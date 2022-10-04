How dare left-wingers say their policies are ‘working’ amid murder surge: HEATHER MAC DONALD

Heather MacDonald is a Thomas W. Smith Fellow at the Manhattan Institute and author of ‘The War on Cops’

Given the unprecedented spate of murders in American cities over the past two years, one might expect progressive district attorneys to rethink policies that have kept criminals out of prisons and onto the streets.

Think again.

Last week, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner told a local television news anchor that he is not prepared to change course.

“It’s working,” Krasner claimed, days after another mass shooting killed a 14-year-old football player and injured four of his teammates after a high school game.

The anchor noted in disbelief that a thousand people had been killed in Philadelphia in 20 months.

“It works,” Krasner insisted.

Krasner apparently defines a policy as ‘working’ when it contributes to the highest number of murders and the highest homicide rate in a city’s history, a record number of car crashes, routine looting of shops and violent beatings of innocent pedestrians.

Krasner has a knack for denying the undeniable.

In 2020, he made a similar claim about ‘everything going well’.

“We don’t have a crisis of lawlessness, we don’t have a crisis of crime, we don’t have a crisis of violence,” he said at a press conference in December, when Philadelphia’s homicide rate was the highest since 1960 despite the city’s 20% smaller population .

Krasner’s “no crisis” 2020 claim drew a sour response from Philly’s former mayor, Michael Nutter.

“I have to wonder what kind of messed-up world of white vigilantism Krasner lives in to have so little respect for lost human lives, many of them black and brown, while promoting his own national profile as a progressive district attorney,” Nutter noticed.

For once an accusation of ‘white privilege’ was justified.

Every time a left-wing prosecutor claims that his policies are working, every time members of the mainstream media scoff at the idea that crime is out of control, they are basically saying that black lives don’t matter.

It is black people who have borne the brunt of the recent crime increase.

In 2020, as anti-police hatred swept the country after the death of George Floyd, an additional 3,400 black people were killed by gun homicides in 2020 compared to 2019, according to CDC data.

The rate at which black people died from criminal shootings increased by 39.5% from 2019 to 2020.

Why don’t their lives matter?

Black males between the ages of 10-24 died from shootings at 21.6 times the rate of white males in that age group in 2020; for men between the ages of 25 and 44, the black-white difference in the gun victim rate was 16.7.

In Philadelphia, at least, blacks are 85% of homicide victims, even though they are 41% of the population.

In the first nine months of 2022, someone was shot, fatally or nonfatally, in Philadelphia every five hours; this rate accelerated between Memorial Day and Labor Day to produce one shooting victim every three hours.

These victims were overwhelmingly black.

If five to eight whites were shot a day in the City of Brotherly Love, there would have been a riot.

And what’s more, this carnage was predictable.

Krasner took office in 2018 promising to end alleged systemic racism in law enforcement.

For progressive prosecutors, police chiefs and judges, combating perceived criminal justice racism does not mean enforcing the law, since any color-blind, constitutional law enforcement inevitably has a disparate impact on black criminals — not because the law is racist, but because black crime is so disproportionately high.

Consequently, Krasner stopped prosecuting a number of offenses including retail theft under $500, drug possession and a number of illegal gun possession cases.

By 2022, 66% of violent crimes handled by Philadelphia police would go away nowhere, almost all withdrawn by Krasner’s office; 49% of illegal gun possession cases were also sent down the memory hole.

Criminals got the message: Crime has few consequences.

Philadelphia’s decriminalization approach (which began in 2015 but which Krasner ramped up) resulted in 74 additional homicides a year, according to former federal prosecutor Thomas Hogan.

Now the backlash is gathering steam.

Relatives of homicide victims have testified before a Pennsylvania House committee seeking Krasner’s impeachment.

“I’m here because of the lawlessness that continues to plague the city,” Nakisha Billa said last week.

Billa’s 21-year-old son was killed in 2021.

‘This is not a political position. This is the attitude of a mother whose whole world has been turned upside down,’ Billa told the committee.

In fact, Billa supported Krasner’s decriminalization policies until she saw the results.

So how can Krasner claim his policies are working?

Because for the left, the diversion of minorities from jail and prison is an end in itself, a way to strike a blow against ‘mass incarceration’. And Krasner acknowledges no connection between his politics and Philadelphia crime.

There is ‘absolutely no connection between [a prosecutor’s] be progressive or traditional and the crime rate,’ he insisted during his television interview last week.

Eight out of 10 of the most violent cities are ‘Trump cities,’ Krasner said. ‘We have to be real about this. Facts matter.’

Facts matter, and Krasner’s facts are as wrong as his politics.

The 10 most violent American cities in 2019, the most recent data available, were Democratic strongholds: from St. Louis and Baltimore, in slots one and two, to Memphis and Cleveland, in slots nine and 10.

Among US cities with a population of a quarter of a million or more, the first 19 with the highest murder the 2018 rate was controlled by Democrats; Republican-led Tulsa came in at 20th.

At least 12 major cities broke their kills records in 2021 – among them Philadelphia, Portland, Austin, Baton Rouge, Rochester, NY and St. Paul. All have Democratic mayors.

Krasner claimed during his interview that the homicide rate in 2020 was 40% higher in ‘Trump states’ than in ‘Biden states’, a claim presumably based on a study by the left-wing think tank Third Way.

However, state homicide rates are not particularly revealing about crime policies. Crime and policing are strongly local affairs with large variations across different geographical areas; no resident wondering whether to move to a particular city looks up the state’s crime average.

The Third Way study made much of Mississippi, which the organization ranked number one in the number of murders per capita. inhabitant. But the Mississippi average was driven by Jackson, a city run since 2017 by self-described socialist Chokwe Antar Lumumba.

In the election, Lumamba promised to make Jackson the ‘most radical city on the planet’.

In 2020, Jackson’s kill rate reached its highest point in its history. Jackson broke that record in 2021, with an astounding rate of 100 homicides per year. 100,000 inhabitants. In comparison, St. Louis’ homicide rate in 2019 64.54 murders per 100,000 inhabitants.

Decriminalization policies in other cities, whether New Orleans, Chicago, or New York, combined with the Democrats’ rhetorical war on the police, are producing similar results.

Beyond rebuilding the inner-city family, the only sure means of reducing crime is arrests, prosecutions, and incarceration. Ideally, society could prevent criminals from reoffending while keeping them out of the criminal justice system. But the record for social services diversion programs is gloomy.

The delegitimization of law enforcement following the death of George Floyd in May 2020 has emboldened criminals and demoralized officers across the country.

However, its effects have been bloodiest in left-wing jurisdictions like Krasner’s, which have decided that reducing the prison population is itself a form of racial justice, no matter how many black lives are lost.

Krasner’s policies are not ‘working’ and to pretend, as the left does, that crime is a racist fiction, or a ‘dog whistle’ conjured up by white supremacists, treats these lost black lives as meaningless.