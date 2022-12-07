How ChatGPT could make it easy to cheat on written tests and homework

A new artificial intelligence chatbot could make it much easier for students to cheat on tests and homework that require written answers.

ChatGPT is billed by technologists and industry watchers as the most powerful AI chatbot ever released. It’s the latest effort from OpenAI, a San Francisco-based company that also made tools like DALL-E 2, the image generator that made waves earlier this year.

ChatGPT, which is trained on a gigantic amount of text from the internet, can understand human language, hold conversations with people and generate detailed text that many believe is human and quite impressive.

“We trained a model called ChatGPT that communicates with each other in a conversational way,” OpenAI said in a statement. “The dialogue format allows ChatGPT to answer follow-up questions, admit errors, challenge incorrect assumptions, and reject inappropriate requests.”

Although ChatGPT has been released to the public for free for everyone, the AI ​​is so popular that OpenAI had to temporarily close the demo link today. Over a million people signed up in the first five days of its release.

This type of AI can be abused in a myriad of ways, from promoting misinformation and hateful content to stealing copyrighted work from published authors and upending the entire education system.

Kevin Bryan, an associate professor of strategic management at the University of Toronto who led an AI-based entrepreneurship program and closely followed the industry, said he was “shocked” by ChatGPT’s capabilities after testing it through the AI’s numerous exams to write answers.

“You can’t give home exams/homework anymore,” he said at the start of a thread describing the capabilities of the AI.

He asked the AI ​​”whether a new auto startup with limited resources will struggle to motivate suppliers with relational contracts, what they can do instead and what this means for the company’s boundaries.”

The results were considered worthy of an A.

It’s worth noting that ChatGPT doesn’t scour the web for answers in the Google Search model, and its knowledge is limited to things it learned before 2021. It also tends to give simplistic, more moderate answers.

OpenAI has programmed the bot to reject “improper requests” – including requests to generate instructions for illegal activities, such as making a bomb.

When assigning various tasks to the AI, some of which involved combining knowledge in different areas, Bryan said it “frankly outperformed an average MBA”

Bryan also clarified for those reading his thread who are outside of his field, “None of the answers are “wrong” and many are fairly advanced in their reasoning about some of the most conceptually difficult content you’d see in an intro strategy class. It’s not just meaningless words!)’

ChatGPT even put together a tweet for Bryan, included in the thread, which Bryan noted was another sign of the technology’s amazing progress.

“What’s even wilder is that the pace of improvement is accelerating,” Bryan said on Twitter. “Right now it doesn’t actively search the internet and doesn’t include a real math engine, but both will absolutely be part of these models next year. 100% sure that these models will be part of our workflow…’

However, not everyone is ready to hold a funeral for student essays.

In Plagiarism Today, Jonathan Bailey argued that the college essay – which has been declining in popularity for years – is not, in fact, dead.

Despite the challenges, there are still times when an essay is an appropriate assessment tool. Even if it is no longer the benchmark or the gold standard, the essay will likely remain a tool instructors use to assess student understanding of the material,” Bailey wrote.

AI won’t be the death of the essay, but it can change it. It can change the prompts used, the progress to be assessed, and the overall approach to the concept.”