How Britons who DIDN’T watch the Queen’s funeral avoided it all

For the few people who decided not to watch the Queen’s state funeral, there were very limited opportunities to enjoy yourself.

Shops, supermarkets, coffee shops, tourist attractions, leisure centers and even holiday parks closed their doors today for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, and many businesses are doing this to allow their staff to pay their respects to the late monarch.

And because it’s broadcast on almost every television channel throughout the day, there’s little chance of avoiding the ceremonial processions and historical traditions.

But those who don’t watch the funeral have found other ways to occupy themselves during the momentous day in British history – instead treating it like any other holiday.

Many pubs have remained open or opened after the funeral ceremony took place earlier today, but many will be televised for the rest of today’s coverage.

Central London pubs, JD Wetherspoon train station and airport open from 8am today, while most pubs across the country didn’t open until 1pm.

Some live sports have still continued despite the postponement of Premier League matches, with Australia’s UCI Road World Championships being streamed live today, as well as horse racing in Fairyhouse, Co. Meath, and Listowel, Co. Kerry, in Ireland.

Some people have gone out of their way to tell others about their day on social media, with one user writing on Twitter, “I’m watching Police Academy 5: Mission Miami Beach instead of the funeral.”

Another said: ‘Am I the only one not watching the funeral??? I need the food channel for some recipes.’

A woman went to the seaside and shared a video of her enjoying the scenery with her dog, writing: ‘Avoid the noise of the funeral at the beach…’

Someone else said, “I just want to know I’m not going to watch Queens’ funeral, I’m at the gym.”

After going to Lepe Beach in Southampton this morning, one user was surprised to see that they weren’t the only ones not on their TV screens, writing: ‘We weren’t the only ones not watching the funeral – rather very busy in Lepe’ along with a photo of a fairly busy parking lot.

And a man went camping today: ‘On the road with my grandson. We have no interest at all in watching the funeral of an old lady who didn’t know.’

During the public holiday, a large number of businesses are closed for the day – from everyday convenience stores to major tourist attractions.

Meanwhile, London has road closures across the city and some tube stations are out of service due to the largest police operation in the Met’s history.

In the heart of the capital, a 12-mile ring of steel has been imposed, along with the route the late monarch’s coffin will take to Windsor later in the day, where she will eventually be buried.

Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons, Lidl and Aldi are among those who have closed their supermarkets for a day.

“We would like to express our deepest condolences to the Royal Family, as well as our thanks to Her Majesty The Queen for her unwavering service,” said Jason Tarry, Tesco’s UK CEO.

Other high street retailers, such as Marks & Spencer and Primark, also said they will close for today, while cinema chains such as Cineworld and Odeon have announced plans to keep their locations closed as well.

Bin collections, driving tests and a number of hospital appointments have also all been scrapped, while there are closures at English Heritage and National Trust sites.

Popular holiday spot Center Parcs is closing its on-site facilities today, but guests are allowed to stay and roam in lodges, despite bosses initially threatening to kick them out.

Despite the widespread closures, large crowds flocked to central London for the funeral service this morning, with City Hall officials issuing a warning at 7.30am.

It read: ‘The areas in and around Buckingham Palace, Westminster, Whitehall, St James’s Park and Green Park are extremely busy.

“If you are in the area or arriving to attend Her Majesty the Queen’s state funeral and procession, please be patient and follow the advice of stewards and police.