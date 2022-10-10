How to cut an avocado in four so that it peels easily
Foodies are losing their minds over this simple way to cut an avocado into FOURs for easy peeling
- An American foodie shared his ingenious way to cut an avocado so the skin peels off
- The mother and content creator cuts the avocado into quarters and peels off the skin
- Nicole Keshishian Modic delighted her fans with the simple hack she saw online
- Previously, other women shared their clever and easy vegetable cuts
<!–
<!–
<!– <!–
<!–
<!–
<!–
A foodie has shared her ingenious method of cutting an avocado into quarters for easy peeling.
American mom and founder of food and lifestyle brand Kalejunkie Nicole Keshishian Modic shared the tip she admits she saw on TikTok.
“Everything I’ve learned in life I’ve learned on TikTok,” she joked.
To prepare the avocado, first cut it lengthwise, then turn it over, cut it again and turn the avocado apart. Then break the avocado in four and the skin is peeled off ‘easily’, if the avocado is ripe enough, the pit must also be removed.
Scroll down for video
American mom and founder of food and lifestyle brand Kalejunkie Nicole Keshishian shared the simple method to easily peel an avocado
To prepare the avocado, first cut it lengthwise, then turn it over, cut it again and turn the avocado apart. Then divide the avocado into four and peel off the skin ‘easily’, if the avocado is ripe enough, the pit must also come out
How to quarter an avocado for easy peeling
Cut the avocado lengthwise and turn it around
Cut it again and turn the avocado apart
Cut it into four and peel off the skin
The pit should come out easily
Ms. Keshishian Modic’s ‘favorite’ new way to cut an avocado was also a fan favorite among her followers.
“Love this,” said one woman.
Another woman said the idea was ‘brilliant.’
“You just blew me away,” said another.
One woman was upset that she hadn’t thought of the idea herself earlier, “why didn’t I think of this?” she said.
Homemade Apple Cider Vinegar Recipe
Add apple skins and cores and three tablespoons of sugar and warm water to a clean jar
Cover the jar and let it sit for two weeks
Remove the residue and let the jar sit for another two weeks
The mom often shares foodies, recently she shared a budget method to make your own apple cider vinegar.
‘Did you know you can make your own apple cider vinegar using leftover apples?’ she asked.
‘It’s a great way to save money and reduce food waste, especially with all the autumn baking we do.
Just add apple peels and cores to a clean jar, three tablespoons of sugar and fill with hot water.
Cover and let sit for two weeks, then remove the remains and let sit for another two weeks.’
Smart vegetable slicers
* Blanch broccoli by immersing heads in boiling water for a few seconds before cutting into florets to prevent broccoli pieces from making a mess
* To finely chop an onion without tearing it, first peel the onion and then make slices from the root to the stem and all the way around the onion, then turn the onion on its side and make a series of thin vertical cuts from stem to stem . red
* A simple way to cut an orange is with wood cut the fruit in half and push it down from the bottom so that it is inside out, the orange segments can then be easily peeled from the skin into bite-sized pieces
* A hack to get lemon juice without cutting a lemon is pierce the top of a lemon with a wooden skewer and then squeeze, when you have as much juice as you want, you can put the lemon back in the fridge and use again later
Food and travel TikToker Anna Antonje shared a video of her orange peeling hack. She cuts the fruit in half and then pushes one half from below and turns the orange inside out, making it easy to peel off into bite-sized segments