How CIA Chief Bill Burns Became Joe Biden’s Top Diplomat

When Russia ratcheted up tensions with hints that it might use tactical nuclear weapons to turn the tide in Ukraine, President Joe Biden turned to his most trusted diplomat.

Bill Burns was first sent to Turkey last month, to meet his Russian counterpart, before arriving at a missile barrage in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, where he met with President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The mission illustrates Burns’ unique role in the administration. Though he now heads the CIA, Burns is a career diplomat who has become Biden’s international go-between, sent to handle the most complicated geopolitical issues.

Critics say it comes at a cost, blurring the lines between spies and the State Department.

“As a diplomat, you’re always trying to convince people that you’re not stealing secrets, you’re not trying to engage in those kinds of nefarious 007 activities,” said Brett Bruen, who was director of global engagement in the Obama White House.

‘Instead, you’re genuinely building relationships and trying to establish trust.

“For Bill Burns, not only being appointed head of the CIA, but also carrying out tasks that fall within the purview of the State Department really sets off alarm bells.”

Unlike other candidates for the job, Burns did not have much direct experience in the intelligence field when Biden selected him to head the Central Intelligence Agency.

Instead, he made his career in the State Department, serving as ambassador to Jordan in the Clinton administration and to Russia under George W. Bush.

That gives him contacts and experience in the Middle East and Putin’s Moscow, both critical of Washington.

So it’s no surprise that Burns, 66, has racked up airline miles during Biden’s first two years in power by messing around in international politics.

When the Taliban stormed into Kabul last year while US civilians still occupied the embassy, ​​NGOs and news offices, and hundreds of soldiers still waiting for their departure, it was Burn who was sent for emergency talks.

An uneasy truce followed. Taliban gunmen set up an outer perimeter to secure the Kabul airport, which was the center of the US withdrawal and the evacuation continued until the end of August.

That was the kind of meeting that would have been diplomatically impossible for a secretary of state or an ambassador, which would have suggested some degree of legitimacy for the Taliban regime.

“This is a person who can sit at the table with some of the toughest, most high-handed people in the world and find a way to do it on behalf of the American people in situations that would stumble many, many others,” he said. former administration official later told Politico.

There was also a trip to Moscow, to warn Vladimir Putin that Biden was running out of patience with his escalating aggression towards Ukraine.

This year, he met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in April, at a time when relations between Riyadh and Washington were at an all time low.

CIA Director Bill Burns Appears Before the Senate Intelligence Committee

Biden had vowed to make a “pariah” of Saudi Arabia during his campaign for president, seeking to punish Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman for his role in the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

But with inflation soaring at home, the Biden administration needed help from oil producers, and three months later, the president himself met with MBS.

Kevin Carroll, a former CIA case officer, said there was nothing unusual about presidents asking their spy chief to take on diplomatic missions.

“Donald Trump did it with Mike Pompeo regarding North Korea, and Bill Clinton did it with George Tenet regarding the Palestinians,” he said.

Rather than blur the lines, it was only good for the agency to have a director close to the president.

“Director Burns is a career diplomat and David Cohen is an experienced CIA deputy director, so if President Biden trusts Burns and picks him for additional assignments, it’s only good for the agency,” he added.

But is it so good for the State Department?

Michael McFaul, a former ambassador to Russia, said that could raise the question of whether Secretary of State Antony Blinken was seen as the best diplomat for certain missions.

“The good news for the Biden administration is that Bill Burns and Secretary Blinken have worked closely together forever,” he told the Financial Times last year, shortly after Burns visited Moscow.

There is no rivalry. But structurally, it’s weird…

“You don’t want the head of the CIA to be your top diplomat to Russia.”

A CIA spokesman noted a recent pbs interview in which Burns played down the concerns.

“Occasionally I’ve been asked to do things in Afghanistan last year, with regard to Russia, Ukraine, which also draws on some of my prior experience over three and a half decades as a career diplomat,” he said. .

And I’m always happy to do that. But it is always in support of politicians. It is not a substitute for that.