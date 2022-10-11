How Charlie Kaufman’s ‘Adaptation’ Brilliantly Adapts an Unadaptable Novel

Novels have been the subject of film adaptation since the early days of cinema. However, some novels have a high dose of medium specificity, meaning it is inherently difficult to adapt them to the silver screen. Combine this with the frustration of a screenwriter and you have the example of a mental roadblock that is virtually impossible to overcome. In a stroke of genius, Charlie Kaufmanvia director Spike Jonzedecides to face this frustration by using this meta-cinematic as the content of Amendment, a direct insult to the difficulties he encountered in translating Susan Orleans‘s The orchid thief. Using his own mind-numbing experience, Kaufman lives vicariously through Nicolas Cage’s representation of himself, interestingly using the emptiness of the canvas to create his own artwork.

What is ‘adaptation’ about?

Amendment tells the story of Charlie Kaufman (Nicolas Cage), who is tasked with writing an adaptation of the book The orchid thief. Kaufman notes that writing a film solely about flowers is no easy task, compared to transforming it into a film about an orchid heist, or turning the flowers into poppy seeds and turning the story into a film about drugs. Seeing that he is annoyed by his screenplay, his fictional free-spirited twin brother Donald suggests that he attend a screenwriting seminar taught by Robert Mckee (Brian Cox). Reluctantly, he goes to New York and then flies to New York to meet Susan Orlean (Meryl Streep) herself, who has entered into an intimate relationship with the protagonist of her book, John Laroche (Chris Cooper).

It is revealed that Laroche used the native Seminoles to extract the Ghost Orchids from the native land to turn them into drugs, leading to his arrest and subsequently banned from orchid culture. Laroche steals an orchid from the native land and brings it home, where he and Orlean try the processed drug. Donald discovers this by sniffing the pair, and they are chased into the swamps by Orlean and Laroche. Donald then dies in a car accident while escaping, Orlean is arrested while Laroche is killed by an alligator as he continues to search for Charlie. The surviving Kaufman returns home, finishes the script, and is filled with a newfound appreciation for both his life and his art. Meta-cinematically, Kaufman plays creatively with himself and his experiences, adding a bit of flair and panache to come up with a story that both entertains and fascinates.

The adaptation of a non-customizable novel

One of the main drivers of Amendment is Kaufman’s perception of his medium specificity as his main artistic quality. Orleans’s the orchid thief, at least from Kaufman’s point of view, is not easy to translate to the film world, with its prose relying heavily on flowers and complex writing style. It interweaves stories from Seminole and Laroche’s trial, Laroche’s characterizations, and the culminating flight to the Fakahatchee Swamp to sweep the orchid. Stuck in what can only be called a severe case of writer’s block, Kaufman ingeniously uses his discouragement throughout the film’s plot. Rather than trying to find a way to adapt the work page by page, Kaufman positions himself as a character, turning many facets of his annoyance into characters, the most important of which is his twin brother Donald.

Donald represents the other side of his personality and his disgust with the rabid cannibalization of formulaic tropes. As the film shows, his twin brother writes a stereotypical crime script that gets an astonishing amount of five-figure offers as he lays there considering whether to pursue the great artistic vision or simply follow the same path. He abhors his brother’s existence as he represents what he hates in his pursuit of higher artistic production. Not only does Kaufman use his problems as the plot of the film, he also personifies them and deepens the investigation of a human struggling to achieve what should easily happen to him.

‘The reflexive nature of adaptation’

This reflexive character of Amendment unravels with the very first scene, where it begins with a behind-the-scenes look at another of Kaufman’s creations, being John Malkovich. Cage as Kaufman is artificially inserted into the “real-life” footage of the film’s creation, showing the lack of recognition given to screenwriters when immediately asked to leave the set, even though he was the one responsible for the creation of the film. script. You can tell it’s representative of a hidden feeling he carries as a screenwriter, representative of the lack of recognition they get even though their work is the main foundation of a movie.

Moreover, the striking self-awareness of not only his film, but also the circumstances and characteristics of Hollywood ensures that this meta-comedy is anchored in some sense of realism. One of the conventions of meta-cinema is to inform the audience that what they are watching is a movie while mixing some things together that still leave the audience immersed in its fictionality, or lack thereof. In Amendment, Charlie mentions it directly to film adaptation advocate Valerie Thomas (Tilda Swinton) that he doesn’t want to make it the run-of-the-mill movie that turns it into a “regular Hollywood thing” (like the aforementioned movie about flower robbery, turning it into a drug-centric story, etc.), and why not just make it a movie about flowers could be. However, the film becomes a kind of gray area. It embraces what Kaufman reflexively hesitates to become. The film is about a flower robbery, and the storyline ultimately revolves around the orchid that becomes a drug that arouses fascination. Kaufman subtly balances these two opposites, finding common ground by creating a final product that is both artistic and generally appealing.

The end is the connecting thread

The presence of these captivating elements is woven through the creative ending. Kaufman has previously indicated that he does not want to make a film that stereotypically teaches some life lessons in the end, but one of the last moments of interaction between the two brothers seems to immediately nullify this statement. While they hide from Laroche, who has a weapon in his hand, Charlie says he doesn’t want to die and that he has always admired his brother. Donald mentions to Charlie that “you are what you love, not what loves you”. It’s the latest link to the attempt to connect the things, at least in the movies, that Kaufman loathes with the things he loves. Amendment offers paradoxical thoughts on high and low art, and Kaufman blends them together to present an image that carries aspects of both. It is in this “middle ground” that he magically finds a way to adapt an “unmodifiable” novel while also informing the viewers about the difficulties of screenwriters. Essentially, Kaufman masterfully uses meta-cinema to find an opening where there is none, a pop of color in the darkness, and a new lease of life, similar to what Charlie Kaufman finds the character as the picture ends.