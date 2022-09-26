How the cost of living crisis has forced more than 850,000 Aussies to move home with their parents

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Australians are moving back home with their parents in droves to escape the rising cost of living, save for a home deposit and help families, new research shows.

A survey by Finder of 1,058 households across demographics found that 13 percent have moved in with an adult child. If the same numbers were applied to the Australian population as a whole, that would equate to 858,000 homes repossession in an adult.

Nearly one in three, or 30 percent, of those who returned to the nest said they did so because paying rent was too difficult.

Meanwhile, nearly as many — at 35 percent — said buying a home was a huge feat amid rising house prices, returning home to save money for a down payment.

Adults pack up and pile back up with their parents in huge numbers amid soaring inflation and skyrocketing property prices (stock image)

The main reason was to help care for children or elderly parents, and 36 percent said this was the reason they went back to the family.

About 19 percent said losing a job had forced them to relinquish the independence of their own homes and post with their parents while looking for another.

The figures for those who have returned home include five percent of adults who claim they are about to move again and another four percent who were in the process of returning.

Sarah Megginson, Finder’s senior money editor, said when she moves back in with the family and “starting from scratch” can be scary, it gave young people a breather to find work or pay off debt.

Megginson said a wave of “children” began to return home when Covid-19 and lockdowns first appeared in the country.

Finder research from May 2020 found that more than a quarter of Australian households had an adult child at home at the time.

“Our research found that 21 percent of these households ended up in this situation in response to Covid.”

‘With rising inflation and rental vacancy at an all-time low two years later, the phenomenon is continuing.’

Despite unemployment at a record low, many said they were moving home to look for work (stock image)

Megginson said it was critical to stick to a budget and “omit non-essentials” to save money when renting or buying a home.

If you’re looking for a free and easy way to track your expenses and your bills, the free Finder app will help you see exactly where your money is going.

“If you are experiencing severe financial stress, contact your service providers and request a payment arrangement or contact the National Debt Helpline on 1800 007 007.”