How Dani Regan from Dani by Dsgn built her million-dollar business during the Covid pandemic

The Covid pandemic managed to change the trajectory of many lives, but for Dani Regan, who went through the world’s longest lockdown in Melbourne, she saw her resign from her corporate role to oversee a six-figure monogrammed company.

It was a single TikTok trend that formed the basis for the Australian business venture, alongside a pinch of creative flair, a black sharp point and a single sheet of white paper.

She downloaded the popular social media app in June 2020 and came across a video encouraging users to write their names using overlapping letters. She decided to try it with her name account at the time “Harlo and Rei,” filmed it with her phone and uploaded it shortly after.

‘I do not know what happened. The video got 8,000 views very quickly and I got comments and comments and comments from people asking for their own name to be put into a symbol,” she said. 9News.

“I was inundated with requests – DMs, followers, comments. It was just insane.’

Her handy skill soon saw her take on jobs – for free – for loyal friends and fans alike, which she would film after work and share on her channel.

It wasn’t until a friend suggested that we start selling the personalized monograms on Etsy that a business idea became, Dani by Dsgnformed.

Through her eponymous website, Dani now connects with businesses and individuals as far as California and Ecuador to create logos for brands, restaurants, cafes, and even tattoos.

Her Instagram account, which has 158,000 subscribers, is full of photos of tattoos and engraved jewelry – which she does herself at home with an engraver – and videos showing how she arrives at the unique designs.

In June of this year, two years after starting her TikTok account, Dani was able to quit her corporate role and work full-time on her side hustle.

“I thought 9 to 5 would be the end for me, and I would work my way up the corporate ladder,” she said.

“But social media, it literally changed my whole life.”

Dani can monogram dates, special names and phrases into ‘symbols’ for $30 each with hidden meanings, making them extremely popular for their ‘exclusive’ nature

A number of companies have used her expertise to create their logos

Incredibly, her start-up company generated six-figure profits in its first full year of existence, and Dani only worked on it part-time.

She is excited to see where the brand can go now that it has her full and undivided attention.