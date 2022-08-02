How cunning Sarina Wiegman schooled the Germans as England triumph at the European Championship

In the last 10 minutes, England produced a masterclass waste of time that helped them win the European Championship 2022. The German press called it “cheating.” She described the hosts as ‘annoying’.

Perhaps they were talking about Jill Scott rising from the floor to shout expletives at midfielder Sydney Lohmann, a moment that has since gone viral. But England just did to them what so many teams have done to them in the past.

Sarina Wiegman’s team did not play their best or most beautiful football at Wembley on Sunday. They rode their luck – but their cunning tactics were enough to take them to victory.

As our first heatmap shows (below), most of the action in the first 20 minutes of extra time took place on the England half, with Germany ramping up the pressure.

But after Chloe Kelly put Wiegman’s side 2-1 in the 110th minute, England pitched near the German byline until the end of the match (second heatmap).

The ball was held in the right corner with Lucy Bronze, Ella Toone and Kelly going back the clock.

Bronze took 26 seconds to throw in and performed keepie-ups to waste even more time. Lauren Hemp took almost a minute to walk off the field after being substituted.

The Germans were furious and Sara Doorsoun-Khajeh aggressively threw the ball to a grinning Kelly.

There is an assumption that there are no dives and no feigned injuries in the women’s game, but England goalkeeper Mary Earps dispelled that myth.

More than once she lay down after a minor collision.

When Doorsoun-Khajeh came off the bench in extra time with a piece of paper, Toone and Alessia Russo both tried to look at the instructions of the German management team.

Russo looked over the defender’s shoulder for a few seconds, who was apparently unaware.

In the 114th minute Kelly bought a free kick off Giulia Gwinn near the right corner flag. The winger started dribbling in the penalty area before changing her mind and going back to the corner flag.

Goalkeeper Mary Earps took the time to get up after a routine save with a smart move

The ball eventually ended up in Russo, who forced German goalkeeper Merle Frohms to a save and gave England a corner. Cue more time wasted from Hemp and Kelly.

Ukrainian referee Kateryna Monzul told Hemp that the ball was not properly placed in the corner quadrant. Kelly stopped by for a chat with Hemp, who then moved the ball and then moved it back.

When Germany won a throw-in, Wiegman called Nikita Parris to get off the bench.

The replacement delayed a possible German attack as England was able to reset, with Wiegman even looking down at her watch to see how much time was left.

In the final action of the game, Germany launched a ball into the English half, with Scott there to head it away when the final whistle was blown. England outwitted the Germans – and long may it continue.