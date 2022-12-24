How celebrities like Kyle Sandilands, Rebel Wilson and Nicole Kidman celebrate Christmas

Australian stars celebrate Christmas in style.

From A-list actors to spunky Instagram models – check out how the other half is doing Christmas.

Kicking off the festivities is Kyle Sandilands, who celebrated his first Christmas as a father after welcoming son Otto in August.

Kyle Sandilands, 51, showed his soft side on Sunday as he celebrated his first Christmas as father to four-month-old son Otto

The shock jock, who shares Otto with fiancé Tegan Kynaston, appeared in a sweet video clip posted to Instagram by KIIS FM, in which he lovingly cradles his baby boy for the camera.

A child’s father begins the video by sweetly singing “Merry Christmas To You” to Otto before placing a kiss on his cheek.

His beaming son began to wriggle out of his father’s hands, prompting Kyle to chuckle, “Where are you going?” Are you going to ruin the video?’

Meanwhile, Rebel Wilson shared photos from her first Christmas as a family with her daughter and new friend Ramona Agruma.

The 42-year-old posted several adorable photos of her little family sitting together in front of a Christmas tree.

She captioned the post: ‘First family Christmas.’

Nicole Kidman celebrated by sharing a photo of herself in front of her Christmas tree.

“I wish you and yours the most beautiful holidays!” she captioned the post.

This year’s Christmas festivities will be particularly important for the Kidman/Urban clan as it may be one of the last Christmas festivities spent with Nicole’s mother who has been unwell since January.

Instagram model Tammy Hembrow spent Christmas morning with her children, Wolf, six, and Saskia, five, and her newborn Posy.

Tammy took to Instagram to share a photo of her rocking Posy dressed in a Christmas jumpsuit.

The doting mum of three then shared a photo of Wolf and Saskia wearing matching jumpsuits while holding up their cat.

The Bachelor’s Jimmy Nicholson and Holly Kingston uploaded a photo alongside their pet cat Raff wearing matching Christmas sweaters.

“Let’s call this our family Christmas card,” Holly captioned the post.

It comes after Jimmy announced that the pair are getting married in August.

Meanwhile, The Bachelor’s Sam Wood and his wife Snezana were celebrating at home with their kids.

Snezana posted to Instagram and uploaded a gallery of photos showing the couple struggling to get the perfect shot with their youngest daughter Harper Jones Wood.

“Merry Christmas and happy holidays from our crazy dysfunctional family to yours,” she wrote in the caption.

Kyly Clarke celebrated at home with her daughter Kelsey Lee.

The 41-year-old former cricket WAG got into the festive spirit by donning a matching outfit as she posed with her daughter in front of their Christmas tree.

“It’s a very merry Christmas from Kelsey Lee and me,” Clarke began in the caption.

“Today is a special day, a day we can share with loved ones, be it family or friends who are our family. To all of me and those reading this have the most magical day and I hope Santa was good to you.

“May the universe continue to guide you towards your deepest desires and may your own wisdom, determination, loyalty and respect for yourself remind you that you deserve everything your heart desires.

“Today is the day for the birth of new beginnings. May many of them be bestowed on all of you. Lots of love and warmth. KK xoxo.’