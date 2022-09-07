How Businesses Can Use BI Tools to Stop Revenue Leakage

As a business owner, if you price your products and services primarily based on personal experience, intuition, or manual/non-integrated procedures, this may cause your margins to fluctuate and, more importantly, compromise your revenue. Revenue leakage may occur if you have mistakenly charged a lower amount than you should. If you employ recurring payments in your business model, a single miscalculation might cost you hundreds or even thousands of dollars annually. Businesses are now adopting a better strategy. They are employing analytics to identify revenue leaks and data science to establish the pricing of their product and services. Businesses may generate a 2-5% increase in revenue using dynamic pricing optimization and margin analysis, which is considerable growth in a complicated and competitive sector. 90% of sales and marketing teams cite BI as a vital tool in efficiently completing their work and reducing leakages.

What is Revenue Leakage?

As the name suggests, revenue leakage is any unintended or undetected loss of income for your business. It includes preventable loss of revenues that may arise from various sources based on how your company operates. However, it most commonly occurs due to inaccurate billing or pricing. Without thorough internal finance team audits, state-of-the-art ERP, and robust auditing frameworks, revenue leakages are a problem for businesses across all industries. According to research, these leakages are frequently brought on by poor departmental communication, weak enterprise software controls, and other financial processes, including inventory management, margin calculations, tax processing, etc. As a result, businesses suffering from revenue leakage may lose between 1 to 5 percent of their income unnoticed. Let’s take an example- the cost of a $1000 product is mistakenly entered as $100. If this error goes unnoticed, and an order of 50 such products is supplied at the incorrect price, it would result in a staggering $45,000 loss in revenue!

Why does Revenue Leakage occur?

Understanding what’s causing revenue leakage is essential before you can learn how to stop it. Here are some common causes of profit leakage that may be hindering your business’s growth:

1. Data Entry Errors:

The most significant revenue leak may be caused by the continued use of spreadsheets for billing. This is especially prevalent when a small business expands and rapidly gains more clients. Manual accounting may work just fine for a small business where most of your clients fit in a CRM database or on a single Google Sheet. But with many clients, manual billing is a cumbersome operation prone to human error. People may make between 12% and 15% more mistakes in manual billing.

2. Lack of Visibility or Inaccuracy in Reporting:

Most businesses have access to a massive volume of data, but they might not be utilizing all that data to influence current and future business decisions. For example, a good BI report that tracks all your past transactions can alert you if customers or suppliers aren’t following through on their contract commitment. As a result, you can negotiate new rates depending on the quantity they purchase. The inability to monitor performance about commitments or pinpoint the areas that require the most significant attention results in missed opportunities. This also holds for visibility throughout the whole business. For example, without data visibility, it will be impossible to identify revenue leaks in 95% of your business that is not under intense scrutiny; forget prioritizing new revenue prospects throughout the network. Revenue leakage analytics must be implemented through a comprehensive BI report for adequate business visibility.

3. Varied Pricing and Billing Requirements:

Clients may have different billing standards depending on your business’s country. Billing becomes a much more complex task of varying payment methods, currency conversions, labor regulations, and contractual arrangements. You’ll likely bill less than what you are due if you don’t assign the correct cost for a specific time frame. Strategies need to change as per the market. Customers know this and expect companies to set their prices in line with available capacity, directional imbalances, and market conditions.

4. Disparate Tools and Processes:

Your price strategy limits your pricing platform’s possibilities. For regulating rates and producing air-rate bills or bills of lading, businesses employ a wide range of tools and analytics, including ERP systems, revenue management systems, supply management systems, warehouse management systems, and more. However, regardless of whether your business uses a rate management tool, it’s essential to ensure strategic, uniform pricing throughout all of the products in the ecosystem by being aware of which rates are populating each one.

Your sales and deal desk employees must be able to act swiftly and effectively and have access to accurate information that accelerates your business.

The Power of BI and Analytics in Recapturing Revenue

With a decision-making and selling process that is simpler, quicker, and smarter, you can eliminate revenue leakage at the source through data science and analytics. Identifying, recouping, and preventing revenue leaks is possible by harnessing the power of a good business intelligence tool. For example, using a BI tool, you can:

Determine the correct rate – When you understand the business metrics and KPIs critical to customers, you can determine their willingness to pay.

Empower your sales teams with data-science-derived insights – With insight, you can create pricing guidance that sets floor, target, and expert pricing to enable more efficient negotiations.

Reduce reporting times -Your sales staff probably spends significant time manually producing, analyzing, and sifting through spreadsheets and datasets to get insights, evaluate performance, and generate sales reports. Manual reports take considerable time and effort and can be replaced with a BI tool. Your team will have more time to strategize thanks to the speedy generation of pipeline reports and sales trends; your team will have more time to strategize.

Share sales analytics easily across departments – Using a BI tool, you can quickly create interactive reports and dashboards that give insights into the critical metrics for the sales team that can be shared with other departments. For example, the operations team will be able to plan and estimate product demand, and your marketing team will be able to determine which campaigns are generating sales. Also, management can make more data-driven business decisions depending on sales activity.

More accurate sales forecasts and quotas – A BI solution simplifies and unifies all of your data in one location, providing you with the most accurate, current information. Accurately predicting future revenue and sales is made more straightforward when you have access to all your sales history trends in one place.

Gain visibility into performance against commitments – Identify and take action when contract commitments are not being upheld.

Drive consistency across pricing and sales channels – Make sure all the tools in your ecosystem are connected and have the same strategic, consistent prices so that clients see the same price regardless of the channel they choose to conduct business with.

Spot and Eliminate Revenue Leakage with INSIA

A powerful business tool like INSIA can help you measure the gaps in your reports and eliminate revenue leakages. INSIA is a self-service platform designed for non-technical business users that integrates and collects your data from multiple sources and creates visually appealing automated reports. It has a Google-like search bar with automated drop-down recommendations for guided insights across billions of rows of data. You can easily create unlimited custom interactive dashboards for deeper analysis and share your data stories with others at the touch of a button! In addition, the Push AI feature lets you receive notifications and alerts on social engagement and conversion performance deviations.

Further, you receive a complete dataset analysis with INSIA’s i360 reports (insights 360 reports). The i360 report aims to provide the user with all possible insights on the provided data and helps you identify leakages. It presents a detailed breakdown of critical metrics and KPIs. With INSIA, you can identify and prevent revenue leakages and make your business grow. Click here to try our free demo!

Conclusion

