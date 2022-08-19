How can I get a discount when booking a hotel? Queenie Tan shares simple tip

<!–

A Sydney financial guru traveling Europe shared the email template she sends hotels to get between 15 and 30 percent off the booking.

Queenie Tan, 26, posted a now viral video detailing the script she sends when planning trips – and she simply asks the hotel manager for a discount in exchange for booking through the hotel and not through a third-party website .

On TikTok, the handy clip has now been viewed more than 21,000 times and received a number of positive reactions from many who confirmed the hack.

Sydney’s financial guru Queenie Tan (pictured) shared how to get a discount when booking a hotel

In the clip, she mentions where she is traveling to, the dates she plans to stay, and asks if the hotel would offer her a discount.

Because some third-party websites charge a commission that can range between 15 and 30 percent, Queenie says many hotels are happy to pass that discount on to their customers.

In the clip she begins to write: ‘Dear manager, I am planning to go to Santorini between X and Y, and your hotel came by and looks amazing!

“I was wondering if you are open to offer me a discount so that I can book directly through your website instead of a third party?”

She ends the email by thanking the board for their attention and adding, “I’d love to hear from you anyway.”

“And don’t forget to contact them a week later so they know you’re really interested,” she said in the video.

Queenie’s email template that she sends to hotels: Dear manager, I plan to go to [insert location] between X and Y, and your hotel came out and looks amazing! I was wondering if you are open to offer me a discount so that I can book directly through your website rather than through a third party? Thank you for your consideration. Anyway, I’d love to hear from you.

The simple tip can help travelers save money when booking their next trip, and many online praised Queenie for sharing exactly how she writes the email.

“Thank you for really showing us what to say!!” noted one person.

“In fact, when I did this a few months ago in Santorini, I got almost a 50 percent discount plus an upgrade. Really works if the place is touristy!’ added another person.

A third wrote: ‘Usually I just went to the hotel. Or they called and politely asked if the price matched third-party discounts, 100 percent of the time they do.”

Queenie and her fiancé Pablo, 30, (right) began their global journey in Singapore, heading to London, Paris, New York, Vancouver and Las Vegas before returning to Sydney

Earlier this year, Queenie shared another video revealing how she saved another 20 percent off when traveling (Picture: At a festival in Ibiza with friends)

Earlier this year, Queenie shared another video showing how she saved another 20 percent off while traveling.

Queenie and her fiancé Pablo, 30, started their global journey in Singapore, going to London, Paris, New York, Vancouver and Las Vegas before returning to Sydney.

The couple stayed at the Marina Bay Sands hotel in Singapore and saved $158.55 by simply booking through the ShopBack website.

Queenie shared the simple hack in an Instagram video, saying it wouldn’t hurt to tell the hotel staff if you’re celebrating a special occasion too, as they’ve gotten a free room upgrade with chocolates since they recently got engaged.

‘This way I save 20 percent on my hotel! Activate ShopBack to get extra cashback on your booking,” Queenie says in the video.

“And if you’re celebrating a special occasion, tell them! We got a free room upgrade and chocolates because we just got engaged.’

ShopBack is a rewards program where users can get a small percentage of cash back from their online purchases.