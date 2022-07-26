How Can Democrats Persuade Voters They’re Not a Party of Rich Elites?

Today, at a modest event space in Washington overlooking the Capitol, a clique of progressive thinkers and doers gathered for an intimate conference that couldn’t have been more different from the rambunctious gathering ahead by the conservative conservatives. America First Policy Institute.

The purpose of Tuesday’s liberal meeting was to discuss ways to counter a narrative that seems to be gaining popularity with voters: that the Democrats are now the party of the economic elites, while the Republicans are the Americans out of the represent the working class.

The GOP, of course, has been trying to deliver exactly this feat for decades — with mixed success.