How companies can strong-arm their suppliers into cutting carbon emissions

by Michael P. Vandenbergh and Jonathan M. Gilligan

The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) is both the most important federal climate legislation ever and sadly inadequate to protect the US and the world from the effects of climate change. Where it falls short, states could step in with stricter rules, but many won’t. That leaves companies, who can pressure their suppliers to take the necessary measures to prevent the most devastating effects of global warming.

Several expert assessments agree that the IRA will reduce U.S. greenhouse gas emissions by as much as one billion tons per year by 2030.

If fully realized, the IRA’s policies will take us a third of the way to a safe and stable climate, one that avoids global warming to more than two degrees Celsius above the pre-industrial average. Where will the other two thirds of the emission reductions come from?

Between the Senate filibuster and the restrictive Supreme Court ruling in West Virginia v. Environmental Protection Agency, major new federal law or regulation with carbon limits is unlikely to emerge. State governments could step in, but half of U.S. emissions come from states that are indifferent or hostile to cutting their emissions.

A surprising glimmer of hope emerges from a new study showing that global supply chain contracts may play a role in the response to climate change. Companies can require any supplier to reduce emissions in order to continue doing business with them.

According to CDP International, a nonprofit organization that manages corporate emissions disclosures, the average company’s supply chain is responsible for 11 times more emissions than the company itself, making the contracts controlling supply chains a powerful tool for climate mitigation. CDP’s analysis shows that existing supply chain contract requirements by 200 large companies have prompted nearly 24,000 companies to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions. The result: companies are rapidly reducing emissions from their supply chains, by 1.8 billion tons in 2021 alone.

By comparison, the IRA is not expected to achieve emissions reductions of 1 billion tons per year until 2030. Supply chain contracting is already doing more to reduce emissions than the IRA will do eight years from now.

Major companies such as Facebook, Google and Amazon have fueled the rapid growth of renewable energy even in states with little climate change regulation. For example, companies are imposing supply chain requirements on suppliers in the south, the region that has led state-level resistance to climate change but whose emissions are roughly equal to those of Germany, the sixth or seventh country with the highest emissions.

Walmart, the world’s largest retailer, with thousands of suppliers, has partnered with the Environmental Defense Fund and other environmental groups on Project Gigaton, which aims to eliminate one billion tons of CO2 emissions from Walmart’s supply chain between 2017 and 2030. have the same impact as Germany, which becomes climate neutral a year ahead of schedule.

Tyson Foods has been under pressure as a leading Walmart supplier and recently partnered with the Environmental Defense Fund to reduce its own suppliers’ carbon emissions — which is how the “chain” comes into play. Tyson was recognized as one of Walmart’s 1,029 “Giga Gurus,” a group of suppliers that agree to set carbon emissions targets, share them publicly, and report avoided emissions over the past year — the same kind of action a regulatory program would take. would require from the government.

North Carolina-based Ingersoll Rand responded to pressure from its corporate customers by developing more sustainable transportation options. Kimberly-Clark, the Texas-based maker of Huggies and dozens of other everyday products, is urging its wood suppliers in Alabama and Mississippi to improve climate-related forestry practices. Missouri-based beer giant Anheuser-Busch has committed to powering its brewery and manufacturing facilities in the US with renewable energy — and it has developed a program to encourage decarbonization by its suppliers and its suppliers’ suppliers. Politicians don’t have to get involved. Many of these companies are hardly known for being progressive.

Private sector initiatives have the potential to intervene where government has failed to curb emissions and also reduce the partisan stalemate behind those failures. Most people in the US, including a majority of Democrats, think that the big government is a bigger threat to the nation than the big business, and this mistrust diminishes support for climate policy. Learning about non-governmental responses to climate change can increase the confidence of conservatives and moderates in climate science and support for government action.

Of course, we must not fall into the general trap of the panacea bias, which leads people to consider only actions or policies that single-handedly solve complex problems. Such policies do not exist for a problem as big as climate change.

Instead, we need to tackle big, messy problems with as many smaller actions as possible: some by the federal government, some by state or local governments, some by private companies or other organizations.

The Inflation Reduction Act is an important step for climate policy in the United States and will contribute greatly to achieving our country’s climate goals. But it will not achieve those goals alone. Private sector action, such as contracting the environmental supply chain, can fill the gaps that remain to ensure a more stable climate.

