How Damian Hurley has supported Kate Cassidy through her darkest time: Inside the pair’s incredible bond after connecting on social media as he joins her at Liam Payne’s funeral

It seemed an unlikely friendship when Liam Payne’s girlfriend Kate Cassidy was accompanied to his funeral on Wednesday by Elizabeth Hurley’s son Damian.

But on one of her darkest days, the model was supporting her grieving partner when they arrived at the service together.

Liam died at age 31 on October 16 after falling from the third-floor balcony of a hotel in the Argentine capital, Buenos Aires.

It seems Damian and Kate have formed an incredible bond after becoming friends on social media and have leaned on each other after a turbulent month.

A source told MailOnline: “They have an incredible bond and Kate wanted someone by her side that day.”

It seemed an unlikely friendship when Liam Payne’s girlfriend Kate Cassidy was accompanied to his funeral on Wednesday by Elizabeth Hurley’s son Damian.

But on one of her darkest days, the model was supporting her grieving partner when they arrived at the service together.

After her tragic death, Damian publicly sent his love to the influencer with a sweet post.

Alongside a black and white photo of him and Liam hugging, he wrote: “One of the sweetest men I’ve ever met.” a devastating loss.

‘Thinking and sending love to Liam’s family, especially my beautiful friend @kateecass ︎.’

Damian has also shown his support for Kate by liking and commenting on her Instagram posts of late.

And he said he was at her side during the funeral at St Mary’s Church in Amersham, Buckinghamshire, on Wednesday.

Kate, dressed in a long black coat with fur trim and sunglasses, looked somber as she entered the church with her friend.

He stopped to look at a large floral tribute of five white ten-pin bowls at the church entrance, having previously talked about how bowling was one of Liam’s favorite sports and that he would be going. four times a week.

Damian, son of Elizabeth Hurley, stayed close to Kate that day.

Kate had been with Payne in Argentina before leaving to return home to Miami, Florida. He later paid tribute to her and said they had planned to marry.

Liam died aged 31 on October 16 after falling from the third-floor balcony of a hotel in the Argentine capital, Buenos Aires (seen with Kate)

They seem to have formed an incredible bond after becoming friends on social media and have leaned on each other after a turbulent month.

After Liam’s tragic death, Damian, who is believed to have befriended Kate through social media, publicly sent his love to the influencer with a sweet post.

Alongside a black and white photo of him and Liam hugging, he wrote: “One of the sweetest men I’ve ever met.” a devastating loss’

Damian and Kate have a fun relationship and often post funny comments for each other like the one above, and show their support for each other online.

She and Liam had originally flown to Buenos Aires to see his former bandmate Horan’s concert on October 4, but he remained in the country after his girlfriend flew home on October 14.

After his death, she wrote a touching tribute on Instagram saying: ‘Thank you for all the kind words and love you have sent me.

‘I’ve been completely lost. Nothing about the last few days has seemed real to me. I ask and pray that you give me the grace and space to deal with this privately.’

‘Liam, my angel. You are everything. I want you to know that I loved you unconditionally and completely. I will continue to love you for the rest of my life. I love you Liam.’

Kate and Liam began dating in October 2022 and made their red carpet debut at the Fashion Awards that same year.

The couple then put split rumors to rest by enjoying a date night in London in June last year, and later that year, she supported him when he was rushed to hospital with a “serious kidney infection”.

Kate, dressed in a long black coat with fur trim and sunglasses, looked somber as she entered the church with her friend.

After his death, Kate called Liam her “best friend, the love of my life” and spoke lovingly of his “infectious” energy, as she said she is struggling to “figure out how to live” without him.

He explained that the couple had written messages to each other as they dreamed of their future together, writing notes that they were manifesting, which is the idea that through the power of faith we can effectively “think” a goal to make it a reality.

Hers, which she asked him not to open, promised her hope of marrying within a year and being “together forever.” It is still unclear whether he opened this note before or after his death.