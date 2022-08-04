How Coal Mining and Years of Neglect Left Kentucky Towns at the Mercy of Flooding

More people are likely to make this decision once they realize how long and difficult the recovery will be, said Mr. Weinberg. And as they go, they take tax revenues with them, leaving local governments with even less money.

“It will be a partial government doing what they can, which won’t be much,” Mr Weinberg said.

There are people and groups in the mountains — like Appalshop, the Whitesburg arts and cultural organization badly damaged by the floods — who have been working for years to turn eastern Kentucky into a thriving region that no longer relies on coal mines. . Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is already talking to lawmakers about: a substantial flood relief packageand the FEMA administrator has pledged to help in recovery “as long as you need us”.

But unless Congress gives people extra money to rebuild or replace their homes — a process that could take years, if at all — many flood victims will have to rely on savings, charities or other help they can find. And many ask how much is left to keep.

On Tuesday, Bill Rose, 64, was slowly shoveling mud mounds outside the garage in Fleming-Neon, where he and his brother like to tinker with old cars. Like so many others, he spoke about the resilience people must have to live here. He said he was determined to stay.

“You build back,” he said.

But he made it clear that he was talking about himself. His children are not.

He was grateful when his daughter left to work as a nurse closer to Louisville, Kentucky. She loved it here, but there was nothing for her – no jobs, no opportunities, nothing to do. After last week’s disaster, there was even less.

“My generation,” said Mr. Rose, “will probably be the last generation.”