How Dave Grohl’s idyllic ‘family man’ image was shattered: The rocker gushed about ‘putting his daughters first’ while turning down gigs and making the daily school run (without mentioning wife Jordyn Blum), before revealing he fathered a secret daughter.

Dave Grohl shocked the entertainment world on Tuesday when he confessed that he had He fathered a daughter out of wedlock with his wife Jordyn Blum.

He Foo Fighters The 55-year-old hitmaker may be best known for his hard rock songs, but he has also spoken openly about his dedication to his family and three daughters Violet, 18, Harper, 15, and Ophelia, 10.

Since becoming a father for the first time, Dave has offered glimpses into his family life in a series of interviews, insisting he has always put his “family first”.

That dedication has included canceling concerts when they coincide with important family events and making sure to get the kids to school every day, but she’s never been more vocal about her 21-year marriage.

Now, there’s rife speculation over whether Dave and Jordan’s marriage will survive his shocking confession of infidelity, with sources previously claiming he’s already hired a divorce lawyer.

MailOnline looks back at some of the moments when Dave spoke glowingly of his life as a doting dad, before the idyllic family image was shattered…

Saying they “don’t care” that I’m a rock star

While Dave has captivated millions with his hits as a member of The Foo Fighters, he has previously said that his children are not interested in his career.

In an interview shared by SPIN In June he said: “Having kids who don’t give a shit is a rock star.”

“My kids don’t give a shit if I’m in Foo Fighters. They’re like, ‘Dad, I need a milkshake. Now.’ And I’m like, ‘Okay…’

In 2008, the musical artist told People at the time how fatherhood had changed him and Blum.

“We don’t talk about how much we drank last night anymore,” she told the outlet. “Now it’s about how much we slept, how much the baby slept, the diaper rash, the formula.”

‘We used to be on tour for three months straight. For me it’s a challenge to go out even for 12 days. I realized that the life I always imagined would begin once the band was over had to start now.’

Cancellation of shows

In a 2018 interview with CBS Sunday Morning, Dave admitted that he turned down big gigs after being told he might miss one of his daughters’ birthdays, and even flew back from Australia between shows to attend a father-daughter dance.

He said: ‘There are times I get a call from the manager, ‘Hey, you have an offer to play this big show,’ and I have to ask my daughter, ‘I know it’s the day after your birthday, but should I play this show or not?’ and she says ‘absolutely not, it’s the day after my birthday!’

“And I have to call my manager and say, ‘I’m sorry, I have to do this.'”

I’ve had some pretty ridiculous moments, there was one time when the girls’ school was having the daddy daughter dance and it was a day off between Adelaide and Perth.

Dave then hinted that he flew back to the US from Australia between the two concerts to attend the ball, adding: “You gotta do what you gotta do!”

Performing TikTok dances

Proving that he’s always happy to support his daughter’s endeavors, Dave has even shown off his dancing skills by taking part in a TikTok dance trend with his daughter Harper.

In a video posted by Harper in July, the duo offered their take on Charli XCX’s Apple dance trend.

She appropriately captioned the post: ‘Dave Grohl is in his Brat era.’

Harper is also musically talented, and while appearing on The Graham Norton Show in 2021, she recalled the special moment when Paul McCartney gave Harper her first piano lesson.

“We were having wine and pizza and hanging out, and it was time for Paul to leave,” Dave explained at the time.

‘Paul and (his wife) Nancy were leaving, and there was a piano in the corner of the room, and he just couldn’t help himself.’

Grohl added: “Then he sits down at the piano and starts playing Lady Madonna in my fucking house. I’m just blown away. I can’t believe this is happening. This is the craziest, most complete moment of my entire life.”

The star then shared: ‘[Harper]had never taken a lesson to play any instrument at that point, and she sat down and looked at her hands.’

‘They sat together, he showed her what to play and they wrote a song together.’

Harper is also no stranger to performing with her father on stage. In 2018, during a charity concert, she played drums with Dave and his sister Violet as they performed The Sky Is a Neighborhood.

Making the school tour

Dave has previously shared how determined he is to get his daughters to school every morning and offered a glimpse into his morning routine during an appearance on Ellen in 2014.

She explained that her day starts at 5:45 a.m., and then she wakes her daughters up for school, and said she has to prepare their “snack packs” for the day.

Dave then continued, ‘As I prepare the snack packs, they come into the kitchen and then I make breakfast.

‘Once they’ve had breakfast, I get them dressed, they get dressed, and then I load their backpacks and snack packs into my minivan.

‘And then I put them in the minivan and sit in traffic for 45 minutes, and then I take them to school, and then I drive 45 minutes back to my house, and then I start my day.’

This comes after it was reported that Dave, 55, had already hired a divorce lawyer prior to his cheating confession.

Earlier in August, Jordyn, who has been married to the rocker since 2003, may have hinted at some marital tension when she opted not to wear her engagement ring on a seemingly tense outing together in Los Angeles.

A source said People that Grohl had hired a divorce lawyer prior to his social media announcement.

This comes just one day after he confessed to welcoming a daughter with an unidentified woman in a statement posted on Instagram.

The statement read: “I recently became the father of a new daughter, born out of wedlock. I plan to be a loving and understanding father to her.

“I love my wife and children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness. We appreciate your consideration for all the children involved, as we move forward together.”

The rock star, who has often been described as a “family man,” has spoken about the importance of his family in interviews over the years.

In 2007, Grohl told The Guardian: “[My wife]Jordyn and[my daughter]Violet are anchors that keep me from completely disappearing.”

Speaking to TIME in 2012, she said her family “changed everything I do.”

He added: “It’s changed everything I do. When you have children, you see life in a different light. You feel love more deeply and maybe you’re a little more compassionate. It’s inevitable that that’s reflected in your songwriting.”

Grohl divorced his first wife, Jennifer Leigh Youngblood, in 1997 after admitting to cheating on her.

While little is known publicly about Blum, People reported that she once appeared on the cover of Teen, after being discovered in a supermarket when she was 12 years old.

News of Grohl’s infidelity comes after he was last seen with Blum at Wimbledon in July.