How Can Democrats Persuade Voters They’re Not a Party of Rich Elites?
Today, at a modest event space in Washington overlooking the Capitol, a clique of progressive thinkers and doers gathered for an intimate conference that couldn’t have been more different from the rambunctious gathering ahead by the conservative conservatives. America First Policy Institute.
The purpose of Tuesday’s liberal meeting was to discuss ways to counter a narrative that seems to be gaining popularity with voters: that the Democrats are now the party of the economic elites, while the Republicans are the Americans out of the represent the working class.
The GOP, of course, has been trying to deliver exactly this feat for decades — with mixed success.
Richard Nixon spoke of a “silent majority” of Americans turned off by what they saw as the cultural excess of the 1960s. A famous line of attack from Nixon’s reelection campaign depicted George McGovern, the Democratic nominee in 1972, as the “acid, amnesty, and abortion” candidate.
Ronald Reagan, a sunnier type, appealed to the patriotism and conservative social values of workers in places like Ohio’s Mahoning Valley by aggressively confronting the Soviet Union abroad and speaking openly about his Christian faith.
A shift for the parties
But it was Donald Trump, a Manhattan billionaire real estate baron, who arguably brought about the major realignment of the two parties along educational and class lines. Now the Republican politicians boast that their party is the workers’ party. They speak much less often, at least publicly, of “tort reform,” “double taxation” and other phrases that business once regularly injected into political conversation.
This shift has alarmed many Democratic Party strategists. Americans without college degrees still represent the majority of voters, fueling critiques such as Ruy Teixeira’s jeremiad against what he characterizes as over-educated cultural snobs who, in his opinion, are driving Democrats to ruin.
Many of those criticisms urge Democrats to change their cultural message to reach voters who don’t share their views on, say, structural racism or immigration.
But the bunglers and cops sitting together on Tuesday’s series of panels and corridor discussions would argue that party leaders fail on two more fundamental levels: They don’t fight hard enough for the working class, and they don’t fight hard enough for big, greedy corporations. .
Leah Hunt-Hendrix, an oil heiress turned liberal activist, hosted the event with Adam Jentleson, a former top aide to Harry Reid, the Democratic majority leader and senator from Nevada who died last year.
Jentleson, who now runs a forward-thinking communications strategy company with Rebecca Katz called Battle Born Collective, said in an interview, “Democrats need to find a more effective way to meet working-class voters where they are, and channel their very real anger — or else. Republicans will do that.”
Jentleson championed an economic philosophy called “inclusive populism”—essentially left-wing economics without the sordidness of past populist movements, which have often channeled working class resentment toward immigrants or racial minorities.
Not everyone agreed on what to call their nascent movement, with one participant noting that the term “populist” is laden with historical baggage.
Brandishing a new survey commissioned by the progressive group Fight Corporate Monopolies and conducted by GBAO, a Democratic polling agency headed by Margie Omero, Jentleson argued that “a populist economic message is very effective, and it’s crazy that Democrats are still here. don’t worry about it. direction as soon as possible.”
Omero, who presented her findings at the conference, said that while Democrats’ problems with white working-class voters are perhaps most acute, uneducated workers from all backgrounds are drawn to the general principles of “inclusive populism” — what they call it. it – and are very receptive to reports blaming oil companies, for example, for the high price of petrol.
Among the other speakers at Tuesday’s meeting — which was called Sound Check — were Representative Jamaal Bowman, a Democrat from Westchester County in New York; Heather McGhee, the board chair of Color of Change, a civil rights group; and Zachary Carter, a journalist and the author of a biography of John Maynard Keynes.
In his speech, Carter chided unnamed economists of the Democratic Party’s “old guard,” who he believes misdiagnosed the causes of inflation and essentially prescribed higher unemployment and lower wages as the answer.
“The story we hear from the old guard is not fundamentally convincing in a democracy,” Carter said. “Their criticism is based on the idea that most working people are actually too well off, and attempts to improve their well-being can only make things worse.”
An informal coalition of progressive groups helped set up the event: Way to Win, a donor community led by Ms Hunt-Hendrix; Fight against corporate monopolies, a relatively new advocacy group led by Sarah Miller, founder of the American Economic Liberties Project; the Economic Security Project, led by Taylor Jo Isenberg; and Popular Comms, a progressive strategy group co-founded by Jonathan Smucker.
Lessons from Pennsylvania
Smucker, whose background lies in political organization in eastern and central Pennsylvania, gave a presentation on the lessons learned from the 2018 congressional campaign of Jess King, who acted as an inclusive populist in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.
King, who called herself a working mom who refused to take “corporate donations,” ultimately lost her race after a court decision left the district firmly Republican.
She would have been able to overcome the district’s original six-point slope relative to the GOP, though not the 14-point structural advantage she ultimately had in the general election, Smucker said.
What helped open the door for working-class voters in that district, Smucker said, was an aggressive door-knocking campaign that began with a conversation about “special interests,” Trump’s tax cuts for the rich, and the eventual need for a universal health care system — and included copious amounts of criticism of Democratic Party leaders as disappointing and out of the blue.
The unmistakable tone of the event was a rebuke to Democrats for failing to squeeze more progressive policy victories from their congressional majority over the past 18 months — and essentially, in the view of the left, their most conservative member, Senator Joe Manchin. of West Virginia dictate the terms of their government agenda.
Hunt-Hendrix said she found the conference “strengthening” at a time when many on the left are discouraged by how the midterm elections are developing.
Jentleson stressed that Tuesday’s confab was “a talk about the future of the party, not a recipe for 2022”.
— Blake
