived region of Saudi Arabia that borders Yemen, and were recruited by al-Qaeda in 2000 to take part in the 9/11 attacks, arriving in June 2001.

He was onboard American Airlines flight 11, a Boeing 767, which departed Boston for LA before crashing into the North Tower.

Waleed was not instructed to take surveillance flights like some of the other attackers, but chose to make serval flights across the US.

Waleed al-Shehri was on the American Airlines flight 11, a Boeing 767, which departed Boston for LA before crashing into the North Tower

8. WAIL AL-SHEHRI

Wail al-Shehri was recruited by the terrorist outfit alongside his brother Waleed in 2000.

He was also onboard American Airlines flight 11, a Boeing 767, which departed Boston for LA before crashing into the North Tower.

The hijacker had previously been a primary school teacher in Khamis Mushait but travelled to the holy city of Medina in 2000 for help with his mental health problems.

Wail al-Shehri, previously a primary school teacher, was recruited by the terrorist outfit alongside his brother Waleed in 2000

9. MOHAMED ATTA

Atta, 33, was one of the pilots who flew the commercial planes, travelling on several prior to the attacks to understand how to carry out the hijacking.

He was onboard American Airlines flight 11, a Boeing 767, which departed Boston for LA before crashing into the North Tower.

The Egyptian arrived in the US in the summer of 2000 and underwent flight training in south Florida.

Mohammed Atta, 33, was reportedly one of the most involved hijackers in the 9/11 attacks. He organized finances for other hijackers planning to take part in the atrocity

10. ABDULAZIZ AL-OMARI

Al Omari was onboard American Airlines flight 11, a Boeing 767, which departed Boston for LA before crashing into the North Tower.

The 22-year-old was married with a daughter and often served as an imam at his mosque and is understood to have been radicalised by Saudi Cleric Sulayman al Alwan at his mosque in al Qassim province.

He was identified by his passport, which was left in luggage at the airport that never made it onto his flight.

Abdulaziz al- Omari often served as an imam at his mosque and is understood to have been radicalised by Saudi Cleric Sulayman al Alwan at his mosque in al Qassim province

11. HAMZA AL-GHAMDI

Al-Ghamdi was among the youngest hijackers involved in 9/11 and was born in the Al Bahah region of Saudi Arabia.

He left Saudi to fight in Chechnya and was recruited to al Qaeda there.

Al-Ghamdi was able to enter the US on a tourist visa, and boarded the United Airlines 175 flight, a Boeing 767, which departed Boston for LA and crashed into the South Tower.

Al-Ghamdi was among the youngest hijackers involved in 9/11 and arrived in the United States on a tourist visa

12. MOHALD AL-SHEHRI

Al-Shehri was not related to the two other al-Shehri brothers on the flight, but they were from the same region.

He attended a training camp in Afghanistan and was selected by senior al-Qaeda officials to take part in 9/11.

Al-Shehri was part of the group which boarded the United Airlines 175 flight, a Boeing 767, which departed Boston for LA and crashed into the South Tower.

Al-Shehri attended a training camp in Afghanistan and was selected by senior al-Qaeda officials to take part in 9/11

13. MARWAN AL-SHEHHI

Al-Shehhi was the youngest of the four pilots on 9/11, and he flew the United Airlines 175 flight, a Boeing 767, which departed Boston for LA and crashed into the South Tower.

He met two of the other pilots at the al Quds mosque in Hamburg, Germany, and offered himself to the terror group.

He was heavily involved in the planning of the attacks and took several surveillance flights to study how they would be carried out.

Al-Shehhi was the youngest of the four pilots on 9/11, meeting two of the other pilots at the al Quds mosque in Hamburg, Germany

14. SAEED AL-GHAMDI

Al-Ghamdi, 21 was identified by his passport which was discovered at the crash site.

He dropped out of education to fight the Russians in Chechnya and was rediverted to Afghanistan to train with al Qaeda.

Al-Ghamdi was on the United Airlines 93 flight, a Boeing 757, which crashed in Stony Creek Township, Pennsylvania, after taking off in New Jersey.

Saeed al-Ghamdi dropped out of education to fight the Russians in Chechnya and was rediverted to Afghanistan to train with al Qaeda

15. AHMED AL-HAZNAWI

Al-Haznawi arrived in the US in June 2001, living in Florida as he prepared for the attacks.

He boarded the United Airlines 93 flight, a Boeing 757, which crashed in Stony Creek Township, Pennsylvania, after taking off in New Jersey.

Ahmed Al-Haznawi arrived in the US in June 2001, living in Florida as he prepared for the attacks, on board the United Airlines 93 flight

16. AHMED AL-NAMI

Al-Nami arrived in the US on a tourist visa in May 2001 and lived in Florida ahead of the attacks.

After being recruited by al Qaeda he went to an Afghan training camp where he met the al Shehri brothers and Saeed al-Ghamdi, who was also on his plane.

He was on the United Airlines 93 flight, a Boeing 757, which crashed in Stony Creek Township, Pennsylvania, after taking off in New Jersey.

After being recruited by al Qaeda he went to an Afghan training camp where he met the al Shehri brothers and Saeed al-Ghamdi

17. ZIAD JARRAHI

Jarrah flew the final plane, a United Airlines 93 flight, a Boeing 757, which crashed in Stony Creek Township, Pennsylvania, after taking off in New Jersey.

He was the only hijacker to come from Lebanon, and met Atta and al-Shehhi in Hamburg.

They formed what became known as the Hamburg cell and joined al Qaeda.

Jarrah flew the final plane, a United Airlines 93 flight, and was the only hijacker to come from Lebanon

18. FAYEZ AHMED/ FAYEZ BANIHAMMAD

Banihammad also went by Fayez Ahmed and was one of the only two hijackers from the UAE.

He was recruited to the terrorist cell after travelling to the Asir region of Saudi Arabia.

Banihammad travelled to the US on a tourist visa, before boarding the United Airlines 175 flight, a Boeing 767, which departed Boston for LA and crashed into the South Tower.

Banihammad was one of the only two hijackers from the UAE, travelling to the United States on a tourist visa

19. AHMED AL-GHAMDI

Al-Ghamdi was one of four hijackers to come from the Saudi region of Al Bahah.

He was an imam and known as being particularly religious, arriving in the US in May 2001 on a tourist visa.

The hijacker boarded the United Airlines 175 flight, a Boeing 767, which departed Boston for LA and crashed into the South Tower.

Ahmed al-Ghamdi he was an imam and known as being particularly religious before becoming involved in the 9/11 atrocity

ZACARIAS MOUSSAOUI

Zacarias Moussaoui has been dubbed the ‘20th hijacker’ amid speculation that he was supposed to join the 19 who did participate in the atrocity.

He was arrested before the attacks took place, in August 2001, after his behavior at a Minnesota flying school aroused suspicion.

Mr. Moussaoui is awaiting trial on charges connected to the 9/11 plotting.