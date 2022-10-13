How broken romance led Darwin shooter Benjamin Hoffman, now jailed after guilty plea, to rampage

The gunman who killed three people and killed another in a drug-driven shooting in Darwin will spend the rest of his life in prison with no chance of release.

Benjamin Glenn Hoffmann pleaded guilty mid-trial to the intentional killing of Hassan Baydoun, 33, Michael Sisois, 57, and Rob Courtney, 52, and the manslaughter of 75-year-old Nigel Hellings, on June 4, 2019.

The 48-year-old was sentenced Thursday in the Northern Territory Supreme Court to three life sentences for the three murders and 15 years for manslaughter, with Judge John Burns refusing to grant a parole.

Hoffmann was also convicted of six other charges, including three counts of reckless death, drug possession and one of threatening murder.

The massacre was the largest mass shooting without family members since the Port Arthur massacre in 1996.

Hoffmann was high on methamphetamine when he shot and killed the four men while hunting a man named Alex Deligiannis, who he believes had stolen his ex-girlfriend, Kelly Collins.

He shot Mr Baydoun four times with a double-barreled shotgun at the Palms Motel in central Darwin.

Mr Hellings was shot through the front door of his apartment building about half a mile away.

Hoffmann’s next victim was his buddy, Mr. Sisois, whom he shot in the head in the parking lot at the nearby Buff Club bar and restaurant.

Mr Courtney was murdered in an industrial estate at Darwin Recycling, about 1.5 miles away.

He was found with 69 injuries, including 36 stab and cuts, multiple blunt wounds and a gunshot wound.

Mr Deligiannis had previously visited three of the sites on a regular basis.

Hoffmann and Mrs. Collins met in early 2019 at a rehab center, where the couple made plans to move in together after they left the program.

But two weeks before the shooting, Ms Collins sent Hoffmann a text saying she was in love with Mr Deligiannis and learned that she had started taking methamphetamines again.

Hoffmann previously told the court that the news turned his world upside down.

“It got out of hand with Kelly,” he told Judge John Burns.

Hoffmann has alleged that a group of men supplied Mrs. Collins with drugs, raped her and forced her to work as a prostitute.

“She had men stalking her and (also) me,” he said.

He told the court that the couple met “naturally” while drug-free in rehab after he was released from prison and planned to move in together, but her regression had left them vulnerable.

‘I tried to save her. I feared for my life and my girlfriend,” he said.

On the day of the murders, Hoffmann believed Mrs. Collins, an ex-prostitute, was in danger and likely suffered bodily harm.

“I had full visions of Kelly being held as a hostage against her will. The night before I was convinced I had been poisoned and I believed she was,’ he said.