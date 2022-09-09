How Buckingham Palace ‘was left incredulous’ when Meghan said she was on her way to Balmoral

A small domestic drama unfolded in the midst of the personal family tragedy on Thursday.

Unsurprisingly, it involved the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

It was a fortunate coincidence that Harry and Meghan were in the country when the Prince’s grandmother died, sparing him an emotional and undoubtedly traumatic transatlantic flight as the Queen’s health was failing.

Despite the rancor of recent years, no one would allow him to mourn his beloved ‘Grandma’, with whom he had always had a warm and pleasant relationship.

But while the royal households were consumed with concern for the ailing monarch, the Sussexes caused an unprecedented commotion behind the scenes by announcing that Harry and Meghan would both be traveling to Balmoral.

The news of their plans came at 1:53 pm through the small group of media the Sussexes deem appropriate to deal with and tweeted it out by journalists. The statement read: ‘From a spokesperson: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will travel to Scotland.’

This was of course news for the Palace and it did not go down well. Many behind royal walls were frankly incredulous.

Queen Elizabeth II and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex watch a flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace to mark the Royal Air Force’s centenary. Meghan and her husband have sparked controversy since leaving as working royals

Some say Harry and Meghan hadn’t considered that William’s wife wouldn’t be there, while Kate would stay in London instead, and when they were told she wouldn’t be, they realized how bad it looked. Others believe Meghan was effectively banned, arguing that Kate – now the Princess of Wales – stayed at home. Pictured: The Duchess of Cambridge is seen in Windsor after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, in Windsor, Berkshire, UK, on ​​9 September

Prince William drives Prince Andrew, Sophie, Countess of Wessex and Prince Edward Balmoral in as millions pray for the Queen

Thursday came half an hour after the Sussexes’ initial announcement, when things quickly came to a head.

It’s still unclear how much pressure the palace itself exerted — or whether senior royals were involved — but a spokesperson for the couple began to frantically “clarify” their stance, telling those same journalists that “only the Duke was traveling” at the time. ‘. What exactly happened is open to speculation. Some say Harry and Meghan hadn’t considered that William’s wife wouldn’t be there, while Kate would stay in London instead, and when they were told she wouldn’t be, they realized how bad it looked.

Others believe Meghan was effectively banned, arguing that Kate – now the Princess of Wales – stayed at home.

Anyway, their hasty announcement that only Harry would make the journey north from the capital caused a sigh of relief among the assistants.

Aside from the fears of recent years, the initial decision in itself that both Sussexes would travel was considered entirely inappropriate, according to palace insiders, for a very simple reason: This was a private family moment.

Prince William led out of the plane (circled left), followed by Edward and Sophie (center of photo) and finally Prince Andrew (right of photo)

Only the elderly monarch’s two eldest children—Charles and Anne—were present when the Queen passed away.

Her other children, Andrew and Edward, arrived on the plane as soon as possible afterward with Prince William, who is now first in line to the throne.

Edward was accompanied by his wife Sophie, but she is adored by the Queen, who considers her a second daughter and is likely to have been present at her request.

While most thought Kate was left behind because it was her kids’ first day of school, which is partially true, she instinctively knew this was an opportunity for the Queen’s blood family.

It is impossible to forget that the events take place against a background of unimaginable bitterness. The rift between the two brothers is so deep that although Harry and William temporarily lived just a few minutes’ walk from each other in Windsor this week, there has been no attempted contact from either side.

The Queen waits in the drawing room before receiving Liz Truss for an audience in Balmoral, Scotland, on Tuesday. Today she is under the supervision of doctors over health concerns

Relations with other members of the family aren’t much better either – King Charles in particular is stunned and deeply hurt by his youngest son’s incessant attacks.

While no one wants all-out war, few are in a rush to forgive or forget about Meghan’s series of laser-guided and deeply damaging accusations against relatives, as well as the institution of the monarchy itself.

It was noticed that there was no invitation for Harry to join the family party that headed north on Thursday and took off from RAF Northolt en route to Aberdeen.

He made his own way on a private jet to Balmoral and faced a solitary ride to the castle, where he finally arrived at 7:52 p.m. – an hour and a half after the palace’s historic statement informing the nation of Her Majesty’s death.

He was driven off at 8:28 a.m. yesterday, just over 12 hours later.

During that time he should have kissed his father’s hand, bowed to his stepmother – and broke bread with those he has hurt so much.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, leaves Windsor Castle while staying behind in England, where her three children have their first day of school

The brothers now see each other a lot as they prepare for the Queen’s funeral.

Harry went back to Windsor separately yesterday and there was no word last night whether the couple have plans to meet – although it appears Harry will be staying at Frogmore Cottage until after the funeral on September 19.

It’s unclear if Meghan is still in the country, but she has two young children back in the US and may very well fly back to them to return for the funeral.

Grief is often said to bring a family together – whether it will be so when it comes to Harry and the rest of the Windsor dynasty remains to be seen.