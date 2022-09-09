How colleagues of murdered Las Vegas journalist helped tracked down his ‘killer’

The colleagues of a murdered journalist in Las Vegas have revealed how they helped track down the suspected killer in the shocking aftermath of his death.

Jeff German, 69, who worked for the Las Vegas Review-Journal, was found dead outside his home on Saturday morning. On Wednesday night, Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles, 45, was taken into custody.

Reporters working with German revealed they chased the suspects’ home on Google Maps before discovering that a red car – matching the police description – was parked in his driveway.

Using skills learned on the job with German, the newspaper’s five-member team sprang into action “because Jeff would have wanted to.”

Police later executed a search warrant on the house and his car was towed away Wednesday afternoon.

Defendant Telles, a Democrat, failed to win reelection after a series of stories written by German exposed the unrest in his office and claimed he was having an affair with an employee.

A particularly damaging revelation came when German published a video of him getting out of a vehicle with his loved one.

Staffer Roberta Lee-Kennett, 45, left the back seat of the car at the same time as the official, and you can see her skirt pulling down. The clip was published in May by the late investigative journalist.

The DNA of the now-arrested officer was found at the scene of the fatal stabbing of an investigative reporter in Las Vegas.

Colleagues of German, from the Review Journal, snapped photos of Telles washing a car resembling one that police say was on the hunt as part of the investigation into the reporters’ deaths the day before they raided his home.

German’s colleagues said they just did what he had taught them: follow the story and try to “aggressively” figure out what happened.

Briana Erickson, 28, told the Daily Beast: ‘We are now acting purely on instinct and aggressively trying to find out what happened. We’ve finally been able to breathe.’

By 6 p.m. Wednesday, the police had returned to Telles’ home in tactical gear and surrounded the house while he remained inside.

About 30 minutes later, he was wheeled out of the house on a stretcher and loaded into an ambulance, Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

After reporting to the scene while the police were arresting Telles, she said, “Is this person going to hurt himself and don’t we get justice for Jeff?”

“Of course he’s innocent until proven guilty. But you know, the behavior is just really alarming.’

Speaking about the alleged affair that German uncovered, she said: “Any of us would have reported this story.

“Anyone of us could have, meaning any story you pursue could potentially lead to circumstances that are completely unforeseen while you’re reporting it.”

“So I think it kind of alerts me, alerts all of us here that this is a possibility that I honestly never really thought about.”

Michael Scott Davidson, 31, who also worked with the noted journalist, added: “We’re here to break news, to get it right, because that’s what Jeff would want us to do.”

Telles had been swearing at German for months — including in an angry series of social media posts accusing him of rummaging through his trash and writing “lying defamations” about him.

He also had a section on his campaign website called “Truth,” which referred to German by name and accused him of conspiring with Rita Reid — his Democratic primary for the position of Clark County’s public administrator — to tell false stories about to create him.

Reid, who won the June 16 election, was among those who complained to German about Telles’ behavior at work — and about his alleged affair with staffer Roberta Lee-Kennett.

He also accused the pair of conspiring with John Cahill – his predecessor in the role – and claimed the trio was trying to “drag me through the mud” for their own gain.

In an angry post on June 19 – three days after he lost the primaries – Telles wrote: “If Rita doesn’t win, her position won’t be released.

‘Then the employee who wanted her position won’t get it. This person wanted to work in that position for three years to get a much higher monthly payment upon retirement.

“That’s why Jeff German and John Cahill might not be done trying to drag me through the mud.

“In order for the Democrats to rally around Rita, they would have to turn most Democratic voters against me, even if I was irrelevant. Don’t be surprised if the articles keep coming.

“Through all of these articles, I’ve had the support of my family and friends.

“Despite what Jeff German and John Cahill did to me personally, I was sustained by love and support that helped me keep fighting for reelection. Even though I’ve lost, I still have that love and support.”