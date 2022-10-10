How to cut an avocado in four so that it peels easily

<!–

A foodie has shared her ingenious method of cutting an avocado into quarters for easy peeling.

American mom and founder of food and lifestyle brand Kalejunkie Nicole Keshishian Modic shared the tip she admits she saw on TikTok.

“Everything I’ve learned in life I’ve learned on TikTok,” she joked.

To prepare the avocado, first cut it lengthwise, then turn it over, cut it again and turn the avocado apart. Then break the avocado in four and the skin is peeled off ‘easily’, if the avocado is ripe enough, the pit must also be removed.

How to quarter an avocado for easy peeling Cut the avocado lengthwise and turn it around Cut it again and turn the avocado apart Cut it into four and peel off the skin The pit should come out easily

Ms. Keshishian Modic’s ‘favorite’ new way to cut an avocado was also a fan favorite among her followers.

“Love this,” said one woman.

Another woman said the idea was ‘brilliant.’

“You just blew me away,” said another.

One woman was upset that she hadn’t thought of the idea herself earlier, “why didn’t I think of this?” she said.

Homemade Apple Cider Vinegar Recipe Add apple skins and cores and three tablespoons of sugar and warm water to a clean jar Cover the jar and let it sit for two weeks Remove the residue and let the jar sit for another two weeks

The mom often shares foodies, recently she shared a budget method to make your own apple cider vinegar.

‘Did you know you can make your own apple cider vinegar using leftover apples?’ she asked.

‘It’s a great way to save money and reduce food waste, especially with all the autumn baking we do.

Just add apple peels and cores to a clean jar, three tablespoons of sugar and fill with hot water.

Cover and let sit for two weeks, then remove the remains and let sit for another two weeks.’