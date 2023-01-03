How common is cardiac arrest in young athletes? Experts weigh in after Damar Hamlin’s collapse

Te’Jaan Ali was playing basketball in a gym on Chicago’s south side when he started to feel hot. The heat in the gym – which had no air conditioning – was probably just as bad as the sweltering temperatures outside, which hit 90 degrees on July 18, 2020.

Ali, 19, stood in front of a fan and collapsed. Less than two hours later, he died in a hospital emergency room of heart disease.

On Monday, football fans across the country watched in shock as a similar scene unfolded during an NFL game: Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals when he went into cardiac arrest after colliding with another player. Hamlin, 24, was in critical condition after receiving life-saving measures on the field and being transported to a hospital in Cincinnati.

The distressing situation only emphasized that sudden cardiac arrest in young people, while not common, can still happen. And in recent years, this grim reality has shortened the lives of at least two young adults in the Chicago area, including Ali.

“For the average young adult this is rare, and even for the average athlete this is very, very unusual. But we do see — and we have to be very careful — because we know there are certain types of heart muscle disease,” like cardiomyopathy or coronary artery disease, said Clyde Yancy, chief of cardiology at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine and former president of the American Heart Association. Association.

In Hamlin’s case, experts believe the cardiac arrest resulted from commotio cordis, a disturbance in heart rhythm caused by blunt force trauma to the chest at a specific point in the cardiac cycle.

“It is the exact time in the cardiac cycle between heartbeats. There’s a window of a few milliseconds in which that contact has to occur to cause this arrhythmia, which eventually leads to cardiac arrest,” said Sean Swearingen, a sports cardiologist at Rush University Medical Center.

“The arrhythmia is a problem because it takes over the normal rhythm of the heart and causes the heart to chaotically contract in a nature that does not allow it to generate enough blood pressure for the rest of the body to maintain normal organ function,” Swearings added.

Te’Jaan Ali, a “gentle giant” who lost his life to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy

It was a hot summer day in 2020 when Ali collapsed while playing basketball in a gym at Emmett Louis Till Math and Science Academy. The Cook County medical examiner’s records showed that the 19-year-old died of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, or HCM.

Tony Broadous, head coach of the Portland Community College men’s basketball team, coached Ali during his freshman year at the school. The coach and teacher remembered him as a supportive teammate and “beloved” by his peers.

Ali had moved back to Chicago after a rough first year. He had suffered a serious foot injury, which affected his training. Despite the setback, Broadous said Ali still came to practices and games to cheer on his teammates from the sidelines.

“He broke a bone in his foot, so he couldn’t play for a while,” said Broadous. “He was still at every practice and every game to cheer on his teammates.”

Broadous learned about the tragic incident through a text message from one of Ali’s best friends. Knowing that he was an energetic athlete, the news was shocking. He said he was unaware that Ali had health problems other than asthma.

“Without a doubt, it came totally, totally out of the blue,” said Broadous. “Just total shock and not knowing he had health issues. We knew he had asthma, but we didn’t know we had such serious health problems.”

HCM is a disease characterized by thickening of the heart muscle. The heart is forced to work harder to pump blood. About 1 in 500 people are estimated to have the condition, but a “large percentage” of patients are undiagnosed, according to the American Heart Association. HCM is the leading cause of sudden unexpected cardiac death in the United States.

The medical examiner’s report on Ali’s death states that hypertrophic cardiomyopathy is a major risk factor for sudden cardiac death in young people, especially during exercise.

Learning of Ali’s death was especially painful for Broadous after watching one of his former players die of cardiomyopathy in 2005. It was “heartbreaking” to see another athlete die too soon, he said.

“When you lose a child, it changes your philosophy,” Broadous said. “I try to keep the memories alive. The young men who succeeded in both situations are just really great guys.

Ali was the kind of player who liked a challenge.

“He was more suited to being an inside post type of player, but he wanted to shoot the 3s, which made us laugh,” Broadous said. “He was just a really nice guy, got along with everyone.”

He remembers Ali as a “funny silly fellow” and a “gentle giant” while standing nearly six feet tall. He said that Ali was also an “outgoing” person, a friend to everyone. Broadous said he went outside the typical cliques student-athletes can exist in and always tried his best to treat everyone as “special.”

“People looked up to him,” Broadous said. “He was on the basketball team, so people thought he was someone special, so he treated people special. It’s because he knew he was in a privileged situation, so he would make sure that he would try to get other people to making it laugh and saying nice things to people who didn’t have the connections he had from being on the team.

Less than two years later, on February 8, 2022, Cameran Wheatley, 17, a senior from Bremen High School in Midlothian, died after collapsing while playing basketball against Chicago Agricultural High School. The principal of the school remembered him as a hard-working, “wonderful young man” and “a wonderful role model in every way.”

According to the Cook County medical examiner’s records, Wheatley died of congenital coronary artery defects.

Bryan Smith, an assistant professor at UChicago Medicine, said coronary artery abnormalities leave a person vulnerable to mechanical compression during exercise, in which the aorta and pulmonary artery compress an abnormal coronary artery and cut off blood flow to the heart. According to a 2018 article in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology, coronary artery abnormalities are the second most common cause associated with sudden unexpected cardiac death in the United States.

What to watch out for – and what to do

“I think in situations where[hypertrophic cardiomyopathy]has been diagnosed in the past, with some younger athletes who have had cardiac arrest, there has been some retrospective discussion that that person may have been experiencing chest pain or shortness of breath or dizziness.” activity,” Swearingen said. “And I think if someone is regularly physically active at any time, that should be evaluated by a cardiologist to avoid cardiac arrest.”

Smith added that the most dramatic symptoms are “an episode of syncope,” or fainting. And that can be the most dramatic feeling.

“But patients are also suddenly very dizzy and light-headed and have to sit down,” Smith said. “So if someone who is otherwise very healthy looks clammy, looks very tired, short of breath or has chest pain, and especially if they pass out or have a syncopal episode, that’s probably an indication that they’re in cardiac arrest .”

Ali’s medical examiner’s report said he felt hot before standing in front of a ventilator and collapsing.

“Witnesses called 911 and (were) told to perform CPR, but upon the arrival of Chicago Fire Department Ambulance #55, the paramedics saw no one performing CPR,” the report said.

Yancy said response time when someone goes into cardiac arrest is critical.

“I think what comes up in every conversation was the response, the benefit of cardiopulmonary resuscitation — of CPR — it was obviously tremendously valuable,” he said in the case of the Bills’ Hamlin.

From a parental standpoint, because they’re concerned about their kids playing sports in high school or college, they can make sure there’s an action plan in place in case someone collapses, Swearingen said.

“The best way to protect kids who play sports is to have people trained and have a good emergency action plan,” he said. “And that not only the coaches and trainers, but also the players should be trained in this, because they are often closest to the person who collapsed.”

Performing CPR in a timely manner, calling 911 and using an automated external defibrillator, or AED, could be key to saving a life, Yancy said.

“Every citizen has the opportunity to save a life by becoming proficient and understanding how best to practice CPR,” he said. “You can learn this today. If what you saw last night gives you fear or anxiety, you can learn CPR today.

