How butcher lost almost 60 KILOS in 12 months: How to lose weight fast

Ryan Nichols was never too worried about his ever-growing waistline. He was busy building his own butcher business and the doctors gave him the ‘all clear’ once a year.

That was until the 38-year-old’s annual doctor’s visit in 2020 resulted in a grim warning he never saw coming.

The Sydney-based butcher sat in front of his solemn doctor, who explained that if he didn’t lose weight, he would die.

Speaking to FEMAIL, Ryan said his weight had crept up to 181kg, his cholesterol was through the roof and he was diabetic.

“I couldn’t believe how bad it had gotten in just 12 months,” he said.

‘I’ve always been a big guy, but not that big, I guess it just crept in over time.’

He was also diagnosed with sleep apnea, which left his wife afraid that he would die next to her at night.

There were signs that his health had begun to deteriorate prior to the doctor’s visit, but Ryan had pushed them aside.

“I had bought my own butcher’s shop six or seven years ago and was working more and more,” he said.

‘I used to really like kickboxing but I stopped going and pretty soon I had stopped everything.’

He said he would go to work early and be so exhausted when he got home that he would “sit and eat on the sofa”.

Since that day in the doctor’s surgery, Ryan has overhauled his lifestyle and lost 59kg in 12 months.

“My doctor didn’t tell me how much to lose, he just told me I had to get it off,” he said.

So the young butcher decided he would get back to his ‘fighting weight’ of 120kg, which is appropriate for his height.

He joined a gym, bought weight loss meals from My Muscle Chef and got rid of his ‘I’m too tired’ excuses.

‘I realized I needed to work on portions and calories. I always thought because I was a big guy I could eat heaps of calories, so doing ready-made meals helped,” he said.

Ryan said he feels much better now and has promised himself he won’t put himself in harm’s way again

He started going to the gym four times a week, with a session of PT each cycle to ensure he was doing his best with his time.

“I also walk the dog every day for 40 minutes,” he added.

And it paid off quickly.

‘Within six months my blood pressure was down, cholesterol was good and my doctor was so shocked at how quickly I was able to turn it around.’

He is no longer tired when he comes home from work, won’t stop breathing when he goes to sleep at night and can’t believe the changes in his lifestyle.