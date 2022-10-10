How often should you be changing your running shoes

Failure to do so may increase the risk of injury

An Australian podiatrist has revealed exactly how often you should replace your sneakers – and the answer might shock you.

Sarah Sweeney, Founder of Sarah Sweeney Foot Therapyadvises the average person to change shoes every six to 12 months, while marathon runners should change shoes every three months.

This frequency depends on how often you exercise and the intensity of the exercise.

Ms Sweeney said if the shoes start to tear, if you feel unsupported or if the shoes feel ‘loose’, it is probably time to replace the shoes.

Runners should replace their shoes every six to 12 months, while marathon runners should opt to replace their shoes every six months, according to an Australian podiatrist (stock image)

Sarah Sweeney (pictured) said failing to replace your shoes as needed could lead to injury

Ms Sweeney said failing to replace your shoes as needed could lead to injuries.

“Ill-fitting or old shoes can lead to any kind of foot or ankle injury, as well as knee, hip or back pain,” she said.

“Injuries include, but are not limited to, rolled/sprained ankles, tendonitis, plantar fasciitis, tendon tears and even stress fractures.”

More so, non-supportive shoes can also lead to balance problems or the risk of falling.

Ms Sweeney said many are likely to be aware of the impact shoes have on your toes and the skin on your feet.

“You can experience ingrown or thickened toenails as a result of poor running shoes, and you can develop painful and unsightly corns and calluses,” she said.

If the shoes start to tear, if you feel unsupported, or if the shoes feel ‘loose’, it’s probably time to replace the shoes (stock image)

When it comes to choosing the right shoe for you, Ms. Sweeney recommends considering the fit and the type of exercise you do regularly.

“Running shoes are usually lighter than walking shoes – there’s more mesh on the shoe to help cool the foot down and prevent overheating,” she said.

In comparison, weightlifting shoes are specifically designed to increase performance and are usually flat to provide stability.

‘Cycling shoes are generally very light and slim; the soles are even stiffer than running shoes, providing more protection and making pedaling easier,” Sweeney said.

It is best to seek the help of a podiatrist if you are experiencing persistent problems or are considering joining a fitness challenge.