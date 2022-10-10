How colleges and universities can get innovation wrong (and how they can get it right)

Innovation is more than just technology – other types of innovation, such as social innovation, are just as important. Credit: Shutterstock



As Canada begins to understand and navigate the global post-pandemic landscape, our country’s ability to innovate will be a key success factor in its recovery. the pandemic saw huge progress in innovation. This forward momentum offers Canada the opportunity to build a more resilient and robust post-COVID economy.

Universities of applied sciences and universities have an important role in this, because they increasingly play key roles in innovation and entrepreneurship. Universities in particular are important drivers of innovation, as we saw during the pandemic, when scientists played an important role in the development of vaccines.

As important as post-secondary institutions are in the innovation spacewe believe there are three ways these institutions could be wrong: by too technically oriented, pigeonholed rather than collaborative, and by placing too much emphasis on the role of problem solving.

If post-secondary institutions are to continue to play a key role in innovation and entrepreneurship, they must transform for the better.

Tech inclusiveness, not tech centricity

While innovation often encompasses technology, post-secondary institutions often make the mistake of inflating its importance. Post-secondary institutions should approach innovation from a technology-inclusive point of view, as opposed to a technical-centric point of view.

Tech-centricity refers to an overemphasis on technology-related innovations and startups, such as software or application design. Tech inclusiveness encourages institutions to view tech innovations and startups as one of many ventures, not the all-encompassing of innovation.

Technology orientation distracts from the broader contributions that innovation can make. Innovation is not only about developing new algorithms, tools or inventions, but also includes emancipatory social innovation aimed at identifying and tackling societal inequalitieswith goals such as prosperity for all.

For example, Indigenous people have turned to social entrepreneurship to improve their own lives and that of the people in their communities. For Indigenous innovators, making a profit should be a channel to improve social or community outcomes.

Post-secondary institutions can improve their own approach to innovation by enabling or expanding support and resources for non-technical enterprises.

Interdisciplinary collaboration

A diversity of disciplines in faculties and departments makes post-secondary institutions ideally suited to bring interdisciplinary lenses to social issues. However, many institutions are structured in a way that goes against interdisciplinary collaborations, resulting in policies and procedures that often lead to: organizational silos.

These silos extend to spaces and programs for innovation and entrepreneurship on campuses. While innovation centers have become almost standard fixtures within post-secondary institutionsorganizational silos and resources often lead to highly politicized or competitive dynamics that can confuse new innovators and entrepreneurs who don’t know which centers to partner with.

It is essential to foster collaborations with government, industry and social partners such as non-profit organizations. Post-secondary institutions are in a unique position to: serve as this critical network connector.

Post-secondary institutions should encourage and enable multi-centre collaboration and resources for innovation and entrepreneurship. One way this can happen is through an overarching organizational structure that routes students and other stakeholders to the most appropriate center or resource.

More than solving problems

Just as the design and layout of innovation centers often gives priority to existing silos, innovations themselves are often too focused on solving problems. Post-secondary institutions are sometimes mistakenly seen as the solution to the innovation gaprather than a partner and enabler of a robust innovation ecosystem.

Innovation is not only about solving societal problems, but also about better understanding these core problems and who their target audience is. A key ingredient to understanding problems, especially complex ones, is bringing together different perspectives.

For example, by tackling the vulnerability of the food system, who was exposed at the start of the pandemicrequires collaboration and coordination between multiple perspectives: policy makers, nutritionists, social welfare programs, the agricultural sector, the network of supply chains, non-governmental organizations and restaurants.

Keeping the End in Mind

Although designed with good intentions, innovations can be unconsciously designed based on bias, resulting in limited effects, or worse, unintended negative effects and further social, economic, political or psychological marginalization.

For example, innovators may assume that: the aim of entrepreneurship is to make a profit rather than creating value by integrating knowledge and talent with the needs of the community.

Regardless of the type of innovation or its intent, co-designing the innovation with end users is where universities and other post-secondary institutions are most ready to make a significant contribution. Here we use the term “end-user” to describe the individuals and communities that the social innovation should serve.

Post-secondary institutions come into play by contributing the ideas and talent that drive innovation, but only through meaningful engagement with end users will the fires of innovation really burn. To solve real problems that matter, innovation must be designed together with community partners and end users.

Institutions should be concerned with: people-centered design or thinking approaches to ensure that innovative solutions are appropriate, welcome and impactful for the communities for which they are designed.

Innovation is the future

Canada’s post-secondary institutions form a vast and diverse network of leading and leading research and innovation. This is reflected in the billions of dollars spent by the higher education sector on research and development and the millions of dollars that federal government has invested in innovation.

While post-secondary institutions are poised to be at the forefront of pressing global challenges, including climate changethey need to understand that innovation is a continuous learning system, not a one-time destination.

Part of continuous learning is that you can adapt effectively to situations that arise. The current supply chain issues are not because the system is outdated, but because: we have not adapted to deal with the changing global system complexity. Innovation will always be a work in progress and the sector can always be improved for the benefit of all.

