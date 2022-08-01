How Chloe Kelly went from football on caged pitch to clinching victory for England

Chloe Kelly would have found it hard to keep football from growing up. The youngest of seven children embraced the sport from the moment she followed her five brothers to a caged gravel field on the Windmill Park Estate.

Kelly was crazy about football. As a youngster, she even took bus 92 from Ealing to go to Wembley on FA Cup Final day. Was she there to watch the game? No. She was there to pick up a program.

That annual pilgrimage helped shape the Lioness, with the venue taking on a whole new meaning yesterday: when she scored the goal at Wembley against Germany to give England its first footballing silverware since 1966.

“I don’t think many have come to play in a cage,” says the 24-year-old. “I was always in the cage with the boys as soon as I was allowed, about seven years old. My brothers took me too, even though they were older and playing with their friends.

“All summer we went into the cage early in the morning, went back to get something to eat and were right back. A few years later, someone melted a container in the middle. It wasn’t the best but we had to make do with what we had!

“Playing cage football has really made me the player I am. It added a little more creativity to my playing and also to the physicality.’

Were the brothers protective? ‘Certainly not. They were probably the ones telling everyone to hit me harder. Get used to it. When I lay on the floor, they told me to get up.

“They never really felt sorry for me when I was attacked. I think that was the way to go. If they made it easy, you would always think that everything will come easy in life and it isn’t. That’s how I’ve come so far today.

‘I was one of them. Looking back, I appreciate that very much, but less so at the time. I was a little upset when I went home and sometimes cried to my mother.’

Kelly watches older brother Jack and triplets Ryan, Jamie and Martin play local league football when she’s back in West London.

“Jack still says he’s better than me,” says Kelly, who has another brother, Daniel, and a sister, Paris. He says, ‘I’ve taught you everything you know, but not everything I know’. They don’t get me too carried away. They always keep me going and that’s great.’

After being scouted by QPR at a school tournament – ‘it was my first real match because I was used to playing in the cages’ – Kelly turned professional at Arsenal. She made the bold decision to move to Everton in 2016, initially on loan, even if it led to homesickness and regular phone calls to her mother Jane and father Noel.

“If I hadn’t gone to Everton, I don’t know if I would be in the position I’m in now at City and continue my career,” she said. “I could have been content with sitting on the bench at a top club, but I needed minutes. I had to show what I was capable of on the pitch, not just on the training pitch. I don’t think many people would take that leap to move at such a young age to a city I’d never been to before.

“It was very discouraging. Being such a family girl made me homesick and would come back at any chance, but I knew it was the best thing for my career.”

Kelly was fourth in the Women’s Super League tally with nine goals for Everton as the season ended. City, who were the best at the time but crowned Chelsea champions on points per game, signed Kelly in July 2020 and she scored an impressive 10 goals and provided 11 assists in her first season in Manchester.

“When I found out that City was interested in me, it was a question of, ‘Okay, when can we get it done?’ I can’t wait to get started,” Kelly says. “There are a lot of English internationals here and that was huge for me. When I get another call, it’s easier to get into that environment by playing with those players day in and day out.

‘I’ve looked at playing with people like Steph Houghton and Jill Scott, learning, adding something to my game. I am ambitious and want to be the best version of myself.’

She made just one appearance in the WSL last season after sustaining a heartbreaking ACL injury that jeopardized her ability to compete in this summer’s European Championship.

But she roared back and made the selection of Sarina Wiegman for the home tournament.

It was the last rally back from an injury Kelly had to endure. She made her England debut in November 2018 as a substitute against Austria in a friendly match, but suffered an ankle injury that required surgery in February.

It kept her out of contention for a place in the 2019 World Cup for six months, where new team-mate Ellen White scored six goals as England reached the semi-finals.

But the demons of missing that run have been dispelled by her exploits in yesterday’s European Championship final, following a spilled ball in the 20th minute of extra time to send England to dreamland.