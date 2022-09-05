How Brendan Fraser rebuilt his career to generate Oscar buzz in new film The Whale

Brendan Fraser has been hailed as a comeback king after his new film The Whale opened to a standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival.

Critics received four- and five-star reviews across the board, praising the Indiana-born actor for a “sensational” comeback after a quiet period in his career.

After battling depression after a sexual assault claim and being in and out of hospital for various health ailments, Fraser’s role in The Whale has catapulted him back into the spotlight — and is already generating Oscars buzz.

Variety reported that the 53-year-old star, who attended the premiere with his newfound beauty Jeanne Moore, was in tears after a six-minute standing ovation at the end of the film at the Venice Film Festival.

Brendan Fraser, now 53, rose to fame in the 1990s after starring in George of the Jungle as a handsome Tarzan-esque figure with a chiseled body

In 1999, Fraser co-starred with Rachel Weisz in the blockbuster hit The Mummy, which became a trilogy spanning nearly a decade.

After playing prison guard John Gunther in the third season of The Affair, Fraser was concerned about fans saying he looked “sad” in an interview with AOL about the production. He later explained that his mother had sadly passed away from cancer four days earlier

Fraser looks virtually unrecognizable in The Whale, for which he donned a fat suit to play a 600 pound English literature teacher

Fraser donned a thick suit to play the part of a 600-pound recluse named Charlie, who can barely walk due to his size.

Starring Sadie Sink of Stranger Things, who plays his 17-year-old daughter Ellie, Fraser’s performance was described as “gross manipulation” by The Independent.

Since his performance has already generated Oscar buzz, the once familiar face on our big screens whose star has seemed to fade over the past decade, is poised for a triumphant comeback.

After his film debut as a sailor in the 1991 film Dogfight alongside River Phoenix, Fraser’s big break came the following year in Encino Man.

He played the character of Link, a caveman who was frozen for centuries and is thawed by two high school students who teach him about modern life.

Brendan Fraser’s first major role came in Encino Man in 1992, where he played a frozen caveman thawed by two apprentices.

Following the film’s success, he was cast in the favorite children’s film franchises George of the Jungle and The Mummy.

His incredibly sculpted physique earned him a position as a Hollywood heartthrob as he rampaged through the sets, performing stunts in action-packed roles.

But Fraser revealed in a later interview the toll the stunts had taken on his body.

He told GQ in 2018 that when he was filming the third installment in The Mummy franchise, he was taped and suffered ice injuries in between takes.

Speaking from his home in Bedford, New York, he said the physical toll of his roles made him feel like a workhorse from the Orwell novel Animal Farm.

After becoming famous for the action-packed movies, Fraser described his muscular physique as “a walking steak.”

However, in the same interview, the actor revealed that he believed he had been blacklisted from Hollywood after alleging he was sexually assaulted in 2003 by former Hollywood Foreign Press Association president Philip Berk.

Fraser claimed he was leaving a luncheon hosted by the HFPA at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Hollywood when Berk shook hands with him.

Fraser said, “His left hand reaches around me, grabs my cheek, and one of his fingers touches me in the stain. And he’s starting to move it.’

He added: ‘I felt sick. I felt like a little kid. I felt like there was a ball in my throat. I thought I was going to cry.’

Fraser claimed he was able to remove Berk’s hand before running out of the hotel and going straight home. He told his then-wife, Afton Smith, about the incident, but never made it public.

Instead, his representatives asked Berk for a written apology, which he offered, but admitted no wrongdoing.

Speaking to GQ about the allegations, Berk admitted to writing a letter of apology to Fraser, but insisted he had done nothing wrong, dismissing Fraser’s account as “a total fabrication.”

After Fraser reported the claim to the HFPA, he said he believed he was “blacklisted” and that he was rarely invited to the Golden Globe awards.

Fraser said the incident had caused him to “withdraw” as he plunged into depression.

He described feeling “not worthy” as the decade progressed, giving him roles he was less proud of. Meanwhile, his marriage was also on the rocks.

He divorced Afton Smith in 2007 after nine years of marriage and three sons together, Griffin, Leland and Holden. As part of the settlement, he was required to pay $50,000 a month in spousal alimony.

However, in 2013, he requested an amendment to the agreement asking to be paid less, claiming he was not making the same huge paychecks he had received in the 1990s during his heyday and unable to make the payments.

His career took off in 2016 when he was cast in Showtime drama The Affair, starring Dominic West and Ruth Wilson.

Fraser played the vicious prison guard John Gunther in the show’s third season — though audiences aren’t sure if he’s real or a figment of West’s imagination.

While promoting the role in 2016, Fraser sat down for an interview with AOL – but his attitude during the chat caused alarm among his fans.

When he tripped over his words and seemed a little distant, people started to worry that he was “depressed.”

But Fraser later revealed that his mother had died of cancer just four days before filming the interview.

He said he hadn’t been in the press for a role for a long time and added that he was “in mourning” when the interview took place.

By 2018, Fraser’s career appeared to be back on track as he starred in the FX series Trust alongside Hollywood heavyweights Donald Sutherland and Hilary Swank.

He plays James Fletcher Chase, a former CIA agent who was hired by billionaire J. Paul Getty in 1973 to find Getty’s kidnapped grandson.

After the series debuted, Vox reported that this could be the start of the ‘Brendan Fraser renaissance’ – and since there are rumors Fraser could be lining up for several awards after his appearance on The Whale, that prophecy may have come true.