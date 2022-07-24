How Chelsea have unravelled on their US tour just two weeks before Premier League lift off

‘Preseason is fake’. The phrase Jose Mourinho uttered in 2015, shortly after Chelsea’s 4-2 defeat to New York Red Bulls, was intended to downplay the importance of the preseason and calm nerves ahead of the new season.

In fact, it proved otherwise. In December, Mourinho was banned from Stamford Bridge after leading the reigning Premier League champions to nine defeats in the first 16 games of the season.

It’s hard not to consider the similarity between Mourinho’s ill-fated pre-season stint in North America and Thomas Tuchel’s ruined tour of the US this month.

Chelsea’s 4-0 thrashing against Arsenal exacerbated the club’s chaotic pre-season tour of the US

A downright lackluster display during the penalty shoot-out defeat to Charlotte and a humiliating 4-0 thrashing of top four rivals Arsenal have shown Chelsea were well off the pace in less than a fortnight in the run-up to opening weekend.

Plus, as in 2015, there are whispers of turmoil in the Blues camp, if Tuchel’s seething rage after the Orlando beating is anything to assume.

“We weren’t competitive at all,” he insisted. “The worrying thing is the level of commitment, physically and mentally… it was much higher for Arsenal than for us.”

Kalidou Koulibaly joined Arsenal for £34m from Napoli to replace Antonio Rudiger

Chelsea would be forgiven for showing the occasional rusty performance at this stage, given the significant number of key entries and exits this summer, but a lack of commitment is nothing short of a glaring concern.

Unrest in the Stamford Bridge dressing room first came to light in December last year when Romelu Lukaku announced his wish to leave to the Italian press.

The club hoped Belgium’s return to Inter would solve any lingering problems, but Tuchel’s comments have shown that a few more players are still looking for the exit.

He said: “(There was) a level of mental engagement that we lacked because we have a lot of players thinking about leaving and looking at their options.

“We got sanctions and players left us. We know some players are trying to leave us and this is where it is.”

Saying goodbye to both Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger on free transfers did not only cause Chelsea a financial setback.

Losing such strong players in defense will no doubt upset the back line on the pitch at the start of the season, putting additional pressure on Kalidou Koulibaly to fit in seamlessly after his arrival from Napoli.

Thomas Tuchel was visibly dissatisfied with his Chelsea side after the 45-minute opening

Despite flirting with moves for Jules Kounde, Presnel Kimpembe and Nathan Ake, the Blues chiefs have yet to bring in a second centre-back, and 23-year-old Trevoh Chalobah and Malang Sarr have done very little to win the manager’s favor against the gunners. .

As a result, Tuchel experimented with a four-man defense in the preseason, adding a system change to the growing list of things Chelsea need to work on ahead of the opening game against Everton.

Koulibaly and Raheem Sterling probably made the most impression during the chaotic 4-0 defeat, easily surpassing the long-serving group of players at Stamford Bridge.

While Lukaku’s departure appears to set the perfect route for Timo Werner to re-take the lead at Chelsea, the German striker still seems shocked by his massive decline in form since his arrival in West London and so is considering leaving. to go.

The 26-year-old said “I could be happy anywhere” at the start of the US tour, dropping a hint that he’s open to a departure.

Striker Timo Werner said he can be ‘happy everywhere’ when asked about his future at Chelsea

Cristiano Ronaldo was linked with a transfer to Chelsea earlier this month

In addition, club veteran Cesar Azpilicueta, the last Chelsea star to join Mourinho’s first team in 2015, has been linked with a move to Barcelona.

When Werner and Azpilicueta are distracted by transfer speculation, they simply exacerbate Tuchel’s problems in attack and on the centre-back, increasing the apparent need for reinforcements in those positions.

Whether Manchester United’s absent Cristiano Ronaldo is the answer, Chelsea are likely to struggle next season with natural attacking midfielder Kai Havertz taking the lead solo.

With ex-managers Frank Lampard and Antonio Conte in the first two games of the season, the pressure could well be boiling as Tuchel’s new-look Chelsea try to bring a turbulent pre-season into their wake next month.